The youths are my primary project, By Aliyu Adamu Kumbashi

The youths are my primary subject project right from my university days I started championing the course of nigeria youths far back 2005,as a platform All Nigerian youths movement with the sole aim of unifying the youths to be one and speak with one universal voice.

I became the pioneer national president of the Organization cutting across the six geo political zone, we have remarkably achieved wonderfully well in creating awareness of youths potentiality in the society as an instrument of development which now gave birth to youths participation in active political space in Nigeria today and Africa at large.In the Year 2015.

I contested for federal house of representatives Kontagora Mariga Mashegu and wushishi federal constituency Niger State under APC platform.

Currently I am serving as senior special Assistant to the Governor on solid mineral development and investment Niger State.That alone honestly gave me the sense of direction and exposed me to certain important norms of our great society that led my conviction to be absolutely right that the youths are the backbone of every sociatal development,having constitutes the larger portion of our population in Nigeria estimated over two hundred million people, Nigerian youths can currently dominate about sixty five to seventy percent of it entirety population (65-70%)

Hon Aliyu Adamu kumbashi aspirant APC National youth leader insha Allah.

