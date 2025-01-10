The Ultimate Value Decision for Humanity: God or Satan, By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

(January 10, 2025) The world is at a critical juncture, facing numerous challenges that threaten humanity’s very existence. As we navigate these complex issues, a fundamental question arises: Who is best equipped to redeem humanity? Is it God, the Creator of the universe, or Satan, the adversary of humanity? This article explores the consequences of choosing either God or Satan, examining the spiritual, emotional, psychological, physical, and environmental implications of each option.

The Disqualification of Satan to Redeem Humanity

Satan is on Trial Here, Not Humanity

The pursuit of advanced technology, ostensibly aimed at bettering humanity’s condition, has been a hallmark of human civilization. However, a closer examination of these worldly systems and processes reveals a stark reality: they are not of God, nor do they align with His divine purposes.

Throughout history, the consequences of these pursuits have been marked by tragedies and landmarks that contradict God’s nature. Scripture declares that the world’s ways and outcomes are not of God (1 John 2:16-17). As believers, we are called to live in the world but not conform to its patterns and practices, which oppose God’s will (Romans 12:2).

Instead, we are commissioned to serve as ambassadors of God, proclaiming and modeling God’s Kingdom living (2 Corinthians 5:20). Our allegiance is to God’s eternal Kingdom, and we must embody its values and principles, even amidst the world’s complexities.

By doing so, we fulfill our divine mandate to be salt and light, bringing God’s transformative love and redemption to a world in desperate need.

Humanity Created Religion, Not God

While religion is often criticized for perpetuating wickedness, it’s essential to distinguish between divine and human elements. Humanity created religion; God did not. The origins of religious practices and traditions are complex, reflecting cultural, social, and historical contexts.

Regrettably, many religious practices have been influenced by Luciferian ideologies, prioritizing self-interest, power, and control over spiritual growth, compassion, and love. These corrupted forms of religion have justified violence, oppression, and exploitation, causing immense harm.

It’s crucial to acknowledge that many religious sources and practices have been tainted by Luciferian influences, distorting original spiritual teachings intended to promote love, kindness, and unity.

Jesus Christ emphasized the importance of a genuine, heartfelt relationship with God, rather than traditional religiosity. He declared, “The true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth” (John 4:23), highlighting that true worship must be rooted in truth and spirit, not mere rituals and dogma.

By emphasizing worship in spirit and truth, Jesus liberated people from religious legalism and dogmatism, pointing to a more authentic, intimate relationship with God.

To reclaim spirituality’s true essence, it’s essential to separate the divine from the human and recognize Luciferian influences corrupting many religious traditions. By doing so, we can create a more authentic, compassionate, and inclusive spiritual landscape reflecting love, justice, and mercy.

Ultimately, embracing God’s love and redemption helps us transcend human wisdom’s limitations and forge a more authentic spiritual landscape.

Satan’s Claim of Self-Existence: Affecting Humanity

In Christian theology, Satan’s self-existence refers to his attempt to exist independently of God, rejecting his created nature and seeking to become his own god. This rebellion against God has far-reaching consequences for humanity.

Spiritual Consequences

Separation from God: Satan’s self-existence causes humanity to experience spiritual death and disconnection from their Creator. Deception and Lies: Satan deceives humanity into believing they can exist independently of God, leading to sin and rebellion. Slavery to Sin: Satan’s self-existence enslaves humanity to sin, trapping people in a cycle of disobedience.

Emotional and Psychological Consequences

Fear, Anxiety, and Doubt: Satan’s self-existence fills humanity with fear, anxiety, and doubt, questioning God’s goodness. Pride and Self-Centeredness: Satan promotes pride and self-centeredness, prioritizing human desires above God’s will. Emotional Turmoil: Satan’s self-existence creates emotional turmoil, causing inner conflict, guilt, and shame.

Relational Consequences

Broken Relationships: Satan damages relationships, causing conflict, division, and strife. Isolation and Loneliness: Satan leads to isolation, causing people to feel disconnected from others and God. Distrust and Cynicism: Satan fosters distrust, causing humanity to question others’ motives.

