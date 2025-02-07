The Imperative of a Nigerian Census: Addressing Data Deficits and Security Challenges

By Chike Iloka

The absence of a recent census in Nigeria presents a significant impediment to national development. The nation is missing crucial benefits stemming from accurate population data, hindering effective planning, resource allocation, and policy implementation. A census provides reliable data on population size, distribution, and characteristics, forming the bedrock of informed decision-making across multiple sectors.

Consequences of Census Delay:

The continued delay in conducting a census has far-reaching consequences:

Development Planning Deficit: Accurate data is essential for effective development planning, resource allocation, and evidence-based policy-making. Without it, initiatives may be misdirected and fail to address the actual needs of the population.

Resource Misallocation:

A lack of precise population figures can lead to the misallocation of resources, with some areas receiving inadequate funding and support while others are over-resourced. This inequity can exacerbate existing disparities.

Stunted Economic Growth:

Census data is crucial for identifying areas of economic potential, attracting investment, and planning infrastructure development. The absence of this information can stifle economic growth and limit opportunities.

Inadequate Social Services:

Planning and provision of essential social services, such as healthcare, education, and housing, rely heavily on accurate population data. Outdated or inaccurate figures can result in inadequate service delivery and exacerbate social challenges.

Misrepresentation and Voting Disparities:

Fair representation in government and accurate voting districts are predicated on reliable census data. Without it, some communities may be underrepresented, undermining the democratic process.

The National Population Commission has repeatedly emphasized the detrimental effects of delaying the census, including the loss of valuable data and potential funding opportunities from international partners. The current impasse, pending presidential consent, further underscores the urgent need for action.

The Biometric Imperative:

A critical aspect of maximizing the value of a census lies in the collection of biometric data. While the initially planned census omitted biometric information, its inclusion is essential for unlocking significant developmental opportunities.

Challenges of Excluding Biometrics:

Excluding biometric data hinders the government’s ability to obtain truly accurate population figures. Relying on outdated estimates can lead to inefficient resource allocation and a misrepresentation of demographic realities.

Opportunities Afforded by Biometrics:

Integrating biometric data collection into the census offers numerous advantages:

Accurate Population Count:

Biometrics provide a more precise population count, dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding Nigeria’s demographic landscape.

Optimized Resource Allocation:

Accurate data enables more efficient resource allocation, ensuring that areas with the greatest need receive appropriate funding and support.

Enhanced National Security:

Biometric data strengthens national security by facilitating individual identification and tracking, reducing the risks of identity theft, fraud, and criminal activity.

Stimulated Economic Development:

Reliable population data attracts investors, promotes economic growth, and facilitates job creation.

Fraud Reduction and Identity Theft Prevention:

Biometrics play a crucial role in preventing fraud and identity theft, safeguarding against electoral malpractice and other identity-related crimes.

Improved Healthcare and Education Planning:

Accurate population data allows for the identification of areas with specific healthcare and educational needs, enabling targeted resource allocation and improved service delivery.

Biometrics and National Security:

Beyond its developmental implications, biometric data is a powerful tool for enhancing national security in several key areas:

Enhanced Identity Verification: Biometrics enable accurate individual identification, bolstering border security and preventing illegal immigration, human trafficking, and terrorism.

Improved Crime Prevention and Investigation:

Biometric data aids in crime scene analysis and suspect tracking, leading to more efficient investigations and reduced recidivism.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts:

Biometric data facilitates the identification of known terrorists, disrupting networks and preventing attacks.

,Cybersecurity Enhancement: Biometrics strengthen online transaction security and network access, mitigating cybercrime and identity theft risks.

Election Security: Biometric data contributes to preventing electoral fraud and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Conclusion:

Conducting a comprehensive census with integrated biometric data collection is not merely a statistical exercise; it is a fundamental requirement for Nigeria’s sustainable development and national security. The data derived from this process is essential for informed decision-making across all sectors, enabling the nation to address its developmental challenges, optimize resource allocation, and create a more secure and prosperous future for all its citizens. The continued delay and the omission of biometric data represent missed opportunities that Nigeria can ill afford.

Ide Prof Chike Iloka, mni

Ide Ikeokanmuta n’Umuomaku ancient kingdom