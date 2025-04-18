‘The Wheel of Time’ tops Prime Video Movie Chart

‘The Wheel of Time’, a series about a fantasy world where a powerful sorceress guides five youths on a journey, has topped the Prime Video Chart in Nigeria.

By Oladele Eniola

‘The Wheel of Time’, a series about a fantasy world where a powerful sorceress guides five youths on a journey, has topped the Prime Video Chart in Nigeria.

‘G20’, an action movie about the G20 summit coming under attack and the U.S. president becomes the number one target, comes in at second.

‘Osoronga’, ‘CarJackers’ and ‘Kamal’ at third, fourth and fifth in the Prime Video Chart.

‘House of David’, a movie about the rise of the biblical figure, who becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel, comes at sixth, while ‘Finding Me’ is ranked at seventh.

‘Duplicity’, a movie by Terry Perry and ‘Grind’ came in at eighth and ninth respectively, while ‘The Bondsman’ completes the top 10. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)