Physical Consequences

Suffering and Pain: Satan’s self-existence leads to suffering, causing physical and emotional harm. Disease and Death: Satan’s self-existence is linked to disease and death, resulting from humanity’s rebellion. Environmental Degradation: Satan contributes to environmental degradation, as humanity’s selfishness destroys the natural world.

In summary, Satan’s self-existence has far-reaching consequences for humanity, affecting every aspect of human life.

The Long-Term Effects of Satan’s Claim of Self-Existence

Satan’s self-existence has profound and far-reaching consequences, ultimately leading to eternal separation from God and devastating repercussions. The following are some of the long-term effects:

Eternal Separation from God

Eternal Damnation: Satan’s self-existence culminates in eternal damnation, separating individuals from God’s presence forever. Loss of Eternal Life: Rejecting God’s offer of eternal life through Jesus Christ means forfeiting the opportunity for eternal life.

Corruption of Creation

Cosmic Decay: Satan’s self-existence contributes to the decay and corruption of creation, degrading the natural world. Destruction of Human Relationships: Satan’s self-existence destroys human relationships, causing conflict, division, and strife that can last for generations.

Eternal Torment

Eternal Suffering: Those who follow Satan’s self-existence will experience eternal suffering, torment, and punishment in the afterlife. No Escape: There will be no escape from the eternal torment awaiting those who reject God’s offer of salvation through Jesus Christ.

Loss of Human Potential

Unfulfilled Destiny: Satan’s self-existence prevents individuals from fulfilling their God-given destiny and reaching their full potential. Wasted Lives: Following Satan’s self-existence leads to wasted lives, invested in fleeting pleasures and temporary pursuits rather than eternal things.

Eternal Regret

Regret and Remorse: Those who follow Satan’s self-existence will experience eternal regret and remorse for rejecting God’s offer of salvation. Longing for What Could Have Been: They will forever long for what could have been, had they accepted God’s offer of eternal life through Jesus Christ.

The Biblical Consequences of Satan’s Claim of Self-Existence

Satan’s self-existence has severe and far-reaching consequences, affecting Satan, humanity, and creation. Here are the biblical consequences:

Spiritual Consequences

Eternal Separation from God: Satan’s self-existence leads to eternal separation from God (Isaiah 14:12-15, Ezekiel 28:12-19). Fall of Humanity: Satan’s deception causes humanity’s fall, introducing sin and death (Genesis 3:1-7, Romans 5:12-19). Spiritual Death: Satan’s self-existence brings spiritual death, separating people from God and leading to eternal condemnation (Ephesians 2:1-3, Colossians 2:13).

Physical Consequences

Cosmic Decay: Satan’s self-existence contributes to creation’s decay, causing natural disasters, diseases, and death (Romans 8:20-22, Genesis 3:17-19). Pain and Suffering: Satan’s self-existence introduces pain and suffering, affecting humanity and creation (Genesis 3:16-19, Romans 8:20-22).

Eternal Consequences

Eternal Punishment: Satan’s self-existence leads to eternal punishment, tormenting him and his followers forever (Matthew 25:41, Revelation 20:10). Lake of Fire: Satan’s self-existence ultimately leads to the lake of fire, eternally separating him and those who reject God’s salvation from God (Revelation 20:14-15). Loss of Eternal Life: Rejecting God’s salvation means forfeiting eternal life (John 3:16, Romans 6:23).

Restoration Through Jesus Christ

Salvation: Jesus Christ offers salvation, escaping Satan’s self-existence consequences (John 3:16, Romans 5:8). Redemption: Jesus Christ redeems humanity from sin and Satan’s self-existence, offering eternal life and restoration (Galatians 3:13, Ephesians 1:7). Restoration of Creation: Jesus Christ will restore creation, reversing Satan’s self-existence effects and bringing a new heaven and earth (Romans 8:20-22, Revelation 21:1-4).

God’s Agency Ensures Goodness Prevails in Society

From a biblical perspective, goodness can ultimately triumph over wickedness, but it necessitates divine intervention and human cooperation. Consider the following points:

God’s Sovereignty

Divine omnipotence: God is all-powerful, all-knowing, and omnipresent (Psalm 139:7-12, Isaiah 46:9-10). God’s redemptive plan: God has a plan to redeem humanity and restore creation (Genesis 3:15, Revelation 21:1-4).

