The SUN Award: Soaring profile of Governor Ahmed Aliyu

By MS Umar

The presentation of an award nomination letter by The Sun Newspapers to Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the Government House came as a surprise to many. This recognition, from an unexpected quarter, underscores the remarkable strides being made under his administration.

For years, Sokoto State rarely attracted the attention of major southern-based newspapers, let alone had its governor recognized. In fact, about a decade ago, relations between The Sun and the state government were strained due to what was perceived as unfavorable reportage.

This was believed to have been fueled by political elements loyal to an opposition stalwart who had lost power at the time. However, much has changed since then. Today, Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration is driving unprecedented human and infrastructural development, earning widespread attention and respect—even from those who once doubted his leadership.

When Ahmed Aliyu assumed office, many skeptics questioned his experience and ability to make a meaningful impact. His journey to leadership was marked by fierce opposition during the party primaries, general elections, and post-election litigations. Yet, rather than being deterred, he remained resolute, proving his critics wrong through sheer determination and performance.

His selection as The Sun’s “Best Governor of 2024” is an objective acknowledgment of his tangible achievements, distinguishing him from his peers. The governor has prioritized critical sectors, launching ambitious projects that are transforming Sokoto State.

Governor Aliyu’s administration has undertaken massive infrastructural projects, including the construction of roads, schools, hospitals, motor parks, pedestrian bridges, and housing estates. In addition, his government has invested in motorized boreholes, solar-powered water projects, and street lighting to improve urban and rural connectivity.

What sets him apart is his deliberate strategy to extend development across all corners of the state, with a particular focus on landlocked rural areas. By providing access roads, water, and electricity, he is ensuring that no community is left behind.

The governor’s vision for Sokoto is to make it a leading hub for agriculture and agro-economy. Both rain-fed and irrigation farming are being prioritized, with substantial investments to boost agricultural productivity. Plans are underway to establish a soil testing laboratory, revive the suspended Commodity Board, and engage agricultural experts to maximize yield and revenue.

His goal is to position Sokoto as a major player in agricultural exports, attracting both foreign investments and local economic growth. Moreover, by engaging the rural population in agriculture, the administration aims to curb rural-urban migration and reduce unemployment.

Security remained a pressing challenge when he took over, particularly with the menace of banditry. To tackle this, Governor Aliyu swiftly established the Sokoto Community Guard Corps, a specialized outfit designed to complement conventional security agencies. This initiative is aimed at protecting rural communities that have been vulnerable to attacks.

Recognizing education as a key driver of development, the governor allocated 25% of the 2025 budget to the sector, thus exceeding international benchmarks. His administration has renovated schools, provided instructional materials, and ensured the timely payment of external examination fees for students. These measures reflect a deep commitment to improving the quality of education in Sokoto State.

Despite inheriting significant debt, Governor Aliyu’s administration has executed key development projects without resorting to borrowing, an impressive display of fiscal prudence. To strengthen Sokoto’s economic prospects, he inaugurated an Economic Advisory Council tasked with crafting a comprehensive financial growth roadmap.

The health sector has seen remarkable improvements under his leadership. His administration has revitalized primary healthcare centers, constructed new general hospitals, and introduced free maternity care for pregnant women. These efforts aim to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality across the state.

Governor Aliyu has taken bold steps to reform the state bureaucracy by providing civil servants with essential tools, training, and incentives. Recently, he approved the payment of the new minimum wage. To further ease the financial burden on workers, he introduced “Saukí Shops,” discount outlets where civil servants and retirees can purchase food and household supplies at subsidized prices.

Additionally, his administration inherited a backlog of retirees’ gratuities amounting to ₦15 billion. In response, he set up a dedicated committee to clear these debts and allocated another ₦500 million monthly for new retirees.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s recognition by The Sun Newspapers is well-deserved. His leadership exemplifies wisdom, prudence, and a commitment to efficient governance. His governance style combines immediate action with long-term strategic planning, positioning Sokoto as a model state for development.

In less than two years, he has demonstrated that leadership is not just about holding office: it is about making tangible, lasting impacts on the lives of the people. His performance speaks volumes, and the recognition by The Sun only affirms what many already acknowledge: Sokoto State is on an upward trajectory under his watch.