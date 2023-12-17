The Metaphor of Social Mobility: A Tale of Two Nigerian Regions

Nigerian: Following the civil war, Eastern Nigeria was faced with a multitude of challenges, including widespread poverty and a shattered economy. Despite these

By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

The Nigerian Civil War had a profound impact on the country’s socio-economic landscape. One notable change was the transformation of the itinerant tailor profession, which shifted from being primarily located in Eastern Nigeria to predominantly Northern Nigeria. This shift serves as a metaphor for the divergent paths taken by these two regions in terms of social and economic development.

Following the civil war, Eastern Nigeria was faced with a multitude of challenges, including widespread poverty and a shattered economy. Despite these obstacles, the Igbo people, who were the predominant inhabitants of the region, demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to rebuild their lives. They recognized the importance of education and entrepreneurship and pursued these avenues with great fervor.

One of the key factors that contributed to the success of the Igbo community was their emphasis on education. They ensured that every child had access to education or learned a trade, which equipped them with the skills necessary for employment or self-employment. This focus on education allowed many people in Eastern Nigeria to transition from low-paying menial tasks to higher-paying employment opportunities. As a result, thousands were lifted out of poverty within a relatively short period.

In addition to education, entrepreneurship played a significant role in the economic development of Eastern Nigeria. The Igbo people recognized that starting their own businesses was an effective way to create wealth and generate employment opportunities for themselves and others in their community. They established small-scale enterprises such as trading posts and workshops that provided goods and services to local consumers.

The success of these small businesses led to further growth and expansion into larger enterprises that served regional markets. The entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo people allowed them to create jobs for themselves and others in their community while also contributing to the overall economic development of Eastern Nigeria.

Western Nigeria, like Eastern Nigeria, adopted a socio-economic structure that prioritized education and entrepreneurship. The Yoruba community, which predominantly inhabits the region, recognized the transformative power of education and encouraged its citizens to pursue it diligently. They believed that education was the key to unlocking social mobility and economic prosperity.

By emphasizing education and entrepreneurship, Western Nigeria experienced a similar transformation as Eastern Nigeria. The region witnessed a significant reduction in poverty levels as individuals acquired the necessary skills and knowledge to secure higher-paying jobs or establish successful businesses. This socio-economic structure propelled Western Nigeria towards progress and development.

The Yoruba people’s emphasis on education has led to significant advancements in the region’s educational sector. The government has invested heavily in building schools and providing scholarships to students who excel academically. As a result, Western Nigeria boasts of some of the best universities in Africa, including the University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University.

Entrepreneurship is also highly valued in Western Nigeria. The region is home to many successful entrepreneurs who have established thriving businesses across various sectors of the economy. These entrepreneurs have created job opportunities for thousands of people, contributing significantly to the region’s economic growth.

The success of Western Nigeria’s socio-economic structure can be attributed to its focus on education and entrepreneurship. By prioritizing these two areas, individuals are empowered with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to succeed in life. This approach has led to significant progress and development in Western Nigeria, making it one of the most prosperous regions in Africa.

The social mobility of Northern Nigeria has taken a different path compared to the Eastern and Western regions. The Northern elites have prioritized political maneuvering over investing in education and entrepreneurship, which has resulted in the region lagging behind in terms of social and economic development. This single-minded focus on political power has hindered the growth of the region, leading to limited opportunities for its citizens.

The shift in the itinerant tailor profession from Eastern Nigeria to Northern Nigeria serves as a metaphor for this divergence. The once predominantly Eastern Nigerian tailors, known for their industriousness and entrepreneurial spirit, have been replaced by Northern Nigerian tailors. This shift symbolizes the decline of social mobility in the North, as the region failed to prioritize education and entrepreneurship.

The lack of investment in education and entrepreneurship has had a significant impact on social mobility in Northern Nigeria. The region’s focus on political power has resulted in limited opportunities for its citizens, hindering their ability to move up the social ladder. As a result, many individuals are unable to achieve their full potential due to a lack of access to quality education and resources.

Furthermore, this lack of investment has also affected economic development in Northern Nigeria. Without proper education and training, individuals are unable to contribute fully to the economy, leading to slower growth rates compared to other regions. This lack of economic development further exacerbates issues related to poverty, inequality and pervasive insecurity.

The current crop of Northern Nigerian elites who claim to follow in the footsteps of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello, have deviated from his path of growth and progress. These elites have become fixated on holding onto political power and office at the federal level, which demonstrates a lack of passion and commitment to the people and pragmatism that was characteristic of Ahmadu Bello’s legacy.

These elites have failed to recognize that times have changed since Ahmadu Bello’s era. The socio-economic and political landscapes both nationally and globally are constantly shifting, which requires leaders who are adaptable and forward-thinking. Unfortunately, it seems that many of today’s Northern Nigerian elites are stuck in an outdated mindset that does not take into account these changes. It is clear that they have failed to recognize the shifting socio-economic and political landscapes both nationally and globally.

The fixation on political power has led these elites to neglect their responsibilities towards their constituents. They have failed to recognize that socio-economic development is crucial for progress and prosperity. Instead, they seem more interested in maintaining their grip on power than in improving the lives of those they represent.

The ‘Ahmadu Bello Path’, laid by the late Sardauna of Sokoto, was characterized by a deep sense of commitment to the people of Northern Nigeria. Ahmadu Bello was not only a political leader but also a visionary who understood the importance of socio-economic development for Northern Nigeria. He believed in the power of education and human capital development as the foundation for progress and prosperity. His legacy was characterized by a deep sense of commitment to the people of Northern Nigeria, which is something that seems to be lacking in today’s crop of elites. He believed in the power of education and human capital development as the foundation for progress and prosperity.

