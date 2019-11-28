The Proposed Bill On Hate Speech – My View, By Samu’ila Danko Makama

Events over the past few weeks show public outcry and dissatisfaction on some debated proposed bills which continue to threaten harmonious coexistence of Nigerians. One of such is the proposed BILL ON HATE SPEECH, sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi. It is on this premise that I am constrained to state my candid opinion on the ongoing discourse.

It is no longer news that the BILL has already passed through 1st and 2nd Readings in the Senate. That notwithstanding, I call on the Executive and Legislative Arms of government to respect the freedom of expression and the Press contained in section 39, paragraphs 1-3 of the 1999 constitution (as amended 2011) – a document which they swore on oath to protect and defend.

The Press, otherwise known as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, should be allowed to operate based on the provisions of the law. The media protect and serve as check on the other Arms of Government. The Fourth Estate of the Realm especially, serves as the real guardian of the people. Only through their reportage are the citizens informed of government policies, programmes and actions. The proposed bill is an infringement on the fundamental rights of citizens and the Press. It is inimical to democratic tenets and the rule of law.

It saddens me to read and hear comment and statement such as “there is no going back on the bill”. It is necessary to remind people in position of authority over the rest of us, that they are expected to listen to concerns of people they lead and to act in the overall good and interest of the public. Hence, the proposed bill is not sacrosanct to the extent that it cannot be stepped down or withdrawn altogether.

I therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, respectively, to reflect on this bill in its entirety and to ensure its withdrawal forthwith as it is an ill-will that blows no good. Given the nature of our society, there is a clear and present danger should this bill be passed into law,

Nigeria is a pluralistic and democratic society. Consequently, divergent views, opinions and believes should never be viewed as hostility. Not to say much, may I conclude with the words of Martin Luther King Jnr. who said “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” It matters that citizens, especially the media, are allowed to state their views on policies, programs, actions and inactions of those in position of responsibility. It is an act of living!

Samu’ila Danko Makama CON

Retired Federal Permanent Secretary &

former Chairman, National Population Commission.

Nyengu/Sarkin Yamma Quarters, Gindiri, Plateau State.