Human Responsibility

Human freedom: Humans have the freedom to choose between good and evil (Deuteronomy 30:19, Joshua 24:15). Human cooperation: Humans must cooperate with God’s plan through repentance, faith, and obedience (Mark 1:15, John 3:16).

The Role of Goodness

Transformative power: Goodness has the power to transform individuals and societies (Romans 12:21, 2 Corinthians 5:17). Contagious influence: Goodness can inspire others to do good (Matthew 5:14-16, Philippians 2:14-16).

Limitations of Human Efforts

Human limitations: Human efforts alone cannot eradicate wickedness (Jeremiah 17:9, Romans 3:23). Divine intervention: Divine intervention is necessary to ultimately prevail over wickedness (Psalm 37:7-10, Revelation 19:11-21).

Conclusion

Goodness can prevail over wickedness in society through a combination of human cooperation and divine intervention. As humans, we must strive to do good, promote justice, and cooperate with God’s plan. Ultimately, God’s sovereignty and power ensure that goodness triumphs over wickedness.

Humanity’s Value Decision Looms Large

In a world plagued by wickedness, brokenness, and decadence, a profound question arises: Why not let God be God and allow Him to redeem what He created?

For far too long, humanity has given Satan tremendous latitude to wreak havoc on God’s creation. The evidence is clear: humanity is increasingly wicked, broken, and decadent. Satan’s influence has led humanity down a path of destruction, with dire consequences.

The Bible warns that rejecting God’s offer of salvation will result in eternal separation from Him in the lake of fire (Matthew 25:41, Revelation 20:10-15). Satan’s goal is to drag as many people as possible down to hell with him, fueled by his hatred for God.

Despite humanity’s best efforts to create a better world, the results are inadequate. Human solutions are temporary and fleeting, often creating more problems. The reason is simple: humanity is trying to fix a spiritual problem with physical solutions.

The root issue is not poverty, inequality, or injustice, but rather spiritual rebellion against God. In contrast, God’s redemption offers a profound and lasting solution. Through Jesus Christ, God offers forgiveness, restoration, and eternal life.

By surrendering to God’s will and accepting His offer of salvation, humanity can experience transformation beyond human effort. God’s redemption can heal brokenness, restore the wicked, and bring light to those trapped in darkness.

So, why not let God be God and allow Him to redeem what He created? It’s time for humanity to acknowledge its limitations and surrender to God’s sovereignty.

By letting God be God, we can experience redemption and see the world changed in ways human effort alone cannot achieve. As the world teeters on chaos, it’s time to reevaluate priorities and surrender to God’s will.

The alternative is clear: continued rebellion against God, leading to eternal separation. The choice is ours. Will we let God be God, or continue down the path of destruction? Humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

The Urgency of Redemption

The need for redemption has never been more pressing. As humanity slides further into darkness, the consequences of rejecting God’s offer of salvation grow more devastating.

The Promise of Restoration

Despite the bleak outlook, hope remains. God promises to restore what has been broken, heal the wounds inflicted by Satan, and bring light to those trapped in darkness. This promise is rooted in God’s sovereign power and love.

The Call to Surrender

Humanity faces a choice: continue down the path of rebellion against God or surrender to His will. Surrendering means acknowledging our limitations, repenting of our sins, and accepting His offer of salvation through Jesus Christ.

The Power of Surrender

Surrendering to God is a sign of strength, not weakness. It takes courage to acknowledge our limitations and surrender to a power greater than ourselves. Through surrender, we experience the transformative power of redemption.

Conclusion

The evidence is clear: humanity is increasingly wicked, broken, and decadent. Yet, hope remains. God promises restoration, and the call to surrender is urgent. The power of surrender is transformative. Will we let God be God, or continue down the path of destruction? The choice is ours.

