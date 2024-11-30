The Youth Would Forever Be Silenced But for the Audacity of these Unyielding Voices

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

Time, the great leveler, inexorably degrades everything, including the most vaunted forms of power, leaving even the most mighty and haughty to the mercies of forgiveness or the merciless brutality of vengeance.

However, the intoxicating allure of power often numbs the perceptions of our leaders to this timeless, history-attested reality, rendering them oblivious to the inevitability of their own mortal vulnerability.

This is a democratic nation, where peaceful demonstrations and free expression are enshrined as fundamental rights. Yet, we witness a bizarre spectacle where the exercise of these rights is met with a ferocity of repression that was hitherto unimaginable, even in the darkest days of military despotism.

In those bygone eras, protests did erupt, and people did express their discontent. However, the scale of humiliation, victimization, and brutalization that we are witnessing today, particularly among the youth, is unprecedented. It is an outrage that offends our collective sensibilities.

We have witnessed, with utter dismay, the recent public humiliation of young boys paraded like common felons and dragged before the courts for exercising their right to peaceful protest. The relentless efforts of human rights activists and concerned citizens eventually secured their release.

These events raise troubling questions. What kind of society are we building when dissent is met with such draconian reprisals? Why are our youths being hounded, harassed, or made to disappear with such alarming regularity simply for daring to express their grievances?

The memory of Abubakar Idris, popularly known by his sobriquet Dadiyata, remains seared in our collective consciousness. His mysterious disappearance, allegedly orchestrated by faceless agents, continues to hang precariously in the air, unresolved and unexplained.

The anguished testimonies of his wife and parents, who insist that he was forcibly taken from the sanctity of his home, have been met with a deafening silence by the authorities, none of whom has mustered the moral courage to claim responsibility for his disappearance.

This tragic silence has created a climate of fear that has effectively muzzled many young people, discouraging them from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to free expression.

In the face of unrelenting oppression, a few courageous young souls continue to stand tall, refusing to be cowed by the forces of intimidation. One such exemplary youngster is 18-year-old Hamdiyya, who summoned the audacity to confront the Governor of Sokoto State, undaunted by the enormity of the power imbalance between them.

With a courage that echoes the legendary defiance of David against the gargantuan Goliath, Hamdiyya boldly interrogated the governor about the suffocating insecurity that has become the lot of their communities. Her exasperation boiled over into a piercing, soul-searing question that laid bare the hypocrisy of the powers that be: Would the governor remain impassive, a monumental statue of indifference, if his own wife or daughters were subjected to the same unspeakable horrors that have become the daily lot of ordinary citizens of his state?

Rather than address the grievances that had driven her to speak, the governor opted to silence Hamdiyya. In a clandestine operation that reeked of state-sponsored thuggery, Hamdiyya was abducted, tortured, and eventually clapped into jail on the spurious grounds of inciting others against the government.

This ridiculous reasoning not only underscores the governor’s yawning disconnect from the democratic ethos, but also betrays a disturbing trend that has become all too familiar in our climes: leaders who had once benefited from the liberating energies of demonstrations and the freedom of speech now seek to suppress those same rights with an iron fist.

This article is more than a lamentation of the suffocating suppression of dissenting voices. It is a heartfelt tribute to the fearless human rights activists who have chosen to stand up against the forces of oppression, shielding the voiceless and giving them a voice. But for their unwavering courage, one might be tempted to advise the youth to retreat into silence. Thankfully, there are those who have refused to be silenced, and four such individuals deserve our special recognition for their commitment to justice.

1- Ordinary President Dr. Ahmad Isa of Human Rights Radio and Television (Berekete Family) has evolved into a luminous beacon of hope for the downtrodden and the dispossessed. His unshakeable dedication to justice has inspired confidence in the people, who now prefer to seek redress through him rather than through conventional channels, the courts. With a fearlessness that is as admirable as it is uncommon, Ahmad Musa has taken on the high and mighty, confronting powerful institutions, both public and private, and fighting for justice in cases involving individuals, families, and organizations. But his humanitarianism extends far beyond activism; he is also a philanthropist who has brought succor to countless individuals. The case of Hamdiyya, who regained her freedom thanks to his intervention, is a poignant testament to his transformative impact.

2- Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, fondly known as Bint Hijaz, is a formidable force for justice, renowned for her dauntless advocacy on behalf of the marginalized. As the scion of a distinguished lineage of activists and writers, Hajiya Zainab has inherited the mantle of her illustrious mother, Hajiya Hafsat Abdulwaheed, a trailblazing author and activist who made history as the first female author in Northern Nigeria. With her roots in Zamfara State, Hajiya Zainab has been a tireless champion of the downtrodden, earning widespread respect and admiration for her steadfast resolve to fight for justice. Her fearless advocacy has inspired countless individuals, cementing her position as a leading voice for human rights in Nigeria.

3- Martins Vincent Otse, the irrepressible social media influencer and activist popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has emerged as a powerful voice for the voiceless. With his expansive online presence, he amplifies the cries of the oppressed, bringing their plight to the attention of a wider audience and mobilizing public opinion in their favor. Like a true champion of the people, Martins combines his activism with a deep passion for philanthropy, demonstrating an abiding concern for the welfare of those whose causes he advocates.

And last in this pantheon of justice crusaders, but by no means the least, is:

4- Abba Hikima, a lawyer driven by an unyielding passion for the promotion of justice, freedom, and reason in every sphere of human endeavor, has earned a reputation for his tireless defense of the oppressed. This young legal luminary works tirelessly to shield them from wrongful accusations and unjust arrests. As a champion of the people, Abba Hikima’s dedication to the pursuit of justice is inspiring, and his expertise is a valuable resource for individuals and communities confronting unlawful treatment. Before embarking on any quest for justice, it would be prudent to have this remarkable advocate’s contact information at your fingertips.

At Zuma Times, we have had the privilege of celebrating the trailblazing contributions of Ahmad Musa and Zainab Ahmed, two towering figures whose unwavering courage has inspired a generation. It is our fervent hope that VeryDarkMan and Abba Hikima, two emerging champions of justice in their own right, will soon join the esteemed ranks of these celebrated Sardaunas of our time, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of our nation’s struggle for justice and equality.

To aspiring activists like Hamdiyya, we urge you to seek out mentors like these courageous individuals and others who have dedicated their lives to fighting for the rights of the marginalized. In a nation where speaking truth to power is often perilous, having the support of these fearless defenders of justice can be a lifesaver. Their unwavering courage serves as a powerful deterrent to those who would seek to silence them.

To the oppressors, let this be a stark warning: the fear of Ordinary President, Bint Hijaz, VeryDarkMan, Abba Hikima and their ilk should be the beginning of wisdom. As more Nigerians rise up to demand accountability from those in power, it is becoming increasingly clear that no amount of intimidation can silence the collective voice of a people united in their quest for justice.

Let us honour these courageous champions of justice who risk everything to fight for the rights of others, and let us stand ready to support one another in the face of oppression. For in the end, it is our collective courage and solidarity that will prove to be the most powerful tool for change.

Mairo Mudi writes from Suleja and she can be reached through mairommuhammad@gmail.com