The Unholy Alliance of Governor Alia, and Gabriel Suswam, By Emmanuel Ado

“The canary that dances along the bush path must have its drummer in the nearby bush”. African Proverb

The drummer undeniably beating the war drums for Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue State, that is fueling his war against Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), is Senator Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of the state, who like Alia was solely propelled to the Benue State Government House by the same SGF they are warring. Unfortunately betrayal is the way of so many politicians. The other notable drummer behind the intransigence of governor Alia, whose drumming the governor apparently enjoys dancing to is Senator Barnabas Gemade, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three men;governor Alia, Suswam and Gemade are clearly united by their mutual opposition to Akume’s political leadership than by any altruistic purposes,hence the unholy alliance to wage a senseless war against Akume. It’s important to stress that governor Alia, Suswam and Gemade each have their own agenda in precipitating the crisis in the first place, in sustaining it and in ensuring that it’s never resolved. Many political analysts believe that because it’s a war of supremacy that it’s only a matter of time before the three men will fight each other and “scatter”, especially as the well educated Alia is not oblivious of the game being played by his other co-travellers.

Without any doubt,sacking Akume as the Leader of Benue State is at the center of the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.

Though Suswam and Gemade, are believed to be using their inexplicable influence over the “politically naive” governor Alia to settle their own political scores with Akume which they successfully marketed to the governor from the outset as war of independence, governor Alia, according to his political associates is not as politically daft as they think. That Alia is fully aware of the political chess game being played, but he has for strategic reasons played along because he needs the allied forces to defeat Akume. Alia, clearly understands that the battle tested Akume can easily crush him,hence he enlisted their support. The long term plan is that he would eventually take the two of them on. This outcome won’t be surprising,considering that it’s a relationship that’s delicately glued by the mutual dislike for Akume their political nemesis.

Benue State indigenes are certainly in for very interesting times ahead. Who would have believed that former governor Samuel Ortom, who like Suswam and Alia fought Akume after being helped to power would stage a comeback like the biblical prodigal son asking for forgiveness and declaring from the banks of River Benue that Akume is the unquestionable leader of Benue State? The icing on the cake was former governor Ortom’s unsolicited advice to Alia to recognize Akume as the undisputed leader of Benue State, an advice that would have certainly sent Alia tumbling down from his executive seat.

Ortom, is not and would not be the last to reconcile with Akume. Ignatius Ayu, the former National Chairman of the PDP had equally reconciled with Akume, after waging a relentless battle against Akume.

That Akume despite the unholy gang up by beneficiaries of his political shrewdness remains standing like the rock of Gibraltar and has in fact continued to wax stronger speaks volumes about his firm control of Benue State politics and the unwavering love for Akume by the people which explains their readiness to move in whatever direction he goes. Akume’s strength is that he leads by consensus.

It must be emphatically stated that Akume, is not Alia’s problem, and the tragedy is that he might find out rather too late. It’s a good beginning that he understands that Suswam and Gemade are only using him to inflict maximum revenge on Akume, but he must come down from his high horse and reconcile with Akume while it’s still feasible. He ought to know that Suswam, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who fought him during the 2023 general elections, would most certainly fight him in the 2027 general elections, because his ambition has always been to dethrone Akume and become the political leader of Benue State.

Suswam, fighting a Akume who in spite of the opposition of key stakeholders made him a governor, should be a warning to governor Alia that at the appropriate time Suswam would turn against him without biting an eyelid,because it’s has always been a relationship of convenience and Alia would have served his uses. Like Nigerian politicians often say;there are only permanent interests and no permanent friends.

But very worrying for many Benue State indigenes are the real threats to peace in a state that was hitherto peaceful, but for the activities of the bandits. Benue State would have become a battlefield due to the governor’s uncompromising stance that he must be ordained the leader of the state, but for the grace of God and the refusal of the Akume group to engage the governor.

Major stakeholders in the state are of the firm view that Alia ought to have kept a safe distance from Suswam who is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged corrupt practices as governor from an ethics point of view. Were Alia still a priest of the church he most certainly would have ranted from the pulpit about Suswam selling off of the common patrimony of the people.

The allegations by Nathaniel Ikyur,that the management of the Benue State owned Benue Investment and Property Company(BIPC) had since 12 April 2024 to date offloaded over N10 billion shares belonging to the state for investments in what the BIPC describes as “better investment portfolios” has confirmed the worst fears about the relationship. More distressing is that the sales is without the approval of the Benue State Executive Council and that of the State House of Assembly which constitutionally must approve by a Resolution before the BIPC could go ahead with the sale.

Why is the Alia administration is treading the Suswam path, by engaging in sales of what is left of Benue State shares in some blue chip companies secured in 1980 by the Aper Aku administration? With the improved allocation from the Federation Account governor Alia has no compelling reason to embark on the sales. And worst still is the refusal to adhere to the rules. Ikyur, it seems is putting the EFCC on notice, because its case against Suswam at the Federal High Court in Abuja has to do with the sales of shares belonging to the state.

After several legal gymnastics, the EFCC last week re-arraigned Suswam and Omadachi Okolobia who served as his commissioner of finance on an 11 -count charge bordering on money laundering before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja. Justice Lifu is the third judge to handle the case. Suswam and Oklobia are accused of money laundering bordering on the diversion of N3.1 billion from the proceeds of the sale of shares owned by the Benue government.

Governor Alia must like the Liverpool coach after their 3-0 woeful performance against Atalanta reconcile with his objective reality and reach out to the Akume group for settlement. The party has ruled against him, as did the Benue State High Court. Even though the TIV Traditional Council played safe,they certainly know who the aggressor is in the war. Governor Alia should make halftime the adjustments, so he can effortlessly run for the second term that he badly wants.

Governor Alia who is presently probing the Samuel Ortom administration must watch it.