The Transformative Power of Redemption

Redemption is a transformative power that changes lives. When we surrender to God’s will and accept His offer of salvation, we experience a profound transformation. Our hearts are changed, our minds are renewed, and our lives are transformed.

The Fruit of Redemption

The fruit of redemption is evident in the lives of those who have surrendered to God’s will. They exhibit love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23).

The Hope of Redemption

Redemption offers hope to a desperate world. In a world filled with darkness, redemption shines a light of hope. It reminds us that no matter how broken we may be, there is always hope for redemption.

The Call to Redemption

The call to redemption is a call to surrender. It is a call to acknowledge our limitations, repent of our sins, and accept God’s offer of salvation.

The Promise of Redemption

The promise of redemption is a promise of transformation. God will take our brokenness and make us whole, our darkness and give us light, and our sin and give us righteousness.

Conclusion

Redemption is the answer to humanity’s greatest need. It is the solution to the problem of sin and its consequences. It is the hope of transformation, the promise of a new life, and the guarantee of eternal life with God. Will we let God be God and allow Him to redeem what He created? The choice is ours.

The Redemption of Creation

Redemption extends beyond humanity, encompassing creation itself. The Bible teaches that creation will be redeemed and restored to its original state (Romans 8:19-22). This transformation will renew the natural world, affected by humanity’s sin.

The New Heaven and the New Earth

The ultimate expression of redemption is the creation of a new heaven and a new earth (Revelation 21:1-4). This new creation will be free from sin, suffering, and death, characterized by perfect peace, joy, and harmony. Humanity will live in perfect relationship with God and each other.

The Call to Redemption Today

The call to redemption is a present reality, not just a future event. Today, God calls humanity to surrender to His will and accept His offer of salvation. He calls us to let go of sin, pride, and rebellion.

The Choice is Ours

We have a choice: continue rebelling against God or surrender to His will. We can live in sin or accept God’s salvation. We can live for ourselves or for God.

Conclusion

Redemption is the heart of the Christian message, addressing humanity’s greatest need. It offers transformation, a new life, and eternal life with God. Will we let God be God and redeem what He created? The choice is ours.

The Flawed Narrative of Civilization and Advanced Technology

The notion that civilization and advanced technology are the keys to humanity’s wellbeing is fundamentally flawed. These advancements focus solely on humanity’s mortal aspects, neglecting the immaterial, spiritual essence that yearns for sanctification. Rather than elevating humanity, these advancements often corrupt us, distracting us from our divine purpose. The Bible warns that focusing solely on material prosperity will not qualify us for heaven (1 Corinthians 15:50, Philippians 3:21). Our obsession with material progress must not come at the expense of spiritual growth. We must recognize the limits of earthly achievements and prioritize our eternal wellbeing.

The Luciferian Case for Transhumanism

The latest attempt to address humanity’s brokenness is transhumanism, which aims to transition humanity to machine existence. This move would effectively rob humanity of its spiritual essence, rendering them ineligible for God’s redemption and guaranteeing eternal damnation.

Transhumanism: A Philosophical Movement

Transhumanism seeks to enhance the human condition through advanced technologies. Core aspects include:

Life Extension: Extending human lifespan through medicine and technology. Cognitive Enhancement: Improving intelligence, memory, and cognitive abilities. Artificial Intelligence: Integrating AI to enhance productivity and quality of life. Space Exploration: Pursuing space travel and colonization.

Concerns and Criticisms

While transhumanism evolves rapidly, concerns about ethics, safety, and accessibility have sparked debates. Critics argue that transhumanism raises questions about human identity, equality, and potential risks.

Notable Transhumanist Organizations

Humanity+: Promoting transhumanist ideas and values. The Transhumanist Declaration: Outlining core principles and goals. The Longevity Party: Advocating for life extension and anti-aging research.

As transhumanism advances, it’s crucial to address concerns and ensure benefits to humanity, while considering the eternal implications.

The Qualification of God to Redeem Humanity

The introduction of sin by Satan led to humanity’s separation from God, condemning them to eternal damnation. However, God’s love and mercy prompted Him to devise a plan to redeem humanity. God remains uniquely qualified to redeem humanity due to His character and attributes.