But it seems that those who pose as elites and leaders of Northern Nigeria today have lost sight of this vision. Instead of prioritizing the development of human capital and investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, they have become preoccupied with political maneuvering and self-interest. Their sole focus on acquiring and maintaining political power at the federal level has led them to neglect the needs and aspirations of the people they claim to represent.

Ahmadu Bello’s leadership style was characterized by his commitment to serving his people. He recognized that investing in education would lead to long-term benefits for Northern Nigeria’s economy and society. He established schools, colleges, and universities throughout the region to provide access to quality education for all. This investment in human capital development helped create a skilled workforce that could contribute to economic growth.

Ahmadu Bello was committed to the welfare of people of Northern Nigerian descent. He focused on developing Northern Nigeria to ensure its competitiveness within the larger construct of the Nigerian federation. He united the diverse people of Northern Nigeria under a single political agenda, leading to significant progress and growth.

One of the key pillars of Ahmadu Bello’s approach was mass education and capacity building. He recognized that education is essential in empowering individuals and driving development, so he invested significantly in the education sector. He established numerous schools and educational institutions, ensuring that people in Northern Nigeria had access to quality education. This emphasis on education not only empowered individuals but also laid the foundation for a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, essential for the region’s economic growth.

Sir Ahmadu Bello was a leader who recognized the importance of economic development and industrialization in Northern Nigeria. He understood that agriculture was the backbone of the region’s economy and implemented policies to harness its potential. Through initiatives such as the groundnut pyramids and the establishment of agricultural cooperatives, he aimed to increase productivity and create employment opportunities for the people. This emphasis on agriculture not only boosted the region’s economy but also ensured food security for its inhabitants.

It is worth noting that Sir Ahmadu Bello’s approach to development closely mirrored those taken in Western Nigeria and Eastern Nigeria by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, respectively. By ensuring that Northern Nigeria did not lag behind other regions, he fostered healthy competition among them, driving overall development and progress in Nigeria as a whole.

The success of Sir Ahmadu Bello’s leadership can be attributed to his ability to unite the people of Northern Nigeria despite their ethno-religious diversity. He was able to rally support from various groups and forge a common agenda, which was crucial in implementing policies and initiatives that propelled Northern Nigeria forward.

Overall, Sir Ahmadu Bello’s focus on economic development through agriculture played a significant role in boosting Northern Nigeria’s economy while ensuring food security for its inhabitants. His approach to development also fostered healthy competition among regions, driving overall progress in Nigeria as a whole. His ability to unite diverse groups behind a common agenda was crucial in implementing policies and initiatives that propelled Northern Nigeria forward.

Under the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the establishment of institutions such as the NNDC, the Bank of the North, and the NNIL demonstrated a commitment to driving economic growth in Northern Nigeria. His focus on agriculture, industry, and infrastructure reflected a comprehensive approach to socio-economic development. By prioritizing these sectors, he aimed to empower local farmers, promote industrialization, and enhance the region’s connectivity and unity.

His approach to socio-economic development in Northern Nigeria was characterized by a strong emphasis on agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. He recognized the significance of these sectors in driving economic growth and improving the livelihoods of the local population. Through the establishment of various institutions and his commitment to indigenization and staff development, he sought to ensure that the benefits of development were shared among the people. His vision and efforts laid the foundation for the region’s progress and continue to shape its economic landscape today.

In contrast, today’s leaders seem more concerned with maintaining their grip on power than with improving their constituents’ lives. They have failed to invest in critical areas such as healthcare, infrastructure, and education that are essential for economic growth and social development. This lack of investment has resulted in poor health outcomes, inadequate infrastructure, high levels of poverty, and low levels of educational attainment.

The neglect of these critical areas has had severe consequences for Northern Nigeria’s economy and society. The region has fallen behind other parts of Nigeria in terms of economic growth and social development. The lack of investment in healthcare has led to high rates of maternal mortality, infant mortality, and infectious diseases such as malaria. The inadequate infrastructure has made it difficult for businesses to operate efficiently or expand their operations.

The elites of Northern Nigeria need to recognize that political power and office alone are not enough to lift their people out of poverty and set them on the path of economic prosperity. They must understand that the world has changed, and the old ways of doing things are no longer effective. The socio-economic and political landscapes have shifted, and it is crucial for them to adapt to these changes.

One of the key observations that these elites should make is the success of Western and Eastern Nigeria in achieving growth and development. These regions, which now encompass the South, have evolved systems that are based on human capital development and are almost independent of the federal government. They have recognized the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which has led to significant benefits.

The Northern Nigerian elites should take a cue from these regions and shift their focus towards human capital development. Investing in education is crucial to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge needed to compete in the global economy. Prioritizing healthcare is also essential to ensure the well-being of their people. Building infrastructure will attract investments and create job opportunities.

It is important for Northern Nigerian elites to understand that investing in human capital development will lead to long-term economic growth. This investment will not only benefit individuals but also contribute significantly to national development. The government must work with private sector organizations to create an enabling environment for investment in human capital development.

Furthermore, it is essential for Northern Nigerian elites to recognize that they cannot rely solely on oil revenue as a source of income. Diversifying their economy by investing in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and other sectors will create more job opportunities for their people.

Furthermore, building infrastructure can attract investments and create job opportunities, which can lead to economic growth. By doing so, Northern Nigerian elites will be following the pragmatic approach of Ahmadu Bello’s legacy while demonstrating a genuine commitment to the people they claim to represent.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

