The “Shortchanged” North: A Tale of Greed and Fear, By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

In the realm of budget allocations, the Northern region of Nigeria, with its vast population and expansive landmass, has consistently found itself at a disadvantage. The 2024 budget allocation is no exception, as the region has once again been overlooked and marginalized. Surprisingly, the elected representatives from the North, who are supposed to advocate for the good of the region, have remained silent, succumbing to their own insatiable greed and fear.

Despite being home to the largest population and landmass in Nigeria, the Northern region has consistently received a disproportionately small share of the national budget. It is truly disturbing how the government manages to overlook the needs and aspirations of millions of people residing in the North. One cannot help but wonder if the government officials have ever heard of the North or if it even exists on their map.

The North has abundant resources; farming, mining, and a large population of hardworking people who are eager for development. Yet, year after year, the Northern region is left shortchanged, while other regions enjoy the lion’s share of the national budget. It is a wonder that the region has not become hostile or rebellious against the government. Still, this neglect has led to widespread poverty, hunger, and a lack of development, which is in line with the government’s plot to keep the North as an underdeveloped land.

However, the elected federal legislators from the North have not fared any better. One would think that they would be at the forefront, fighting for the rights of their people, but instead, they have succumbed to their own greed and fear. They have become more interested in their pockets, amassing wealth at the expense of the region. The representation of the North has become a mere name, with nothing tangible to show for their office.

The elected members of the federal legislature, who are entrusted with representing the interests of their constituents, have failed miserably in fulfilling their duties. Rather than standing up for the North and demanding a fair share of the budget, they have chosen to remain silent. One can only speculate about the reasons behind their inaction. Could it be excessive greed, as they prioritize their personal gains over the welfare of their people? Or perhaps it is fear that paralyzes them, preventing them from challenging the status quo and demanding justice for their region.

It is truly baffling how these elected representatives, who were elected to be the voice of the people, have been rendered mute. One would expect them to be vocal advocates for their constituents, tirelessly fighting for their rights and fair treatment. However, it appears that the allure of personal gain and the fear of retribution have silenced them. It is almost comical to imagine these supposed representatives, who were elected to be the guardians of democracy, cowering in the face of greed and fear.

The elected representatives from the North, who are meant to be the voice of their people, have failed to fulfill their responsibilities. Their silence in the face of excessive greed and fear is both disappointing and absurd. It is high time for the North to rise above these challenges and demand the fair treatment it deserves. Only then can the region truly flourish and contribute to the development of Nigeria as a whole.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

