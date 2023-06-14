The Urgent Need to Address Possible Future Monopolies in Nigeria’s Oil Refining Sector, By Prince Ernest Edukere



Let’s Look at the general effects of Monopolies:

Any economy that has a monopoly faces serious threats to innovation, fair market processes, and competition. Nigeria, a country with large oil reserves, has been dealing with the unfavourable effects of monopolistic behaviour in its oil refining industry. The company Dangote Cement, which is well-known for ruling the cement market, has now expanded its influence into the refining industry. This circumstance raises questions about the risks of having a single company control oil production and refining, especially in a nation that depends so largely on this crucial industry.



Why do we fear Monopoly Effect:

Monopolies, by definition, are characterized by a single entity’s exclusive control over a particular good or service, allowing it to set prices, dominate markets, and limit competition. This is why we fear the monopoly effect. Similar tactics have been used by Dangote Cement in order to gain a substantial market share in the cement sector. There is now a real risk that the monopolistic tendencies used by Dangote Cement could be repeated with the Dangote Group’s entry into oil refining, aggravating the problems already present in Nigeria’s oil sector. This is so because both business organizations’ management styles are probably similar.

Effect of Lack of Competition and Innovation:

When one company dominates a market, the lack of competition frequently breeds complacency and a lack of motivation for innovation. Nigeria’s state-owned refineries have struggled to run at full capacity, which has led to ongoing gasoline shortages and the need for expensive fuel imports. Dangote’s announcement of a new refinery may appear encouraging, but it does not guarantee a solution. Without a competitive market, the corporation might not be as motivated to invest in new technologies or increased operational effectiveness, which could lead to a continuation of the inefficiencies that already exist.

Exposed Economic Vulnerability:

Dependence on a single entity for most of the oil refining not only stifles competition but also exposes the economy to significant risks. It is important to note that any disruption in production or operations could have severe repercussions, affecting fuel supply, transportation, and various industries that rely on petroleum products. Furthermore, monopolies often wield significant political influence, which could lead to an unhealthy concentration of power, compromising the overall democratic framework of the country.

Stopping Limited Consumer Choice and Affordability:

Monopolies often can control prices, leading to higher costs for consumers. In the case of a monopolized oil refining sector, consumers are left with limited options and may have to bear the brunt of inflated fuel prices. This scenario can have a cascading effect on the overall cost of living, affecting businesses, transportation, and the general population’s purchasing power. Furthermore, monopolies have less incentive to cater to the diverse needs of consumers or provide quality services since there is no competitive pressure to do so.

The Importance of Regulatory Measures and why the US Sherman’s Anti-Trust Law:

The hazards posed by monopolies must be addressed by regulatory organizations in order to protect Nigeria’s economy and advance a just and competitive oil refining sector. Antitrust rules and regulations must be strictly enforced in order to prevent undue control by one firm in important industries like oil refining. A guiding principle can be found in the legendary Sherman Antitrust Act, which was passed in the United States in 1890 and successfully combats anti-competitive behaviors.

The Sherman Act focuses on a number of monopolistic practices. It forbids conspiracies, contracts, and agreements that impede trade or competition, with a specific emphasis on collusive and anticompetitive corporate arrangements. Additionally, the act expressly addresses any genuine monopolies or attempts at monopolization in a particular market. It prevents any person or business from engaging in anti-competitive behavior that results in monopolistic effects, like charging unfair prices, acquiring rival businesses to end competition, or using other exclusionary tactics. The Sherman Act, which was created to stop businesses from gaining undue market power and limiting competition, carries penalties for violations.

Applying a similar legislative framework to Nigeria’s context, akin to the Sherman Act, can serve as a blueprint for countries seeking to develop their own antitrust laws to combat monopolistic practices. By adopting comparable legislation and establishing independent regulatory bodies to enforce these laws, countries like Nigeria can safeguard against the risks posed by monopolies and foster a climate of healthy competition within their respective economies.

What can be Done to Curb the excesses of Monopolistic tendency?

