The Quintessential Gentleman: Dr. Aliyu Tilde, By Muhammad Kumo

On Thursday history has repeated it, Dr. Aliyu Tilde was sworn in as the commissioner for education of Bauchi state, the second time. For us that knew him very well, I will only congratulate the people of Bauchi state for having him at their service. Dr. Tilde has as usual, proved himself as a rare gem, over the two years he spent as the education commissioner, he has res ipsa loquito done so much for the education sector in the state.

I have been tracking Dr. For two decades since his early days in the Weekly Trust newspaper as a columnist, over the two decades we mantained a cordial relationship, as a mentor, father, brother, name it. Over this period, he has mentored hundreds and hundrend of northern youth. His writings have shaped the northern public discourse, over more than two decades he has been writing, for the north, and about the north and Nigerian topical issues as a whole which consequently resulted into the evolution of a new pace in the northern public discourse. One thing you might not fail to notice about him, as mighty as he is, unlike most of his calibre whom I was privileged to have interacted with, his doors are always opened to everyone, anyone can call him at anytime, he responds, send him a message he replies, speak to him he listens, when you are talking to Dr. Aliyu Tilde, he does not care about your status whatsover, he listens to you, reasons with you, and if you advise him, he right away considers notwithstanding who you are.

Over the two decades, I have read and interacted with many northern and southern writers, he is arguably the only northern writer, that not only writes on societal issues and problems but also acts and intervenes where necessary. His readers may recall the plateau incidences, and other incidences where he wrote about them and intervened as well. He would travel the length and breadth of this country and Africa in pursuit of something in order to change a narration. His readers may recall his journey ‘To Niger Republic in search of Aisha’, ‘Adieu to Yoruba Muslim princess’, his journey to the Republic of Guinea for his Fulani project, among many others.

The change in the northern public discourse, and many youth writers we see today has not happened over night, there was a time when you could name our northern writers. because people like Dr. Tilde wanted to change this narration, they had to pass through a lot of untold hardship. Dr. Tilde was telling me that when the then Weekly Trust newspaper was established, they hadn’t even an email address, there were times, he had to waybill his articles for the week column through a motorpark. There comes yahoo bulk mails, Tilde had to go through the rigour of sending his readers his articles through mail. Then his popular Friday discourse blog, then WordPress blog. One thing that is evident is that Dr. Tilde is a trend-maker and pacesetter; the evolution of new media, the new set of northern writers, the northern discourse fora, the northern blogs we see today have alot to do with him. He was part of the formation of the Premium Times newspaper. Dr. Tilde as a sydicated columnist and writer has written for the Weekly and Daily Trust, Thisday, Leadership, Blueprint among other newspapers. And got published by many online newspapers, a simple google search will tell.

Over this period, Tilde has had about two thousand published articles under his name. I am able to collate about one thousand so far. Remember he is also a poet, and this is apart from the hundred of poetry he has published. As genius, it may interest you to know, within a year, he was able to write, and published his ‘Aruli’ poetry book which has now become a locus classicus Hausa Aruli poetry book across the higher institutions of learning in Nigeria. As versatile as he is, Dr. Tilde was able to record and got his first ‘Aruli’ poetry recital album released.

Dr. Tilde was among the few people that persuaded Buhari to join politics with the hope that he will change Nigeria for better.When there was a need for TBO, he was the one that designed its blueprint, himself, the late Sam Nda Isaiah has given so much to the Buhari political life. However, it will interest you to know that when later he was convinced that Buhari could not be the president Nigerians should have had, he settled for Ribadu candidature. He prophesised or foretold what we are witnessing now that Buhari has become the president.

Dr. Tilde, has given so much of his time, knowledge, and money for the service of humanity. As a business man, the proceed of his business goes to the public. About a decade ago, he called to inform me that he was contemplating an idea of establishing an education trust that would be given scholarship to some best northern youth to study some selected fields and he wanted me, Ibrahim I. waziri and one Benjamin Amachie to look after it. An idea that was settled for sponsoring gifted indigents children across the northern Nigeria.

All these sacrifices, he has been making them with passion, and gratuitously. He earns for his people and lives for his people. When he was consulted to be appointed as the commissioner he called me and few other people, seeking our take. I personally advised him to accept the offer. Had we advised otherwise, the Dr. Tilde I know wouldn’t have accepted his appointment as the commissioner.

As I opened by congratulating the people of Bauchi state for having Dr. Aliyu Tilde as their education commissioner, someone may ask, why not congratulate him instead? My answer would be that when Dr. Tilde accepted to work for you he will give you the best you could ever offer him. Over the two years he worked as the Bauchi State commissioner for education, he has made Bauchi state education sector a model even for Lagos have borrowed his BECE initiative. There was cliche that says “Give Tilde a platform, then stay back and watch the genius”

