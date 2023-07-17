The Tinubu Palliatives

By Kazeem Akintunde

A few years back, government officials attached to Ifako/Ijaye Local

Government area of Lagos State were in my mum’s house to get her

details. She was told that the Federal Government was registering

elderly Nigerians ahead of plans to pay them and those considered ‘less

privileged’ a stipend of N5,000 monthly. At over 75 years and a widow,

she was told that she is eminently qualified for the monthly token. She

eagerly gave all the information requested but she ran into difficulties

when they asked for her bank account details.

She had none, and in order not to miss out on the largess, she called me

to provide my bank account details as she had given my name to the

officials as her next-of-kin. I was a bit reluctant about the genuineness of

the claim, but in order not to create any issues with her, I quickly

provided what she requested.

Whenever she remembers that the Federal staff had promised her some

funds for her upkeep, she would call to inquire whether I’ve gotten any

payment for her. When the call became persistent, I explained to her that

since she used her phone number in the details she provided to the

government officials, she would get an alert whenever payment was

made to my account through her phone.

After waiting for over a year and nothing was forthcoming, she

eventually gave up. Even though she doesn’t necessarily need the money

as her six children are taken care of her, her hope was once again

rekindled when few months before the last general elections, the team

returned to get more details with a promise that payment would be made

within a few weeks to all beneficiaries.

Perhaps, she will get the money tomorrow. After all, this is a

government of renewed hope. But I can’t help thinking about my mum’s

personal experience with the conditional cash transfer scheme of former

President Muhammadu Buhari. Under the scheme, the federal

government planned to disburse N5,000 each to about 24.3 million poor

Nigerians over a period of six months. Though the programme was done

in phases, with all the 36 states in the country and the Federal Capital

Territory (FCT) benefiting, I doubt if half of the number of people

enrolled for the exercise got anything at the end of the day. Except for

photo ops done in some parts of the North where the then Minister of

Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social

Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq openly presented cash to some

beneficiaries, the whole scheme was riddled with allegations of

corruption and nepotism. How many poor Nigerians whose data were

captured eventually got the funds? What is the percentage of

beneficiaries in the North compared to the South?

A programme designed by the government to cushion the effect of the

COVID-19 pandemic on the masses became a source of enrichment for

government officials. While the Federal Government contributed 80 per

cent of the fund for the scheme, the World Bank contributed 20 per cent.

The 80 per cent from the Federal Government came from the recovered

loot from the late General Sani Abacha.

Now, President Bola Tinubu seems to be toeing the same line, with his

plans of giving N8,000 to 12 million households in the country. Last

week, he wrote to the National Assembly to approve a World Bank soft

loan of $800 million that would be used as palliative for Nigerians to

cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on fuel. Even before the ink

on his letter dried up, members of the National Assembly quickly

approved the loan request for the President but not before taking a huge

chunk for themselves. The lawmakers allocated N70 billion to ‘eradicate

poverty’ among themselves. The money, we have been told, was to take

care of the welfare of new members. Another source said that the money

was set aside to fund the ongoing renovation works in the Assembly.

Whatever the case may be, it is wrong for the National Assembly

members to set aside part of the funds for themselves. With less than 500

members in the NASS, they will get to share N70 billion, while we have

been told that only 12 million poor households in the country will get

N8,000 monthly for six months. Lawmakers that should have asked

critical questions on how the money would be disbursed are not

interested since their interest has been adequately taken care of.

Who are the poor households that will get the money? Have they been

identified and selected? Is the government going to use the same

database used by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to disburse? Was

any survey carried out to see whether previous interventions achieved

desired results? So many questions but little or no answers.

I am shocked that the Federal Government headed by Tinubu, with his

much-touted think-tank could not come up with better options than this

‘Almajiri’ type of palliative for Nigerians. Is this the best option the

Federal Government could come up with in providing palliatives for

over 200 million Nigerians? How about providing grants to unemployed

youths who have verifiable business plans that could further provide

employment opportunities to a minimum of five other people? What is

wrong if the Federal Government converts the recently launched student

loan scheme to grants? This would go a long way in retaining our kids in

school while at the same time providing some relief to already

traumatized parents.

