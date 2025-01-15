The Truth About Discernment: A Spiritual Practice of Revelation and Obedience

By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

(January 8, 2025) In today’s fast-paced, information-driven world, making decisions can be overwhelming. As Christians, we are called to seek God’s guidance and wisdom in our decision-making processes. However, discerning God’s will can be a challenging and nuanced task. In this article, we will explore the concept of discernment, its importance in decision-making, and how it differs from human-centered practices like pontification and punditry.

The Essence and Nature of Faith-Based Practices: Discernment, Pontification, and Punditry

Humanity has long sought to understand and connect with the divine, leading to various faith-based practices. Two such practices, discernment and pontification/punditry, differ significantly in their essence and nature. This article explores the distinction between these practices, highlighting the importance of revelation knowledge in discernment.

Discernment: A God-Centered Practice

Discernment is a faith-based practice rooted in the Christian tradition. It involves seeking guidance from God through prayer, meditation, and reflection on Scripture. Discernment is not merely a human endeavor but a spiritual practice that relies on ongoing revelation knowledge from God.

Characteristics of Discernment:

God-centered: Discernment is centered on God’s will, purposes, and character. Revelation knowledge: Discernment relies on revelation knowledge from God, which surpasses human understanding. Spirit-led: Discernment is guided by the Holy Spirit, who illuminates Scripture and provides wisdom. Humility: Discernment requires humility, recognizing the limitations of human knowledge and the need for divine guidance.

Pontification and Punditry: Human-Centered Practices

Pontification and punditry, on the other hand, are practices that rely on human discovery knowledge. These practices involve making pronouncements or offering opinions based on personal expertise, experience, or interpretation of data.

Characteristics of Pontification and Punditry:

Human-centered: Pontification and punditry are centered on human knowledge, expertise, and opinions. Discovery knowledge: These practices rely on discovery knowledge, which is limited to human understanding and observation. Self-reliance: Pontification and punditry often involve self-reliance, trusting in one’s own abilities and knowledge. Confidence: These practices can lead to confidence in one’s own opinions and expertise, potentially neglecting the need for divine guidance.

Key Distinctions

The primary distinction between discernment and pontification/punditry lies in their epistemological foundations. Discernment relies on revelation knowledge from God, while pontification and punditry rely on human discovery knowledge.

Source of knowledge: Discernment seeks knowledge from God, whereas pontification and punditry rely on human sources. Methodology: Discernment involves prayer, meditation, and reflection on Scripture, whereas pontification and punditry involve human reasoning, expertise, and experience. Attitude: Discernment requires humility and recognition of human limitations, whereas pontification and punditry can lead to confidence in human knowledge and expertise.

Conclusion

In conclusion, discernment and pontification/punditry represent two disparate faith-based practices. Discernment is a God-centered practice that relies on ongoing revelation knowledge from God, whereas pontification and punditry are human-centered practices that rely on discovery knowledge. Understanding the essence and nature of these practices can help individuals navigate the complexities of faith and spirituality, seeking guidance from God rather than relying solely on human knowledge and expertise.

Discernment is Ability to Follow the Lead of the Holy Spirit

Discernment is often misunderstood as a speculative or guessing practice, relying on human intuition or discovery knowledge. However, true discernment is a spiritual practice that requires a deep reliance on God’s revelation and guidance. It is a practice that seeks to understand God’s wisdom, purposes, and glory in each moment, and to respond in obedience to His leading.

The Holy Spirit plays a crucial role in discernment, as He is the one who reveals God’s wisdom and purposes to us. As the Bible says, “For the Spirit searches everything, even the depths of God” (1 Corinthians 2:10). The Spirit’s revelation is not limited to our discovery knowledge or human understanding, but rather it is a supernatural revelation that comes from God Himself.

Discernment is not just about receiving revelation from God, but also about responding in obedience to His leading. This means being willing to wait for God’s timing and guidance, rather than rushing ahead with our own plans and ideas. As the Bible says, “Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord!” (Psalm 27:14).

When we choose to speak out of turn, without waiting for God’s revelation and guidance, we are effectively prioritizing our own flesh and ego over God’s wisdom, purposes, and glory. This can lead to consequences that are equivalent to rebellion, even if that is not our intention. As the Bible says, “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps” (Proverbs 16:9).

A path of obedience in discernment requires us to decline to speak until we are Spirit-led to talk about God’s wisdom in the moment. This means being willing to wait in silence, even when it is uncomfortable or difficult, until we receive clear guidance from God. As the Bible says, “Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger” (James 1:19).

In conclusion, discernment is a spiritual practice that requires a deep reliance on God’s revelation and guidance. It is not a speculative or guessing practice, but rather a practice of obedience to God’s wisdom, purposes, and glory. By waiting for God’s revelation and guidance, and responding in obedience to His leading, we can avoid the dangers of speaking out of turn and instead walk in the path of obedience that God has called us to.

How Does Discernment Relate to Obedience?

Discernment and obedience are closely linked in the Christian life. Here are some ways they relate:

Discernment Leads to Obedience

Revealing God’s will: Discernment helps us understand God’s will and purposes in a given situation. As we discern God’s will, we are called to obey it. Guiding decisions: Discernment guides our decisions and actions, helping us choose the path that aligns with God’s will. Obedience involves following through on those decisions. Avoiding sin: Discernment helps us recognize sin and temptation, allowing us to avoid it and obey God’s commands instead.

Obedience Requires Discernment

Understanding God’s commands: To obey God’s commands, we need to understand what they are. Discernment helps us grasp God’s will and intentions. Applying biblical principles: Discernment enables us to apply biblical principles to specific situations, guiding our obedience. Navigating uncertainty: When faced with uncertainty or unclear circumstances, discernment helps us navigate the situation and make obedient choices.

