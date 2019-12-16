The Sun: NUJ urges EFCC to exercise restraint

The Nigerian Union of Journalists,NUJ has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC to exercise restraint with respect to the Sun newspapers as it moves to enforce a court judgment.

National Secretary of NUJ, Mr Shuaibu Usman Leman, who is also Walin Shadalafiya said in a statement that while it appreciates the anti-corruption efforts, it would caution EFCC on throwing journalists out of work now.

The NUJ statement titled: “We call for restraint with The Sun” reads in full: “The NUJ is worried by the recent developments at The Sun Newspapers in Lagos where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had given a notice to staff of the organisation to vacate the premises and allow for a take over by the Commission. The EFCC said it will enforce a court judgement which ordered for the seizure of property belonging to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who was convicted of fraud.

“While we appreciate the efforts of EFCC at fighting corruption in the country but we hasten to caution that any attempt to throw Journalists out of work for whatever reason in such a hasty manner is not good for democracy. The media as pivots to good governance and democracy must be allowed to flourish unhindered. We therefore urge for restraint in this regard to allow for the appeal filed to be determined first before any decision is taken.

“We are afraid that moving hurriedly to seal off The Sun may be misconstrued as politically motivated. This action regrettably is being taken without any consideration to the essence of preserving vibrant and virile journalism at this time when the profession is facing increasing challenges. We need to preserve the jobs of the media workers in The Sun Newspapers by being circumspect and prudent in this respect.”