The Proxy War In Sudan

By Kazeem Akintunde

“All countries have a sovereign right to decide which other countries

to partner with, but these choices have consequences, of course.”-

John Godfrey- US First Envoy to Sudan After 25 Years

Make no mistake about it, the ongoing war in Sudan is beyond two

Generals fighting for control of the soul of the East African Country. In

fact, if care is not taken, the Sudan crisis could become another

protracted war. In actual fact, Khartoum has inadvertently become the

second leg of the war in Ukraine. Like the conflict in Ukraine, powerful

nations in the world have picked another location for their ongoing war.



Russia and the United States of America are the real drummers behind

the two Generals who have vowed to neutralize each other in Sudan.

It is unfortunate that an African country has been dragged into a

needless war. Many of those versed in International Politics knew as far

back as February this year that something will have to give when

Sudanese leaders agreed with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to

revalidate an agreement Russia had with Sudan’s former leader, Omar

Hassan Al-Bashir for the establishment of a Naval base in Port Sudan, a

major seaport in the country. Sudan had, in 2017, signed an agreement

allowing Moscow to build a base capable of hosting nuclear-powered

ships during the government of former President Al-Bashir, who was

ousted from power in 2019.



Under the agreement, Russia would lease the site for 25 years and could

extend the deal for another 10 years, giving it access to the Red Sea’s

warm waters and the international trade chokepoint of Bab el-Mandeb.

Alarmed at the turn of events in the country, the United States of

America, which has no diplomatic relations with the Sahel country as at

that time, quickly established one and John Godfrey became its envoy to

Sudan. Part of his assignment was to talk to the Sudanese government

about the implication of going ahead with the 2017 agreement with

Russia.

And he made known the intention of the USA to the Sudanese authority

from the word go. He was not comfortable with Russian influence in

Sudan and warned against the rekindling of the 2017 agreement to

establish a Russian navy base in Port Sudan.

Indeed, Godfrey told Al-Tayar, a Newspaper in Khartoum in February

that “it is essential to say that international isolation around Russia and

President (Vladimir) Putin is currently increasing due to the… invasion

of Ukraine”. He also went ahead to add that “if the government of Sudan

decides to proceed with the establishment of this facility, or to

renegotiate it, it will be harmful to Sudan’s interest”.

But his admonition fell on deaf ears as a few days later, Mohamed

Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council,

and one of the Generals routing for power in Sudan, made a one-week

visit to Russia. Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, said at the time that

there were no obstacles to establishing a Russian military base in his

country if it would benefit the interests of Sudan, a remark which

brought immediate condemnation from the US.

“We have 730km on the Red Sea. Suppose any country wanted to set up

a military base, and we have with it common interests, and it does not

threaten our national security, in that case, we have no problem dealing

with Russia or others,” Hemedti stated.

Hemedti, controls about 100,000 men of the Rapid Support Forces

which are the preeminent paramilitary group in Sudan. During

Sudan’s Darfur conflict in the early 2000s, he was the leader of

Sudan’s notorious Janjaweed forces, implicated in human rights

violations and atrocities. An international outcry saw Bashir

formalize the group into paramilitary forces known as the Border

Intelligence Units. In 2007, its troops became part of the country’s

intelligence services and, in 2013, Bashir created the RSF, a

paramilitary group overseen by him and led by Dagalo, (Hemedti).

Dagalo turned against Bashir in 2019, but not before his forces

opened fire on an anti-Bashir, pro-democracy sit-in in Khartoum,

killing at least 118 people. He was later appointed deputy of the

transitional Sovereign Council that ruled Sudan in partnership with

civilian leadership. Hemedti has huge wealth derived from the export of

gold from illegal mines and commands tens of thousands of battle-

hardened veterans. He has long chafed at his position as official deputy

on Sudan’s ruling council.

In no time, the Russians wormed their way into Dagalo’s heart

through the Wanger Group, who provided training and sophisticated

arms to his group. The Rapid Support Forces on the other hand,

opened up the country’s gold mine sector to the Russians and both

parties make millions of dollars in the mining of Sudan’s resources.