Is the federal government thinking of providing subsidised mass transit

buses, trains and ferries to millions of commuters daily? How about

cheap fertilizers for farmers? Power distribution companies are already

planning on increasing the burden on all households in the country by a

tariff hike; is the FG thinking of the possibility of coming through for

the people in the form of palliatives?

Is it not possible for the government to channel those funds to

infrastructural projects that would have meaningful impact on the life of

average Nigerians? Indeed, many see the plan by the government to

provide N8,000 to 12 million households as another project conceived

by the government to deceive the masses and through it, create avenues

for politicians and senior government officials to divert the funds to their

private pockets. We seem not to have learnt any lesson from the last

administration that wasted several billions of naira on programmes

designed to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians but which never did,

and actually added to their misery.

Even if parts of the money are provided as grants or even loans to cattle

farmers for the singular purpose of establishing cattle ranches, it would

have solved a major problem confronting the nation as the

farmers/herders clashes would have been permanently taken care of.

Farmers will now know that the only problem they will have to deal with

will be the issue of kidnapping for ransom. Some of them may be

motivated to return to the farm. This would, in the long run, bring down

the cost of foodstuff in the country.

However, both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union

Congress (TUC) have expressed total shock and surprise at the turn of

events from the side of the Federal Government. This is because when

the subsidy on fuel was removed, the government and labour leaders set

up a committee to work out modalities on how the pains of the removal

would be ameliorated for many suffering Nigerians. But the committee

is yet to submit its report before Tinubu announced his palliative for

only 12 million households. What would be the fate of other Nigerians

that won’t benefit from the largess? In actual fact, what is the worth of

the N8,000 if taken to the market today?

The President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus

Osifo, who also doubles as President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas

Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has come out to

say that the union is not in support of the N8,000 Tinubu’s palliative.

“Any palliative payment must be in line with the agreement reached

with labour in line with the technical committee meeting.’

In the same vein, the President of the Association of Senior Civil

Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and TUC’s Deputy President, Dr Tommy

Okon, submitted that the move amounted to economic waste. “What is

N8,000 monthly to 12 million Nigerian households with these

hyperinflation and socio-economic challenges?

“How did the government or the President determine those who are to

benefit from the data deficit in Nigeria? I think the government should

stop this ad-hoc and unsustainable programme.

“What form of poverty alleviation policy implementation strategy is

this? Is it not proper to allow the Presidential Committee on Removal of

Oil Subsidy to conclude its assignment and arrive at a collective

agreement with organized labour before embarking on any palliative

care distributions? What the government is doing could amount to a

repeat of what the previous administration did that yielded no positive

impact on the economy and the citizens”.

Frank Shaibu, media aide to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of

the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also has a scathing remark for

Tinubu and his policies which he described as a brand of

‘Agberonomics’. Hear him: “His only plan is to tax Nigerians to death as

he did in Lagos and that is why the people of Lagos rejected him in the

last election. Tinubu promised to turn Nigeria’s economy into a $1

trillion economy but it is all a scam and can never be achieved with his

brand of agberonomics”.

He is of the view that Tinubu ought to have focused on putting money

into the agricultural sector and subsidizing production, and working at

attaining energy security that is the backbone of spurring desired

economic growth from SMEs if he was really serious about reviving the

economy.

Many Nigerians are reeling from the effects of the removal of fuel

subsidy and they are not keen on the palliative announced by the

government. Nigerians are not lazy people that would wait on the

government for peanuts to feed and take care of their families but simply

crave an enabling environment where they can thrive in whatever they

do.

Tinubu would do better by putting the fund into providing infrastructure

for the people. He should work on providing a 24-hour electricity supply

to Nigerians, reducing the cost of phone data and provide grants and soft

loans to the unemployed and watch the ripple effects of those measures

on the economy in a few years. The conditional cash transfer of the

Buhari regime added little or no meaningful impact on the nation’s

economy and I don’t expect any magic from the announced Tinubu’s

palliative of N8,000 for 12 million households.



Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

