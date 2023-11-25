The man, Atiku Abubakar at 77: His role in the development of Ganye Chiefdom, By Maxwell M. Gidado





At 77, it can no longer be argued whether a man or woman is a success or a failure. For Atiku Abubakar, his life as a success is crystally clear! His success in public service, in entrepreneurship, in politics and in philanthropy has come from sheer hard work and determination. Springing from very humble circumstances in Jada, Jada LGA, Adamawa State on November 25th 1946, Atiku was bent from a young age to take his destiny in his own hands; a spirit of resilience which has seen him cap his academic accomplishments with a Master of Arts in International Relations recently from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United Kingdom.

A long and rigorous journey in search for the golden fleece which began in rural Jada Primary School a long time ago through, Adamawa Provincial Secondary School, Kano School of Hygiene, where he studied for the Royal Society of Health Diploma, and at the same time, read for “A” levels at the British Council, to the famous Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he earned a Diploma in Law in 1969.

It was here his interest in leadership and public service began as he took part in Student Union Politics, and was elected Assistant Secretary General and later Deputy

Speaker of the Students’ Union Government of the Ahmadu Bello University. This experience enriched his young political mind.

Atiku joined the Nigeria Customs Service in 1969, went through the crucible of Customs and public service career; attended leadership and management courses in Finland, U.S.A and Egypt and rose to the position of Deputy Director within 20 years before his voluntary retirement in 1986.

Upon retirement, Atiku went into private business and later launched an active political career with its ups and downs, risks to personal life and those of family members till he was elected as Governor of Adamawa State and later Vice President of Nigeria in 1999. He had before then, been elected member of the National Constitutional Conference (1994 – 1995). He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party that governed Nigeria for sixteen years and before that, a founding member of the Peoples’ Front (PF), and Social Democratic Party (SDP) at different times.

As Vice President, Atiku was the Chairman of the National Economic

Council, and oversaw the National Council on Privatization, and many other

presidential committees, including the task force that admirably

organized Nigeria’s hosting of the 2004 Commonwealth Summit. Atiku is widely recognized as a committed democrat and a courageous fighter against executive impunity and the militarization of national politics.

A committed philanthropist, Atiku has helped communities build schools, mosques and churches across the nation, including the prestigious American University of Nigeria, Yola. He has awarded scholarships to several Nigerians and Africans to enable them obtain good quality education, and funded critical medical treatment for several of his fellow citizens. Atiku has also made major financial commitments in support of people living with disabilities as well as for the eradication of such debilitating and fatal diseases as polio and HIV / AIDS. But it is in the field of education that his philanthropy comes to the fore. He has helped almost any educational institution that approached him for assistance. His grassroots passion and humanitarian instincts have endeared Atiku to people from all nooks and crannies of Nigeria. So confident and acceptable is he to every national grouping that a columnist recently tagged him – “Mr. Nigeria”. Little wonder that Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 2013 at a book launch of the “Atiku Abubakar Cases” described him as the “Most Prepared Presidential Candidate for this Country”.

Atiku Abubakar is the veritable phoenix of our democratic future. For out of the ashes of despair, brutality, cynicism and strife of yesteryears has emerged this pillar of freedom, democracy, justice and hope. The greatness of birth is not in being blue-blooded; it is in being able to survive despite all the odds. Success is not judged only by what has been achieved but also by the obstacles surmounted to achieve it. That is Atiku Abubakar in true perspective.

A fellow of St. Anthony’s College, Oxford University and General School for Diplomacy and International Relations, Switzerland – LL.D. etc. Atiku holds honorary doctorate degrees from several Nigerian Universities – amongst them are; Ahmadu Bello University, University of Maiduguri Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola, University of Calabar, Bayero University Kano, etc. He was bestowed with Nigeria’s second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). He was also awarded the Harris Wofford Global Citizen Award by the National Peace Corps Association of the United State of America.

