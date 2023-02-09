Theatre Commander tasks troops to sustain offensive against terrorists

By Yakubu Uba

Maj. Gen. I.S Ali, the new Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force in the North East, has tasked troops to sustain offensive against terrorists and deny them freedom of action.

A statement on Thursday by spokesman of Sector III Monguno, Capt. Babatunde Zubairu, said the Theatre Commander gave the order during a tour of the formation.

Ali lauded the successes recorded by the sector in containing terrorists operating in border areas of the Borno.

He reiterated the need to sustain the tempo and remain professional and discipline in their operations, in line with rules of engagement.

The Theatre Commander charged troops to sustain the tempo of offensive against the terrorists in order to deny them freedom of action to enable law abiding citizens go about their normal businesses.

“Sector III has done a lot in degrading the terrorist and must continue to do so until the entire region is free of terrorism and other criminal activities,” Ali said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the Civil-Military Cooperation activities of the Sector.

The Theatre Commander said this was significant in winning the hearts and minds of the locals and a veritable tool for winning the war against the insurgents.

Earlier, the Commander Sector III, Maj.-Gen. A.E Abubakar, described the visit as timely, saying it would boost the morale of troops engaged in counter terrorism operations.

Abubakar reiterated the sector’s commitment and determination to accomplish its mission of completely degrading insurgents in the area.

The theatre commander also visited troops of 68 Battalion at Mallam-Fatori on the Nigeria-Niger Republic border. (NAN)