The Media and Reporting of Post 2023 Elections

By Ismail Abdulaziz

At its last meeting on Feb. 10, the National Council of State agreed that the 2023 general elections are set to kick off with the brief it received from relevant stakeholders including security chiefs.

The February 25 date is therefore confirmed by the highest advisory body in the country which comprises the President, Vice-President, all former Presidents and Heads of the Government of the Federation, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governors and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

At the 6th round of the Nigeria-European Union Human Right Dialogue recently, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada gave the Federal Government commitment to a credible and fair election.

‘’On the topics for discussion today, you must have all noted the strides that the government has made in the past decade to improve the election process and integrity. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received needed resources from the government and is ready to conduct what will be our best elections ever.

‘’The security agencies are also working to ensure that people will be able to carry out their civic responsibility without fear. They are ready to act swiftly to protect lives and properties around the country during the election.”

Similarly, the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness to conduct the elections as scheduled.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman at an event in January, stated the readiness of the commission to conduct the 2023 general elections. He said that the commission was not contemplating any adjustment to the election timetable.

“Already, substantial quantities of sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been deployed to various locations across the country. The last batch of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has been received while the ongoing configuration of the critical technology in readiness for elections will soon be completed. In the last two days, we commenced the airlifting of other sensitive materials to states across the country.

“Already, some of the materials for 17 States in three geo-political zones have been delivered. Furthermore, 13,868,441 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have been printed, and delivered to states and are being collected by citizens as new voters or by existing voters who applied for transfer or replacement of cards as provided by law.”

Also, recently the security agencies reiterated their dedication for the continuation of democratic governance in Nigeria.

The National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor and Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba assured Nigerians of safe and rancour-free election.

During a visit of INEC boss to the trio, Monguno said although there were issues confronting the polity, agitations geared towards the conduct of 2023 elections should be dispelled as the election would hold.

“We have done a lot to put things in place. We have had meetings with INEC, Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Elections Security (ICCES) which I chair. I know what we have put on the ground. The remaining days before the elections will be an intense period for us and I know that all security agencies are equal to the task,” he said.

Also, Irabor and Baba pledged collaboration towards ensuring free, fair and credible 2023 general elections. While Irabor said the Armed Forces would support the police as the lead agency handling the electioneering process, Baba said the Police would continue look into the agitations that have led to apprehension and uncertainty by Nigerians towards the conduct of credible polls.

These laudable commitments by critical stakeholders are enough for us to move the nation forward in terms of engendering the promotion of democratic ideals.

This is where the role of the media would be most critical as the fourth estate of the realm and watchdog of the society.

Immediately after the conduct of the general elections, the entire process would be taken over by the information sector. Nigerians and the rest of the world would recede to the background to await the outcome of their efforts at the polls.

The media, therefore, need to recommit itself to upholding the tenets of democracy by following all laid down rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the media on electoral process in their reportage of the elections.

The regulatory authorities, the Press Council of Nigeria and the National Broadcasting Commission, had outlined guidelines for election reportage that would ensure the defence of the rights of every citizen and discourage the assumption of fighting for the rights of other people without recourse to the rule of law and constitutional provisions.

The media must, therefore, play the game by the rules. After the 2023 elections, just like other previous elections in the country, the media are at spotlight to exhibit their professionalism and skills in national development through dispassionate reporting of events, actions, reactions and activities of Nigerians in order to safeguard our commonwealth.

The media must not allow itself to fall into the categories of those that work against the rule of law, since this is the first step towards sanity and continuous development of any nation. It must be seen at this critical time in the life of the nation as a sole holder of public peace and stability.

The profession does not allow the media to play to the gallery or fall into the manipulation of some unscrupulous elements in the society who are known for fomenting trouble when their selfish interests are not pampered during elections.

This is the time for the Nigerian media to rise up to their calling and show that it is truly the watchdog of the society in whom every citizen irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation can depend on for credible, balanced and objective news.(NAN)