Atiku holds the traditional title of Waziri Adamawa and twelve other traditional titles across Nigeria to mention just a few- namely; Zege Mule u Tiv, Zanna Santalma of Borno, Zanna Kawaskima of Yobe, Shetima of Biu, Mayobero of Lagos, Nwanne Di na Mba of Ngor-Okpala , Imo State and Enyioha Ndigbo to mention but a few.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen; let me bring this matter much closer by dwelling now mostly on his contributions to the development of Ganye Chiefdom. This segment will be divided into two parts from 1970-1990 as the first part, while the second part will cover from 1991-to date.

· From early 1970-1980 Waziri constructed about 10 mosques in Jada town.

· He assisted hundreds to be employed in various organisations, for instance Alh. Sulei Ibrahim in Jada, Alh. Mohammed Selbe.

· He assisted hundreds in schools by providing stipends, which assisted them in having successful studies.

· As a good counselor, he encouraged a lot to further their education through guidance and Counselling

· To Show his concern and love for Jada community, he had a specific tailor in Jada who sewed his clothes (Late Alh. Ahmadu Wendu Nange).

· He assisted a lot of businessmen by providing millions of naira to them to boost their capital as well as connecting them to various industries and companies. From here, it could be seen that Waziri Adamawa contributed a lot to develop Ganye Chiefdom even before going into active politics.

The second part of the paper which is from 1990-to date, is the period Waziri became active in democratic activities of Nigeria.

· Waziri became very active in politics by not only contesting but supporting many people from the area politically to contest and win elections at various levels.

· In 1999 as Vice President, JAPA contacted him on the issue of employment, strengthening of the existing public servants and assisting the businessmen in this area by increasing their capital base.

· On that note, Waziri Adamawa facilitated the employment of over one thousand people from this Chiefdom.

· He assisted many businessmen by ensuring that they have easy access to finances for their businesses to flourish.

· He facilitated the promotion of many people from the chiefdom, some were made Managing Directors of prominent organization.

· Waziri Adamawa provided a lot of social welfare packages to thousands of people in the chiefdom as long as you are able to meet him or he remembers you as somebody from the Chiefdom.

Waziri did not only provide the social welfare packages listed above but he also went ahead to provide physical infrastructure so that Ganye Chiefdom becomes vibrant economically as well as socially. These projects will be listed. Starting with Toungo, Ganye, and lastly Jada Local Government.

In Toungo Local Government:

· Central Mosque Toungo.

· Model Islamiyya School Toungo.

· Central Mosques Kiri

In Ganye Local Government.

· Central Mosque Ganye in front of Gangwari’s Palace.

· Model Islamiyya School Ganye. This school has been developed where it provides Islamic education as well as western education from primary to secondary school level. They have hundreds of pupils at primary school level, while at secondary school level they have graduated hundreds of students from 2006 – to date. Using NBAIS 1549 students passed out, using NECO 1225 and through WAEC which is a new center, 305 students passed out. All of them had the requirements for admission into various tertiary institutions. Among the students, Nuruddeen Aliyu Waziri study medicine in University of Maiduguri and Auwal Hussaini Sanda studying medicine in ABU Zaria. Salahuddeen Muhammed graduated with first class in Chemical Engineering from MAU Yola.

· Eid Praying Ground Ganye

· Jumma’at Mosque; Buwangal.

· Central Mosque Jaggu.

· District Head Palace, Yebbi.

· Central Mosque, Yebbi

· Central Mosque, Timdore.

· Central Mosque, Gurumpawo

· Central Mosque, Bakari Goso.

In Jada local government, Waziri Adamawa did a lot

· District Head palace Jada

· Jada Central Mosque and Islamiyya model school.

· District Head Palace Kojoli.

· District Head palace Sugu

· Facilitated the building of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church Sugu.

· Daksami Mosque Islamiyya School.

· Kojoli Central Mosque and Islamiyya School.

· Kojoli Development Area Office.

· GDSS Kojoli

· Mbulo Central Mosque.