While a law like the Sherman Antitrust Act requires enforcement measures, it can serve as a model for countries like Nigeria to draft and enforce their own antitrust laws effectively. Nigeria’s oil refining industry emphasizes the importance of combating monopolistic behavior to protect competition, innovation, economic stability, and consumer welfare. The Nigerian government, in collaboration with regulatory bodies, should take bold steps to ensure a competitive market, attract investments from diverse operators, and foster a dynamic and resilient oil refining sector. By doing so, Nigeria can mitigate the risks associated with monopolies and unlock the sustainable growth and development potential of its oil industry.

By implementing these plausible solutions, Nigeria can work towards breaking the monopoly in its oil refining sector and fostering a competitive landscape.





Promoting investment, diversification, effective regulation, infrastructure development, technological advancements, research and development, collaboration, and transparency will contribute to a vibrant industry that can meet domestic demands, reduce fuel imports, create employment opportunities, and drive economic growth. It is imperative for the Nigerian government to prioritize these measures and ensure a level playing field that benefits both the industry and the Nigerian people.

Encourage Investment and Diversification:

The Nigerian government should create an attractive investment climate to encourage diverse players to enter the oil refining sector. This can be achieved by providing incentives, such as tax breaks or streamlined regulatory processes, to promote new entrants and foster competition. Diversification of ownership and operations will create a more dynamic industry, with multiple players striving to innovate and improve efficiency.

Privatization and Liberalization:

The government can consider privatizing the existing state-owned refineries or opening the sector to private investments. Privatization can introduce market-driven competition, operational efficiency, and technological advancements. Liberalization of the sector would allow for more players to participate, leading to increased competition, improved production capacity, and better-quality products.

Implement Effective Regulatory Frameworks:

Strengthening the regulatory framework is crucial to prevent anti-competitive practices and promote fair market conditions. The government should establish robust antitrust laws, regulations, and enforcement mechanisms to prevent monopolistic behaviours and ensure a level playing field for all participants. Regular monitoring and stringent penalties for non-compliance can act as deterrents against monopolistic tendencies.

Invest in Infrastructure and Technology:

To enhance competitiveness, it is essential to invest in infrastructure development and technological advancements in the oil refining sector. Adequate infrastructure, such as pipelines, storage facilities, and transportation networks, is necessary to optimize production and distribution. Embracing modern technologies, such as automation, digitization, and cleaner refining processes, can improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and meet international standards.

Foster Research and Development:

Encouraging research and development (R&D) activities in the oil refining sector can drive innovation, improve product quality, and enhance competitiveness. The government, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, should establish partnerships, funding mechanisms, and R&D centres to support technological advancements, develop alternative energy sources, and promote sustainable practices in the refining sector.

Promote Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing:

Encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry players can lead to collective growth and improved competitiveness. The government can facilitate platforms for information exchange, networking, and joint research initiatives. Additionally, fostering partnerships between local and international companies can bring in expertise, technology transfer, and best practices, contributing to the overall development of the sector.

Strengthen Transparency and Accountability:

Transparency and accountability are vital for creating a competitive market environment. The government should ensure that regulatory bodies are independent, well-resourced, and empowered to monitor market activities effectively. Regular reporting, disclosure requirements, and audits can help prevent market manipulation, encourage fair practices, and instill trust among market participants.





Final Words:

Any sector that has a monopoly has the danger of hindering innovation, fair market processes, and competition. The expansion into refining by Dangote Group serves as an example of the difficulties the Nigerian oil refining industry will be experiencing due to monopolistic actions.

Monopolies reduce consumer choice, impede competition, and put the economy at risk. Nigeria should think about putting workable solutions into effect to deal with these problems. These include fostering research and development, promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing, encouraging investment and diversification, privatization and liberalization, putting in place efficient regulatory frameworks, investing in infrastructure and technology, and enhancing transparency and accountability. Nigeria may eliminate monopolies, increase competition, and guarantee a vibrant and effective oil refining industry by implementing these policies.



N/B: This article is to expose the risk in monopolies and effect on future development whilst citing the role Dangote in monopolizing the various sectors that they operate.

