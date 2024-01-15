The Legacy of Ahmadu Bello: A Respected Leader’s Impact and Today’s Challenges in Northern Nigeria, By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

On this day, the 15th of January in 1966, the great leader of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello Sardaunan Sokoto, was tragically assassinated. Ahmadu Bello, a knight of the British Empire, was the premier of autonomous Northern Nigeria when he was killed in a coup attempt. His death marked a significant loss for the region and the nation as a whole.

Born in either 1909 or 1910, depending on the source, Bello was a descendant of Osman Dan Faido, the founder of the Sokoto Caliphate and one of West Africa’s most esteemed Islamic scholars. Bello was among the first nobles in northern Nigeria to receive a Western education, attending the Sokoto Provincial School and the Katsina Training College.

After briefly teaching and serving in colonial offices, Bello was appointed as the district head of Rabah in the early 1930s. He steadily rose through the ranks as a prince of the Muslim caliphate, eventually becoming the sardauna, or crown prince, and the official political advisor to the caliphate.

Bello’s political career began when he joined a political movement that later transformed into the Northern People’s Congress (NPC), a party that formed the government in the then-autonomous northern region. Charismatic, bold, and emblematic of the heritage of the mainly Muslim northern region, Bello served as the party leader for 12 years. In recognition of his contributions, Queen Elizabeth made him a knight of the British Empire in 1960.

During his tenure, Bello focused on educational development. He supported the establishment of Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, which opened its doors in 1962. Bello also fostered closer ties with the Islamic world, becoming the vice president of the Muslim World League in 1962 and visiting several countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The failed coup attempt in 1966 had far-reaching consequences for Nigeria. It not only disrupted the country’s economic, political, and social order but also led to the Biafran Civil War from 1967 to 1970. The aftermath of the coup was a tumultuous period in Nigerian history, marked by numerous civil and military coups until 1999.

Today, we remember and mourn the loss of our father and leader, Ahmadu Bello. His inspiring presence and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of the North and Nigeria as a whole will forever be cherished. We owe immeasurable gratitude to this great statesman, whose sacrifice, statesmanship, and patriotism have few parallels in our nation.

Ahmadu Bello was a firm believer in the intergenerational connection. He was always available for young people, serving as a mentor, guardian, and living history. His loss is not only felt by the North but also by the youth who have lost a role model and an embodiment of the qualities they should strive to achieve.

We remember the courageous role Bello played in rescuing our region from marginalization and decay. He defended the rights and interests of Northerners, ensuring that they were not treated as second-class citizens. Under his leadership, the North competed with other regions and defended itself effectively. Although sacrifices were made to keep the nation united, the North occasionally lost ground.

Regrettably, the current crop of Northern elites has failed to live up to the standards set by Ahmadu Bello. They lack the commitment to solve our socio-cultural problems, address our regressing economy, and secure our precarious future. Many of our leaders today prioritize their own ambitions for power and wealth, leaving the majority of Northerners in poverty and division.

The cultured North must work to replace these leaders who view power as an end in itself. We need leaders who genuinely care about the well-being of our people and are equipped to lead us towards progress and prosperity. Only then can we regain the respect and admiration from other parts of Nigeria that we once held.

We pay tribute to Ahmadu Bello, a remarkable leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole. His legacy serves as a reminder of the values and standards we should strive to uphold.

May Allah grant him Aljanna firdausi.