· Central Mosque Wuro Abbo.

· Central Mosque Nyibango

· Central Mosque Dasheng

· Central Mosque Tola

· Koma District house

· District Head – Jaggu

· Jaggu Mosque

· Central Mosque Mapeo.

· Central Mosque Koma

· Central Mosque Danaba

· Central Mosque Mbulo

· Constructed a whole primary school in the western side of Jada town (Bello Ma’aji) established in 2001 with average number of pupils produced over 15years being 900. Another in northern side of the town(wailare) with average number of pupils produced over 15 years being 975 and eastern side of the town (old tike) with an average number of pupils produced over 16 years being 1120 and handed them over to the government. This single act ensures pupil’s enrollment into schools because of closeness of these schools to their homes.

· He constructed a whole secondary school having classrooms, well-equipped laboratories and a standard exam hall and handed it over to the government which is now known as Atiku Science Secondary School. The school was established in 2006 with senior section only. The School started with one arm of forty students but subsequently developed to four arms of classrooms, with about 180 students per set. So far about 1200 students have graduated from the school having more than 75% of the students with requirements for admission into territory institutions. Some of the students that graduated from here are either currently undergoing university training or have graduated with their degrees.

· He also facilitated and contributed towards the building and construction of the St. Augustine College Mayobelwa – a Catholic faith based school.

· He constructed three additional block of classrooms and perimeter wall in Jada Central Primary School.

· He also added some block of classroom at Sarki Yamma Primary and Gettado primary school.

· He constructed perimeter wall around Jada Eid Ground.

· He constructed a bridge to link Atiku Science School to the town and another leading to old tike.

· He constructed perimeter wall around two old graveyards in Jada and recently donated another fenced area to serve as new graveyard.

· About one hundred indigenes of Ganye Chiefdom are employed in his industries such as FARO Bottling company, Gotel Communications, American University of Nigeria, Adama Plast, Standard Micro Finance Bank, Rico Gado and Gese Derdirabe.

· He provided Microfinance Bank in Jada making easy and cheap finances to our businessmen. At least 500 million naira is being disbursed by the bank every three months to businessmen in ganye Chiefdom making it the most buoyant area in terms of economic activities after Mubi (Mubi North and South) and Yola (Yola North and South).

· Provision of equipments and drugs to Jada General Hospital e.g scanning machine etc.

· He sponsored the training of about seven staff of the Hospital to handle the improved equipments.

· Waziri Adamawa also assisted people from Ganye Chiefdom on health grounds within and outside Nigeria spending about 100 million naira per annum)

· He constructed culvert linking Jada Town with Wuro Kuna.

· He provided 100kva generator to Jada water board for improvement of water supply

· He facilitated the sinking and digging, and construction of over 100 boreholes in Ganye Chiefdom

PROJECTS THAT WAZIRI INFLUENCED AS VICE PRESIDENT

· Four double lane bridges as against the old single lane bridges from Mayobelwa

· Establishment of landline telephone system, the first of its kind in Adamawa

· As Vice President, the Waziri was the Chairman National Council on Privatization. In this capacity he oversaw the liberalization of telecommunication sector which led to the revolution in mobile phines communications and information communication technology as well. Before this reform, NITEL was having around 250,000 connected lines across the country for a population of more than 100 million. With the reforms put in place, telephone subscribers in Nigeria now 195 million as at December 2021 according to NCC, with internet subscribers exceeding 141 million. The impact of this reform can be seen in multiples. From availability and affordability of mobile phones, ICT knowledge penetration, jobs created both direct and indirect to proliferation of private modern satellite TV stations. The direct jobs created are those employed by regulatory agencies like NCC, to those employed by service providers like MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, DSTV, Startimes etc. The indirect jobs provided are in the value chain of these business from the sellers and repairers of mobile phone, to those selling phone accessories, to those selling airtime recharge cards, to those providing commercial charging points for phones, to youths who own commercial viewing centers airing European football competitions etc. We in Ganye Chiefdom are beneficiaries of all these like any other Nigerians.

