The Polytechnic Ibadan begins exams on Oct. 12 – Registrar

Students of The Polytechnic Ibadan will begin to write their first semester examinations on Monday, Oct. 12. The Registrar, Mrs Modupe Fawale, said in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan that students must pay their tuition and other approved fees as a pre-condition for sitting for the examinations. She explained that all Higher National Diploma II (HNDII) and National Diploma II (ND II) students who did not complete their payment during their first year must complete such payments before paying for the second year. She advised students to go to the solution centres created by the school in the event that they encountered any difficulty in their payment statuses. The designated solution centres are the institution’s ICT centre also known as CBT centre, the polytechnic’s cybercafé and the computer centre at the Faculty of Financial Management Studies.

The first set of students to begin the writing of the examinations, which ends on Oct. 23 are the Higher National Diploma (HND) II students of the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies and their counterparts in Environmental Studies, she stated. Mrs. Fawale urged students to adhere to their timetable for revision and examination as scheduled. “Revision for HNDII and NDII students in the Faculties of Engineering; Science and Financial Management Studies will hold between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30, while their examination will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 13. “For ND I and HND I students, their academic activities will begin on Nov. 16 and end on Nov. 20 with revision for NDI and HNDI students of the Faculties of Business and Communication Studies and their counterparts in Environmental Studies,’’ she said. The registrar added that examination for the HND I and ND I students of the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies would hold between Nov.23 and Dec. 4.

“From Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, ND I and HND I students in the Faculties of Engineering, Science and Financial Studies will have their revision exercise with their examination holding between Dec. 14 and Dec. 24,’’ she said. Students who failed to observe the COVID-19 health protocols would not be allowed to take part in the scheduled activities, the registrar warned, adding that only students with evidence of registration, including their passport photographs would be allowed to resume as specified for the various faculties and classes. Mrs. Fawale urged all the students to comply strictly with their schedule of activities as excuses for non- compliance would not be condoned. (NAN)