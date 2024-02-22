The Whistler condemns assault, unlawful detention of reporter, Kasarachi Aniagolu

THE WHISTLER Newspapers has condemned the unlawful arrest, assault, and ongoing detention of its reporter, Kasarahchi Aniagolu, by officers of the Nigerian Police Force operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement signed by its management, the Newspaper decried the fact that Aniagolu despite clearly identifying herself as a journalist, she was manhandled and threatened, and her equipment was confiscated.

It therefore demands her immediate and unconditional release.and an unreserved apology from the Leadership of The Nigeria Police Force.

It stated,”THE WHISTLER Newspapers strongly condemn in strongest terms, the unlawful arrest, assault, and ongoing detention of our reporter, Kasarahchi ANIAGOLU, by officers of the Nigerian Police Force operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Ms. Aniagolu was performing her journalistic duties while filming a raid on Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Wuse Zone 4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, when she was forcefully arrested.

“Despite clearly identifying herself as a journalist, she was manhandled and threatened, and her equipment was confiscated. She is currently being held at the Anti-Violence Crime Unit

(former SARS office) in Guzape.

“We are deeply disturbed by the complete disregard for press freedom by the Nigeria Police Force and the blatant violation of Ms. Aniagolu’s fundamental rights. The physical assault and threats to her life are utterly unacceptable and a direct attack on independent journalism.

“Furthermore, the conflicting statements regarding the operation from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) headquarters and the FCT Police Command raise serious concerns about

accountability and transparency.

“The respective authorities’ blatant denial of the operation further highlights the need for a thorough investigation into this undemocratic incident.

“THE WHISTLER demands the immediate and unconditional release of Ms. Anaigolu and an unreserved apology from the Leadership of The Nigeria Police Force.”

It added,”We call for a swift and transparent investigation into her unlawful arrest, assault, and detention. Those responsible for these actions must also be held accountable to the fullest

extent of the law.

“We urge all relevant authorities to uphold the fundamental rights of journalists and ensure their safety and freedom to report without fear or intimidation.”