The `siege is over,’ Osinbajo declares at PFN thanksgiving in Jos

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Jos, joined Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong and other clergymen to declare prophetically that the siege of banditry, insurgency and kidnapping is over.

Osinbajo made the declaration in his message to the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Plateau State Chapter.

The theme of the thanksgiving is: “It is good to give thanks unto the Lord.’’

The vice-president urged Christians to always speak blessings to Nigeria.

“The word of God reminds us that the glory of the later temple shall be greater than the former.

“The Church of God is coming to a season of greater glory; of peace and of victory, and you are coming to a time of elevation and victory in Jesus name.

“The Church of God is coming to a new season; a new season of glory, a new season of victory; we have seen that time; we have seen it and it is before us; and it shall be so in the name of Jesus.

“Let us repeat three times: `the siege is over; the siege is over; the siege is over; in Jesus Mighty name, Amen,’’ the vice-president prayed.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Lalong thanked the vice-president for attending the event.

The governor prayed that peace be restored to Nigeria.

He prayed God to expedite the end of the siege of evil forces on Nigeria.

In his exhortation, Bishop Wale Oke, National President, PFN, thanked God for being merciful to Nigeria.

According to him, it is a good thing to give thanks to God.

“In times of our pains, we come to God; prayer is the solution; we can’t stop praying until we achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I want to prophesy; Nigeria, the siege is over; whether it is the siege of banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram or others,’’ he prayed.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Rev. Stephen Dangana, Chairman, Plateau Chapter, PFN, thanked the vice-president for the value and honour he attached to the occasion.

He said that that irrespective of circumstances confronting the nation, thanks should be given to God.

On his part, Prophet Isa El-Buba, Vice-President, North-Central, PFN, offered prayers and prophesied a brighter future for Nigeria.

The thanksgiving service featured song ministration, exhortation, thanksgiving and special prayers. (NAN

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...