The psychological wounds of rape on Nigerian Girl Child

By Hanan Najeeb Abdussalam

Rape, according to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary is the crime, typically committed by a man, forcing somebody to have sex with him, especially using force or violence. This act of forcing a lady to have sex with often create a horrible mental picture on the victims especially the female gender who are most vulnerable because they are the weaker sex.

The psychological response of victims of rape usually echoes on fear, panic, depression, confusion, shame, humiliation, rage, etc. Victims permanently experience a feeling of defilement, an overwhelming sense of vulnerability, a demoralizing feeling of uncleanliness and a paralyzing feeling of lack of control over their lives.

Many are haunted by fear of any form of sexual relationship. Victims experience long term disruption of sleep or inability to function at work or even feel the need to mingle or associate with people. The duration of psychological trauma varies from different individuals, many suffer for years even with considerable supportive therapy.

Psychologists regard rape as a form of torture, a permanent mutilation of an individual’s life. In some environments victims of rape die due to pressure from family and relatives seeking to pressure their family’s honor. Depression is also another major effect of rape. It occurs when there’s sadness, hopelessness and unhappiness. It’s not something that one is expected to snap out of. It’s a serious mental health condition.

Victims’ of rape also experience horrible flashbacks, which may seem random at first. They can be triggered by fairly ordinary experiences connected with the senses, like a particular tone of voice, etc. Also many survivors of rape often experience panic attacks and heightened anxiety and fear.

A person who has been sexually attacked is likely to be in a lot of pain just after the assault. Being assaulted can leave you feeling terrified, furious, guilty, nervous, and depressed. Some people may be embarrassed or humiliated because of the stigma connected with sexual assault. Survivors of sexual assault are also more likely to experience symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), such as nightmares and intrusive thoughts. They may believe they are always in danger or must be vigilant at all times, and they may distrust others. Let us save Nigerian girl child from this psychological wounds ‘called rape’.

Hanan Najeeb Abdussalam, a level 200 student,

Department of Mass Communication, Skyline University Nigeria

[email protected]