The other leg in the ongoing Sudanese crisis, and Sudan’s military

leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is also believed to have been

backed by Russia, before international pressure, particularly from the

US, forced him to publicly disavow the presence of the Russian

mercenary group Wagner, in Sudan. Burhan is essentially Sudan’s

leader. At the time of Bashir’s toppling, Burhan was the army’s

Inspector General. His career has run an almost parallel course to

Dagalo’s. He also rose to prominence in the 2000’s for his role in the

dark days of the Darfur conflict, where the two men are believed to

have first come into contact. Al-Burhan and Dagalo both cemented

their rise to power by currying favor with the Gulf powerhouses and

Russia. They commanded separate battalions of Sudanese forces,

who were sent to serve with the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen.

Now, they find themselves locked in a power struggle with each

general supported by foreign powers.

They have also disagreed on the direction the country should go. While

al-Burhan has promised a return to civilian rule, Hemedti is against

hurried handover to civil authorities and the other bone of contention is

the plan to include the 100,000-strong RSF into the army, and who

would then lead the new force.

But deep into the heart of the Sudanese crisis is the role both Russia and

the USA are playing beneath the surface. They have both taken sides in

the conflict and going by the word of John Godfrey, the consequences of

the Sudanese leader’s romance with Russia is all out for all to see. As

expected, the international community seems not interested in calling the

two Generals to order, but in how to get their men and other foreign

nationals out of the firing line.

As expected, reports from Khartoum in the last couple of days paint a

devastating picture: people are trapped indoors, terrified, with

dwindling supplies of food, water, medicines, and fuel, health services

are near collapse and several hospitals are being used by armed groups.

Across the country, there have been reports of armed clashes; people

have fled their homes in the Blue Nile and North Kordofan States and

across Darfur, with refugees and returnees having arrived in Chad,

Egypt, and South Sudan. The power struggle is lighting a fuse that could

make an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Sahel even

worse, setting back development by decades.

Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and

Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator for the United Nations stressed

that the humanitarian crisis is quickly turning into a catastrophe, with

more than 460 people killed so far, more than 3,700 injured and more

than 20 hospitals forced to close. In addition to numerous reports of

sexual and gender-based violence, aid workers have been beaten and

held at gunpoint as warehouses, offices, and vehicles have been

attacked, looted, or seized.

As Sudan borders seven countries, all of which have either been

involved in conflict or seen serious civil unrest over the past decade, it is

a gateway to the Sahel, where insecurity and political instability are

making an already catastrophic humanitarian situation even worse.

Across the region, poverty and hunger are rampant, the climate

emergency, the global cost of living crisis, and soaring levels of debt are

taking a terrible toll, and in some places, humanitarian aid is all that is

keeping famine at bay. The power struggle in Sudan is not only putting

that country’s future at risk, but lighting a fuse that could detonate across

borders, causing immense suffering for years.

Nigeria and other countries are in a race against time to get their

nationals out of the country. Already, about 5,500 Nigerians living in the

country have signaled their intention to leave and the Federal

Government has commenced the process of getting them out of the

country. Due to the nature of the conflict, sending aircraft to the country

to evacuate our citizens has been ruled out as the airports are not safe

and the road option to Egypt is now being coordinated by the committee

set up for that purpose.

In all of this, the African Union seems helpless and unable to call the

fighting Generals to order. The international community is not doing

much other than getting its staff in Sudan out of harm’s way. The two

Generals have vowed to fight to the last man standing, not minding the

devastation that the country and its millions of citizens would suffer.

Already, Chad, South Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are experiencing

an influx of refugees from Sudan.

Many are now without light, food, water, and medicine while women

and children are now vulnerable in this needless war. With Russia and

USA indirectly involved in the Sudan war, the level of devastation that

would be recorded would definitely be on the high side as sophisticated

war machines would be made available to the combatants. The level of

destruction that would be witnessed and the human suffering that will

come with it would be a catastrophe for an African country. Who will

save Sudan from the proxy war taking place on its soil?

See you next week.

Addendum: We shall continue with our x-ray of the eight-year rule of

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which we started last

week, in the coming week.