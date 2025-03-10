The Invasion of the Mad Dogs, By Abdul Mahmud

History often has a way of repeating itself in a manner so absurd that past events become almost indistinguishable from those of the present. When history repeats itself, it offers discerning observers a moment of introspection – an opportunity to break the cycle of repetition and prevent past mistakes from culminating in outcomes that are not only farcical but ultimately tragic. Last week’s invasion of the premises of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company by officers from the Sam Ethnan Base of the Nigerian Air Force, Ikeja, Lagos State, and the attacks on electricity workers simply because power to their base was disconnected due to the N4B debt it owes the electricity distributor, evoked memories of a similar disgraceful incident from the past.

Decades ago, specifically on 25th January, 1988, officers from the same base held the family of late Chief MKO Abiola hostage over a mere traffic altercation involving Kola Abiola and a low-ranking Air Force officer. That incident, rather than being swiftly resolved, was worsened by the intervention of the then Air Officer Commanding (Logistics) of the Air Force, AVM Nura Imam, who, instead of offering redress, added salt to the injury inflicted on the reputations of both the Air Force and MKO Abiola. His infamous words still ring with disturbing clarity: “The Armed Forces, and indeed the Air Force, are trained to have the instinct of the mad dog; sometimes when they don’t act, their masters are not always happy”. These words, and the culture they reflect, serve as a grim reminder that without accountability, institutions can regress and become trapped in the cycle of impunity – one that history will continue to repeat, to the detriment of both the powerful and the powerless.

The attacks on the Abiolas are only child’s play compared to the madness the Army unleashed on Odi and Zaki Biam many years later, and more recently on Okuama—a sleepy riverine community in Delta State. Officers of the Armed Forces aren’t alone in dragging their asylums of madness outside the barracks. A few years ago, the police exhibited the same madness and invaded Umuaka, a community in Imo State.

But, these attacks are not mere incidents underscoring the madness of rabid dogs, which AVM Nuraini Imam warned the nation about, but also a stark display of the rascality of military and paramilitary officers who regard the rest of us as “bloody civilians” to be bloodied under their jackboots; it is a dangerous signal of the erosion of the fundamental principles that undergird the democratic state. The brazen attacks raise deeply troubling questions about the relationship between military and paramilitary institutions and civil authorities in our country. It underscores the urgent need for the alteration of power dynamics to ensure that no institution, no matter how powerful, operates above the law.

At its core, this incident is not merely about a violent confrontation between officers of the Air Force and a corporate organisation; it is about the sanctity of civil governance, the rule of law, and the disturbing culture of impunity that pervades the Armed Forces, which exist to defend our country and protect the citizens; and not to serve as an enforcer of lawlessness against our citizens and private enterprises. The attacks represent a blatant disregard for due process and an attempt to circumvent lawful procedures in the resolution of disputes.

Electricity distribution companies operate within a regulated framework, governed by commercial agreements, regulatory oversights, and contractual obligations. Like every other consumer, the Air Force is required to pay for the electricity it consumes. There is no legal or moral justification for the Air Force, or any arm of the Armed Forces, to expect uninterrupted electricity supply without fulfilling its financial obligations. The actions of the officers highlight an entitlement mentality that seeks to place the Armed Forces above scrutiny and exempt them from the the discharge of the duties that our country and its Constitution demand of all citizens and entities.

The principle of governance that subjects the Armed Forces to civil authority is the cornerstone of any functional democracy. In a constitutional democracy, the Armed Forces are subject to the same constitutional framework that undergirds governance as other institutions. The Armed Forces are expected to adhere to democratic norms and respect the civil order. However, when officers of the Air Force take the law into their own hands, using force to assert non-existent rights or privileges, they undermine the very democratic system they are sworn to protect. This is a dangerous precedent that cannot be ignored. Beyond the usual denial that its officers are not responsible for the attacks, there has been no unequivocal condemnation by the Air Force High Command of the shameful actions of its officers. This raises questions about whether there is tacit approval of the attacks or a lack of willingness to shame its own in the public. A respectable institution like the Air Force does not engage in retaliatory violence; it upholds order and respects the rule of law.

It is also worth examining the broader implications of the attacks which speak to a deeper culture of impunity that stretches back into time. From extra-judicial killings to human rights abuses, the Armed Forces have, at various times, operated with little regard for public accountability. The current democratic dispensation was supposed to signal a departure from the dark era of military dictatorship, but episodes like this serve as stark reminders that remnants of that era persist. The attacks also have economic ramifications. Our country’s electricity sector is already fraught with challenges, including liquidity crises, infrastructural deficiencies, and operational inefficiencies. One of the biggest hurdles facing distribution companies is the non-payment of electricity bills, particularly by government institutions and military formations. When institutions refuse to pay and then resort to violence, it makes the financial struggles of the power sector worse and discourages private investment. How can our country hope to improve its electricity supply when institutions like the Air Force resist the most basic principles of commercial transactions?

There is also an important point to be made about the safety of employees in the essential service sectors of our economy. If electricity workers, who are merely performing their duties within the confines of the law, can be attacked by armed personnel, what does this say about our country’s ability to protect its citizens? The consequences of such attacks extend beyond the electricity sector – it creates a climate of fear where businesses and individuals may feel vulnerable to unchecked aggression from security agencies.

This is not the hallmark of a civilised society.

This government must act decisively in addressing this issue. First, it must ensure that officers responsible for the attacks are brought to justice. It is not enough for the Air Force to issue a press statement of denial; there must be concrete disciplinary measures to send a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated. Second, this government must enforce strict compliance with electricity payment obligations by the Armed Forces and other government agencies. Distribution companies cannot continue to provide services while struggling to meet operational costs. The attacks underscore the urgent need for broader reforms in military-civilian relations. Officers of the Armed Forces must undergo continuous training on human rights, civil-military engagement, and conflict resolution within a democratic context. The mindset that the Armed Forces exist outside the scope of constitutional diktats must be dismantled through deliberate policy actions.

Our citizens must also recognise the importance of speaking out against such abuses. It is easy to dismiss this as an isolated incident, but history has shown that unchecked excesses of Armed Forces personnel can spiral into a larger pattern of authoritarianism. Today, it is an electricity company; tomorrow, it could be any other institution or individual deemed to be an inconvenience to soldiering interests. Above all, the role of the Armed Forces in a democracy is to serve and protect, not to intimidate and oppress citizens. Our country cannot afford to have Armed Forces that act as though they are a law unto themselves. The attacks on Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company are a wake-up call, and how this government responds will determine whether the country is serious about upholding the rule of law. If officers of the Air Force can attack a corporate entity without consequences, then democracy itself is under threat.

As the brutalised workers of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company writhe from the pains inflicted on them, I ask, as the Bahamian band, Baha Men, famously asked many years ago: who let the mad dogs out? Who, who, who?