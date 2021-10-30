The `siege is over,’ Osinbajo declares at PFN thanksgiving in Jos

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Jos, joined Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong and other clergymen to declare prophetically that the siege banditry, insurgency and kidnapping is over.

Osinbajo made the declaration in his message to the annual thanksgiving service the Pentecostal Fellowship Nigeria (PFN), Plateau State Chapter.

The theme the thanksgiving is: “It is good to give thanks unto the Lord.’’

The vice-president urged Christians to always speak blessings to Nigeria.

“The word God reminds us that the glory the later temple shall be greater than the former.

“The God is coming to a season greater glory; peace and of victory, and you are coming to a time of elevation and victory in Jesus name.

“The God is coming to a new season; a new season glory, a new season victory; we have seen that time; we have seen it and it is before us; and it shall be so in the name of Jesus.

“Let us repeat three times: `the siege is over; the siege is over; the siege is over; in Jesus Mighty name, Amen,’’ the vice-president prayed.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Lalong thanked the vice-president for attending the event.

The governor prayed that peace be restored to Nigeria.

He prayed God to expedite the end the siege evil forces on Nigeria.

In his exhortation, Bishop Wale Oke, National President, PFN, thanked God for merciful to Nigeria.

According to him, it is a good thing to give thanks to God.

“In times our pains, we come to God; prayer is the solution; we can’t stop praying until we achieve the Nigeria our dreams.

“I want to prophesy; Nigeria, the siege is over; whether it is the siege of banditry, kidnapping, Haram or others,’’ he prayed.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Rev. Stephen Dangana, Chairman, Plateau Chapter, PFN, thanked the vice-president for the value and honour he attached to the occasion.

He said that that irrespective of circumstances confronting the nation, thanks should be given to God.

On his part, Prophet Isa El-Buba, Vice-President, North-Central, PFN, offered prayers and prophesied a brighter future for Nigeria.

The thanksgiving service featured song ministration, exhortation, thanksgiving and special prayers. (NAN

