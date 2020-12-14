‘The media is poorer with Sam Nda-Isaiah’s death’ – NMF

The Northern Media Forum, NMF, has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher and Chairman of Leadership newspapers.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Dan Agbese, Chairman of NMF, Nda-Isaiah’s death has left the media industry poorer.

The statement reads: “It is with shock and disbelief, that we at the Northern Media Forum (NMF), mourn the passing of our staunch member, Sam Nda Isaiah, Publisher and Chairman of Leadership Newspaper, who passed on last weekend.

“Nda Isaiah was a colossus that bestrode the media world. As a media entrepreneur, passionate and authoritative writer, his exit and voice will be missed in the industry, and in the country.

A pro-people person, Sam Nda Isaiah was dogged; he had courage of conviction such that he was ever ready to “take up arms” to fight for just causes, and denounce the wrongs of the society with the same vigour.

Agbese said, “Indeed, he spoke truths to power and made those in authority uncomfortable.He was audacious and forceful in his approach, which stood him out among the rest.

“His foray into and vision for the media added so much value to the sector such that the industry is now poorer with his exit. Though not a trained journalist, his passion for the job exuded in the creativity he brought to bear on his paper. When he wrote, he did with vehemence.

“His plan to establish the electronic version of the media tripod—radio and television—would have expanded the frontiers of journalism in both growth and development. He was truly a pathfinder and an inspiration to many people. Unfortunately, he did not live long to fulfil his dreams.

“The NMF however takes solace in the exciting life of Sam Nda Isaiah and the number of people that found succor through the employment opportunities Leadership Newspaper provided and still, hopefully provides.

“We enjoin his immediate family and the media to take solace in the legacy he left behind. We pray to God to comfort and give them the strength to bear the huge loss.”