· Initiation of construction of a dam on mayine river along Kojoli road

· Upgrading of Yola airport to international airport making Hajj operations for Ganye Chiefdom easy.

· Expansion of Jada town water system by providing additional lines and overhead tanks at John Holt.

· He influenced the appointments of individuals of Ganye Chiefdom as Legislators, Special Assistants, Advisers, Managing Directors and Chairmen of boards or Members at the Federal level. Such as Professor Maxwell Gidado as Special Adviser to the President and Vice President, Dr. Umar Ardo as Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, Hon Jibrin Adamu as Special Assistant to the Vice President, Dr Yunusa Ali Dakka as Chairman of Board for Standards Organisation of Nigeria. He influenced HE Martin Babale to be 3 Term Member of House of Representatives.

· He influenced the appointment of Alhaji Khashim Njidda (Dallatum Ganye) as former Managing Director Afri Bank of Nigeria Plc.

· He influenced the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ardo Jada as Managing Director Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, others are Alhaji Umaru Sanda as Director in Federal Civil Service and Umar Mohammed as Senior Officer in Nigeria-Sao Tome Principe Development Commission.

· Electrification of more than forty villages in Jada.

· Electrification of Kojoli.

· Development Area Kojoli Primary School Kojoli District.

PROJECT EXECUTED BY THE STATE GOVERNMENT

· Completion and upgrading of Jada cottage hospital to a general Hospital.

· Completion of Buwangal-Sangasumi road in Ganye Town.

· Construction of OPD Complex at General Hospital Ganye.

· Construction of Primary School Class Rooms in Ganye Chiefdom

· Construction of five nylon tarred township roads in Jada

· Connection of national grid to Toungo.

· Construction of road from Toungo to Kiri

· Construction of road from Longa Ewa Jada through Wuro Abbo connected to Tola road.

· Sighting of Adamawa State College of Agriculture at Ganye.

· Influenced the rehabilitation of Ganye General Hospital.

· Rehabilitation of Jada Kojoli road

This long list of projects executed or influenced by the Waziri is by no means exhaustive. We cannot quantify the goodwill gesture and philanthropic acts of the Waziri to Ganye Chiefdom or its sons and daughters. Waziri ia a true son of the soil and is an embodiment of virtues of Ganye Chiefdom. We are proud of you Waziri, we appreciate you Waziri and we will forever be grateful. We are soidly behind you in this quest of unifying Nigeria and getting Nigeria work again until we coast to victory Deo Volens.

What is expected of us in Ganye chiefdom is that everybody should pray for long life for Waziri Adamawa Alh. Atiku Abubakar GCON to be elected as the Predisent of Nigeria come 2027.

***Construction of Mayo Balwa to Toungo road. This is the only request Waziri made to Buhari-led Federal Government since its inception in 2015 as a major stakeholder at that time in the ruling party. Waziri requested the former Minister of works and housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola in December 2015 to include the rehabilitation of road leading to his home town in the 2016 budget which was done and reported back to Waziri. However the contract was not awarded until he sent a reminder to the Minister in 2017 and construction only began in 2018.

CONCLUSION

PRESENTATION

I present to you now, always one to engender innovations, a bridge

builder, a tireless activist, a successful businessman, a philanthropist, a committed patriot, an authentic progressive democrat, an inspiration to his compatriots, a delight to his elders and associates, founder American University of Nigeria, a role model for today’s generation, a devoted husband and father, harbinger of consensus politics, the Waziri Adamawa, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and the most prepared President Federal Republic of Nigeria never had.

Once again, I wish my mentor and political Godfather, a happy Birthday Anniversary and continues Allah’s favours and protection. I also thank you all for being a very wonderful and receptive audience.

Thank you for listening.

Prof. Maxwell M. Gidado SAN, OON,

Dan Masani Ganye,

Professor of Constitutional Law,

Nasarawa State University,

Keffi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