God’s Character and Attributes

God’s character and attributes make Him the only one qualified to redeem humanity:

Omnipotence: God’s all-powerful nature enables Him to overcome sin and Satan. Omniscience: God’s all-knowing nature allows Him to understand humanity’s sin and Satan’s influence. Love and Mercy: God’s loving and merciful nature motivates Him to desire humanity’s redemption. Justice and Righteousness: God’s just and righteous nature ensures His plan is fair and equitable.

God’s Plan of Redemption

God’s plan to redeem humanity is rooted in His character and attributes:

The Sacrifice of Jesus Christ: God sent Jesus to die on the cross, paying the penalty for humanity’s sin. The Power of the Holy Spirit: God sent the Holy Spirit to convict humanity of sin, guide them towards redemption, and empower them to live a life pleasing to God. Faith and Repentance: God’s plan requires humanity to respond in faith, repenting of sins and accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

Why God’s Plan is Qualified

God’s plan is qualified for several reasons:

Addresses the root cause of sin: God’s plan tackles the underlying issue, not just symptoms. Provides a permanent solution: God’s plan offers a lasting solution to humanity’s sin problem. Based on God’s character: God’s plan is rooted in His loving, merciful, just, and righteous nature. Fulfilled in Jesus Christ: God’s plan has been accomplished through Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection.

Conclusion

God’s decision and plan to redeem humanity are uniquely qualified due to His character and attributes. His plan addresses the root cause of sin, provides a permanent solution, and has been fulfilled in Jesus Christ. As such, God’s plan is the only one that can truly redeem humanity from sin’s slavery.

God’s Plan to Address Humanity’s Sin.

God’s plan provides a comprehensive solution to humanity’s sin problem, addressing its root causes and consequences. This plan is multifaceted, incorporating several key elements:

The Sacrifice of Jesus Christ

Payment for sin: Jesus’ death on the cross satisfied God’s justice and righteousness, paying the penalty for humanity’s sin. Substitutionary atonement: Jesus took humanity’s place, bearing the punishment for sin, and providing forgiveness and reconciliation with God.

The Power of the Holy Spirit

Conviction of sin: The Holy Spirit reveals humanity’s need for redemption and forgiveness, convicting them of sin. Regeneration and sanctification: The Holy Spirit empowers believers to live a life pleasing to God, regenerating and sanctifying them.

Faith and Repentance

Faith in Jesus Christ: Humanity must respond in faith, trusting in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Repentance from sin: Believers must turn away from their old life and towards a new life in Christ, repenting from their sins.

Restoration of Relationship with God

Reconciliation: God’s plan restores humanity’s relationship with God through Jesus Christ. Adoption as children: Believers are adopted as children of God, receiving a new identity and inheritance.

Ultimate Victory Over Sin

Jesus’ victory over Satan: Jesus’ resurrection and ascension demonstrate His victory over Satan and sin. Believers’ victory over sin: Through faith in Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit’s power, believers can overcome sin and live a life pleasing to God.

In summary, God’s plan addresses humanity’s sin by providing payment, substitutionary atonement, conviction, regeneration, faith, repentance, restoration, and ultimate victory over sin.

God’s Plan Restores Relationship

God’s plan restores humanity’s relationship with Him through several key aspects:

Reconciliation Through Jesus Christ

Death and resurrection: Jesus’ sacrifice reconciled humanity to God, providing forgiveness for sin and restoring relationship. Mediator: Jesus serves as the bridge between God and humanity, reconnecting them through His sacrifice.

Adoption as Children of God

New identity: Through faith in Jesus Christ, believers receive a new identity as children of God. Inheritance and privileges: As children of God, believers inherit eternal life, forgiveness, and privileges of being part of God’s family.

The Holy Spirit’s Role

Conviction and regeneration: The Holy Spirit convicts humanity of sin and regenerates believers, giving them new life. Indwelling presence: The Holy Spirit dwells within believers, guiding, comforting, and empowering them.

Restoration of Fellowship

Access to God: Through Jesus Christ, believers have direct access to God, restoring their fellowship. Communion with God: Believers can commune with God, sharing thoughts, feelings, and desires.

