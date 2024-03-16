The Wigwe in You and I, By Rashidat Yusuf

In Mosques and Churches we find thousand and one Wigwes . They are passionate about God’s work ,but not many care about them genuinely.

The Wigwes are often beclouded by the crowd who flock around them .

They feel loved unknown to them, the love is partial ,attached to what such people can obtain from the Wigwe in question .

The few lucky Wigwes get to know this when a calamity befalls them while alive . They see how the many people who showed fake love desert them .

They get few calls or non at all from the very people they have helped.

Then they are faced with the reality of nature .

If such Wigwes are unfortunate to die sudden death ,then they view the scenario of human nature from the great beyond..

Such will be like aah “see those whom I have laboured for, see how they have deserted me “

Few months ago ,I had course to be at one of the Access bank branches ,and I was like wao ,see bank .

Very organized ,prompt and modernised. And then I concluded I must open an account with them .

The out ward building is as cute as the inner services.

I took time to observe other branch buildings of the bank ,and I noticed they are all similar in looks and structure .So I concluded that certainly the inner structures will be the same as well .

Please don’t see this write up as advertorial ,it is not.

This paragraph is only to lead us to the main reason for this write up.

Herbert Wigwe ,the MD/ CEO Access Bank holdings met his sudden death on 9th February 2024 through an helicopter accident along with five others including his wife Chizoba and a son Chizzy in Califonia ,United States.

We cannot query God by terminig it as

” untimely” afterall no death will ever be categorised as ” timely”

Many have never heard the name Herbert Wigwe before only after his death .

What many have found so curious is the way his church had not shown empathy enough despite being said to be a major financier of the church .

Well be that as it may ,the lessons are leant for those of us still alive .

Wouldn’t you rather serve humanity than religious organisations?

Humanity is synonymous with God .

when you serve humanity ,you are serving God.But when you serve religious

organizations it’s the other way round.

Reports have it that late Herbert Wigwe was a great financier of his church ,the leadership of which are said not to have shown enough empathy for his death ,his wife and son .indeed three key members of the church all gone at once .

Don’t forget that most members of the church or mosque where you are major financier follow you with negative energy most of the time .

Genuine service to humanity attracts God’s attention and reward.

While service to religious organizations attracts less or no reward at all.

For stance ,feeding the poor goes a long way as an Art of worship .

No wonder, only recently ,

Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi , founder of Deeper life Christian Ministry came out boldly urging his church members to use their tithes to feed the poor rather give to the church .

Old Men are full of wisdom indeed !

Service to humanity never go un noticed

Good works never go unrewarded despite a few who might show ingratitude.

A group of notable individuals from within Nigeria and abroad had on 3rd March ,2024 gathered to pay their last respect to Herbert Wigwe who died at 57 .

Dignitaries included Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu ,former president Olusegun Obasanjo former president of the United States, Bill Clinton and a host of others .

Clinton is quoted to have said

” he deeply admires Herbert commitment to widening the circle of opportunities for young Nigerians and supporting humanitarian works around the world “.

The former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi also went down memory lane with tears in a nostalgic feeling of how late Herbert Wigwe came to his aid during his time of need .Got him and his family a house in lagos ,cars as well as house helps..This a clear demonstration of “Humanity to Humanity “

It is indeed very clear that Service to humanity should be our watchword now ,not Mosque or Church.

Rashidat Yusuf wrote from Abuja. Yusufrashidat12@gmail.com