The Cycle of Discernment and Obedience

Seeking God’s guidance: We seek God’s guidance through discernment, asking for wisdom and direction. Receiving revelation: God reveals His will and purposes to us through discernment. Obeying God’s will: We obey God’s will, trusting in His goodness and sovereignty. Continuing in discernment: As we walk in obedience, we continue to seek discernment, refining our understanding of God’s will and purposes.

In summary, discernment and obedience are intertwined aspects of the Christian life. Discernment guides our obedience, and obedience requires discernment. By seeking discernment and obeying God’s will, we can walk in faithfulness and obedience to Him.

What are the Consequences of Speaking Out of Turn?

Speaking out of turn, or sharing thoughts or opinions without proper discernment or guidance from God, can have several consequences:

Consequences for the Individual

Misrepresentation of God: Speaking out of turn can lead to misrepresenting God’s character, will, or purposes. Loss of credibility: When individuals speak out of turn, they risk damaging their reputation and credibility with others. Spiritual confusion: Speaking out of turn can create spiritual confusion, leading to doubts and uncertainty about God’s will or purposes.

Consequences for Others

Leading others astray: Speaking out of turn can lead others astray, causing them to follow false or misleading guidance. Causing harm or offense: Unwise or untimely words can cause harm, offense, or division among others. Undermining trust: When individuals speak out of turn, they can undermine trust and create suspicion among others.

Consequences in Relationship with God

Disobedience: Speaking out of turn can be a form of disobedience, demonstrating a lack of trust in God’s sovereignty and guidance. Missing God’s best: By speaking out of turn, individuals may miss God’s best plans and purposes for their lives. Grieving the Holy Spirit: Speaking out of turn can grieve the Holy Spirit, who guides and directs believers in their words and actions.

Conclusion

Speaking out of turn can have serious consequences, affecting not only the individual but also others and their relationship with God. It is essential to seek discernment and guidance from God before sharing thoughts or opinions, ensuring that words are wise, timely, and honoring to Him.

What Are Some Signs of God’s Guidance?

Here are some signs of God’s guidance:

Inner Peace and Confirmation

Peace that surpasses understanding_: A deep sense of peace and calm, even in uncertain circumstances (Philippians 4:7). Confirmation through Scripture: God’s guidance often aligns with biblical principles and promises (Psalm 119:105).

Circumstantial Signs

Open doors and opportunities: God may open doors or provide opportunities that align with His guidance (Revelation 3:8). Closed doors and obstacles: Conversely, God may close doors or create obstacles to prevent us from moving in the wrong direction (Acts 16:6-7).

Spiritual Sensations

The still, small voice: A gentle, inner prompting or whisper that guides us (1 Kings 19:12). A sense of nudging or prompting: A feeling that God is nudging or prompting us to take a specific action (Psalm 32:8).

Confirmation through Others

Wisdom from mentors or advisors: God may use others to provide wisdom, guidance, and confirmation (Proverbs 11:14). Unified counsel: When multiple people offer similar guidance or confirmation, it can be a sign of God’s guidance (Matthew 18:19-20).

Personal Conviction

A sense of conviction or certainty: A deep-seated conviction or certainty that a particular decision or action is right (Romans 8:14). A willingness to trust and obey: A willingness to trust God and obey His guidance, even when it’s difficult or uncertain (Hebrews 11:6).

Remember, discerning God’s guidance requires a combination of these signs, as well as a deepening relationship with Him through prayer, study, and obedience.

What Are the Benefits of Discernment in Decision-Making?

Discernment plays a crucial role in decision-making, offering numerous benefits that can lead to wise and informed choices. Here are some of the benefits of discernment in decision-making:

Spiritual Benefits

Alignment with God’s will: Discernment helps you understand God’s will and purposes, ensuring your decisions align with His plans. Increased faith and trust: By seeking God’s guidance, you demonstrate faith and trust in His sovereignty and providence. Deepening relationship with God: Discernment fosters a deeper relationship with God, as you seek to understand His heart and mind.

Practical Benefits

Clarity and direction: Discernment provides clarity and direction, helping you navigate complex decisions and uncertain circumstances. Avoiding pitfalls and mistakes: By seeking God’s guidance, you can avoid pitfalls and mistakes that might arise from impulsive or uninformed decisions. Increased confidence: Discernment gives you confidence in your decisions, knowing that you’ve sought God’s guidance and wisdom.

Emotional and Mental Benefits

Peace and reassurance: Discernment can bring peace and reassurance, even during uncertainty or challenging circumstances. Reduced anxiety and stress: By seeking God’s guidance, you can reduce anxiety and stress related to decision-making. Increased discernment in future decisions: The more you practice discernment, the more attuned you become to God’s voice and guidance, leading to increased discernment in future decisions.

Relational Benefits

Improved relationships: Discernment can lead to improved relationships, as you seek to understand others’ perspectives and needs. Increased empathy and compassion: By seeking God’s guidance, you can develop greater empathy and compassion for others, leading to more harmonious relationships. Wisdom in conflict resolution: Discernment provides wisdom in conflict resolution, helping you navigate challenging situations with grace and understanding.

By incorporating discernment into your decision-making process, you can experience these benefits and make choices that align with God’s will and purposes.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, discernment is a vital spiritual practice that enables us to seek God’s guidance and wisdom in our decision-making processes. By understanding the distinction between discernment and human-centered practices like pontification and punditry, we can cultivate a deeper reliance on God’s revelation knowledge and make choices that align with His will and purposes. As we continue our spiritual journeys, may we prioritize discernment, seeking to understand God’s heart and mind, and trusting in His sovereignty and providence.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.