Transformation and Sanctification

New life in Christ: Believers receive new life in Christ, enabling transformation. Sanctification: The Holy Spirit sanctifies believers, setting them apart and conforming them to Jesus Christ’s image.

God’s plan restores humanity’s relationship with Him, providing reconciliation, adoption, the Holy Spirit’s presence, restoration of fellowship, transformation, and sanctification.

The Role of the Holy Spirit in Redemption

The Holy Spirit plays a vital role in God’s plan to redeem and restore humanity:

Conviction and Regeneration

Conviction of sin: The Holy Spirit reveals humanity’s need for redemption and forgiveness. Regeneration: The Holy Spirit gives believers new life in Christ, enabling them to respond to God’s offer of salvation.

Indwelling Presence

Indwelling: The Holy Spirit dwells within believers, providing constant guidance. Comfort and encouragement: The Holy Spirit comforts and encourages believers, helping them navigate life’s challenges.

Empowerment and Enablement

Empowerment for witness: The Holy Spirit empowers believers to share the Gospel. Enablement for obedience: The Holy Spirit enables believers to obey God’s commands.

Transformation and Sanctification

Transformation: The Holy Spirit conforms believers to Jesus Christ’s image. Sanctification: The Holy Spirit sets believers apart for God’s purposes, making them holy.

Guidance and Illumination

Guidance: The Holy Spirit provides wisdom and direction. Illumination: The Holy Spirit helps believers grasp spiritual truths.

Intercession and Prayer

Intercession: The Holy Spirit prays on believers’ behalf. Prayer: The Holy Spirit guides believers’ prayers, helping them communicate with God.

In summary, the Holy Spirit empowers, guides, and transforms believers, playing a crucial role in God’s plan to redeem and restore humanity.

The Role of Jesus Christ as the Son of God in Redemption

Jesus Christ, as the Son of God, plays a central and crucial role in God’s redemption plan:

The Perfect Sacrifice

Sinless life: Jesus’ sinless life qualified Him as the perfect sacrifice to atone for humanity’s sin. Death on the cross: Jesus’ death on the cross paid the penalty for sin, satisfying God’s justice and righteousness.

The Redeemer and Savior

Redemption: Jesus redeemed humanity from sin’s slavery, purchasing them with His own blood. Salvation: Jesus offers salvation to all who put their faith in Him, providing forgiveness, reconciliation, and eternal life.

The Mediator and Intercessor

Mediator: Jesus reconnects God and humanity through His sacrifice. Intercessor: Jesus intercedes for believers, praying on their behalf and advocating for them before God.

The Example and Model

Example of obedience: Jesus’ life demonstrates obedience to God, highlighting faith, humility, and surrender. Model for living: Jesus’ teachings and life provide a model for living a life pleasing to God, emphasizing love, compassion, and service.

The Victor Over Sin and Satan

Victory over sin: Jesus’ death and resurrection defeated sin, providing victory for believers. Victory over Satan: Jesus’ victory over Satan ensures believers are no longer enslaved to Satan’s power.

Jesus Christ, as the Son of God, plays a vital role in God’s redemption plan, offering salvation, redemption, and victory over sin and Satan.

Humanity’s Responsibility in Making Value Decisions: A Framework for Decision Making and Considering Trade-Offs

As human beings, we constantly face decisions requiring us to weigh competing values, interests, and outcomes. These decisions significantly impact our personal lives, those around us, and the world. Therefore, it’s essential to approach decision-making with a clear framework, considering relative trade-offs.

A Framework for Decision Making

When making value decisions, consider the following framework:

Define the decision: Clearly articulate the decision, including key issues and stakeholders. Gather information: Collect relevant data to inform the decision, including potential consequences. Identify values and principles: Determine core values guiding the decision, such as respect for human dignity and compassion. Evaluate options: Assess options against identified values, considering benefits and drawbacks. Consider trade-offs: Weigh relative trade-offs, acknowledging compromise. Make a decision: Select the option aligning with identified values, considering consequences and trade-offs. Review and adjust: Continuously review the decision, making adjustments to ensure alignment with values.

