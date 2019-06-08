The suspension of AIT and Raypower: A patriot’s view, by Malam MB

On Thursday, June 6th, 2019 the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) which is the broadcast regulator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, suspended the licence of DAAR Communication Plc, owners of the African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray power FM. Giving an insight into how it (NBC) came about the decision to order the shut-down of the stations, Modibbo Kawu, the Director General of the NBC read out:

“Following the monitoring reports and complaints from concerned Nigerians about the broadcast contents of Daar Communication Plc’s AIT/Ray power broadcast stations, the NBC has over the last 2 years summoned on several occasions management of the company to address issues regarding the operations of AIT/Ray power with the company, particularly, political platform and Kakaaki aired on AIT. In one of our meetings, held on 2nd June, 2017, the commission expressed its disappointment with the way and manner Hate speech, divisive and inciting comments are applied in discussion of national issues in breach of the provisions of NBC Act and Broadcast Code. Again, on 15th August, 2017, it became imperative to invite the company for yet another meeting on almost same issues. Furthermore, while addressing another meeting on 7th February, 2018 we highlighted issues of concern to the commission which indicated that the company had been breaching the provisions of sections 3.1.2 and 3.1.3 of the broadcast code. The company’s delegates in their response promised to abate the beaches and comply with the law.

The NBC Boss went ahead to say: “ Recently, the commission’s monitoring reports on AIT/Ray power indicate the use of divisive comments accredited to the segment of “Kakaaki” tagged “Kakaaki Social” where inciting comments like, “Nigeria is cursed, we declare independent state of Niger Delta, Nigeria irritates me, this country is gradually Islamizing” and other similar slogans are used without editorial control in breach of the broadcast code. We were therefore constrained to issue Daar Communication letters of warning dated May 27th, 2019.

In a nutshell, the NBC DG Kawu concluded that Daar Communication carries on as if it is beyond regulatory direction of the commission. It doesn’t pay its licence fees as when due. Today the 6th of June, 2019, AIT/Ray power embarked on use of inflammatory, divisive, inciting broadcasts, and media propaganda against the government and the NBC for performing its statutory functions of regulating the broadcast industry in Nigeria. Consequently, after several meetings with the management of Daar Communication Plc and many letters of warning, the NBC today 6th June, 2019 took a decision to suspend the licence of Daar Communication Plc for failure to abide by the commission directives, the provisions of NBC Act Cap Nll laws of the federation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

On the other side of the coin, the founder of Daar Communication Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi expressed concern over the leadership of NBC, claiming that press freedom was no longer guaranteed. Dokpesi said NBC had imposed several fees on AIT and Ray Power for its political commentaries, despite the use of editorials and commentaries as acceptable measures of communicating positions. He further said ” I believe very strongly that under the leadership of the current director-general of the NBC (Modibbo Kawu), press freedom has been greatly eroded, if this is not protected by the President, it is possible that his body language is being interpreted.”

Fellow Nigerians, between you and your Almighty God who amongst the two parties in conflict provided well founded reasons? The truth is always eye-catching.

Instead of Nigerians to look at the vendetta objectively and based on national interest, they chose to analyze it politically because the DG of the NBC is a member of the ruling APC while the founder of Daar Communication Plc is a Chieftain of the opposition (PDP). Odiously, prominent Nigerians such as Atiku Abubakar former Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna and the like who ought to reason beyond political difference joined other Nigerians in hiding behind the doctrine of freedom of speech while decrying the government of the day. Atiku took to his facebook page where he said : ” I received with trepidation reports of the withdrawal of the licence of AIT and Ray Power owned by DAAR Group. The Gen. Buhari administration needs to be reminded that freedom of press and speech is not only fundamental to democracy, it is guaranteed by the constitution.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may wish to recall that back in 2006 two Journalists, Mike Gbenga Aruleba of the AIT and Rotimi Durojaiye of the Daily Independent Newspaper were arrested during President Obasanjo’s administration which Atiku was the Vice President. Was Atiku able to stand for freedom of press and of Speech? Was he able to appeal for their immediate release? Did Atiku tag Obasanjo as General the way he did to President Buhari? Is high time Nigerians said NO to those misleading them!

If Nigerians were patriotic enough they would have faulted AIT and Ray Power for its bloomer and eulogised the NBC for its assiduity but the reverse is always true. I have learned that both the AIT and the Ray Power are back on air barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) suspended its licence over violation of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code. It was on Thursday, 6th June that the Daar Communication Plc filed a suit challenging the suspension. A federal High Court in Abuja had granted an order ex-parte for the maintenance of status quo. God bless NBC and the government of the day for obeying the court order.

To crown it all, AIT and Ray Power shouldn’t be oblivious of the fact that there are thousands of Nigerians who earn a living as result of being its employees, therefore their lives shouldn’t be put in predicament, once the stations are shut down again, not only the organisation or the employees but the economy of the country will be affected.

I Malam MB write from Bauchi. I can be reached on email : [email protected] and phone number : 08030613817

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