Considering Trade-Offs

Trade-offs are inherent in decision-making. When considering trade-offs:

Acknowledge complexity: Recognize complex trade-offs requiring careful consideration. Evaluate potential consequences: Assess short-term and long-term effects. Prioritize values: Determine which values take precedence. Consider stakeholder impact: Evaluate the decision’s impact on individuals, communities, and the environment. Seek diverse perspectives: Seek input from diverse viewpoints, including different values, experiences, and expertise.

What Are the Consequences of Choosing Satan?

Choosing Satan as the option for redeeming humanity would have severe and far-reaching consequences:

Spiritual Consequences

Eternal damnation: Aligning with Satan leads to eternal separation from God, resulting in spiritual death and damnation. Loss of divine guidance: Rejecting God’s guidance leaves humanity without divine direction, leading to spiritual darkness and confusion. Increased demonic influence: Embracing Satan’s influence opens the door to increased demonic activity, leading to spiritual oppression and bondage.

Emotional and Psychological Consequences

Inner turmoil and conflict: Choosing Satan leads to inner conflict, guilt, and shame, causing emotional turmoil and distress. Destruction of relationships: Satan’s influence promotes selfishness, pride, and manipulation, destroying relationships and leading to isolation and loneliness. Mental health issues: Consequences may lead to anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Physical and Environmental Consequences

Destruction of the environment: Satan’s influence promotes greed, exploitation, and disregard for the environment, leading to ecological disasters. Physical suffering and disease: Consequences may lead to physical suffering, disease, and premature death. Global chaos and destruction: Embracing Satan’s influence leads to global chaos, conflict, and destruction.

Societal Consequences

Breakdown of social structures: Choosing Satan leads to the breakdown of family, community, and government. Increased crime and violence: Satan’s influence promotes lawlessness, crime, and violence. Loss of moral compass: Embracing Satan’s influence leads to a loss of moral compass, guiding humanity by selfish desires rather than a higher moral authority.

What Are the Consequences of Choosing God?

Choosing God as the option for redeeming humanity would have numerous positive and transformative consequences:

Spiritual Consequences

Eternal life: Aligning with God leads to eternal life, reconciliation, and a deepening relationship. Spiritual growth and maturity: Choosing God facilitates spiritual growth, maturity, and understanding of His love and guidance. Divine guidance and empowerment: Embracing God’s redemption provides guidance, empowerment, and equipping for life’s challenges.

Emotional and Psychological Consequences

Inner peace and joy: Choosing God brings inner peace, joy, and fulfillment. Emotional healing and restoration: God’s redemption facilitates emotional healing, restoration, and freedom from past hurts. Mental clarity and focus: Embracing God’s guidance provides mental clarity, focus, and purpose.

Physical and Environmental Consequences

Physical healing and restoration: Choosing God can lead to physical healing, restoration, and well-being. Environmental stewardship: Embracing God’s redemption promotes environmental stewardship and sustainability. Improved health and wellness: God’s guidance encourages healthy habits, wellness, and balance.

Societal Consequences

Transformed relationships and community: Choosing God leads to transformed relationships, community, and social structures. Justice, equality, and compassion: Embracing God’s redemption promotes justice, equality, and compassion. Cultural renewal and restoration: God’s guidance inspires cultural renewal, restoration, and celebration of diversity.

Personal Growth and Development

Character development and integrity: Choosing God facilitates character development, integrity, and moral compass. Purpose, meaning, and direction: Embracing God’s redemption provides purpose, meaning, and direction. Resilience, perseverance, and hope: God’s guidance instills resilience, perseverance, and hope.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, the choice between God and Satan is a critical one, with far-reaching consequences for humanity. While Satan’s influence may promise temporary benefits, it ultimately leads to eternal damnation, spiritual darkness, and destruction. In contrast, choosing God offers eternal life, spiritual growth, and redemption. As humanity stands at this crossroads, it is essential to recognize the urgency of redemption and the transformative power of God’s love. Will we let God be God and allow Him to redeem what He created, or will we continue down the path of destruction? The choice is ours, and the consequences will be eternal.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.