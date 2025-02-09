The first Nigerian commandment on education, By Prince Charles Dickson Ph.D.

After he lost his bicycle, the village elder was so distraught that he asked their Congregation pastor to preach about the Ten Commandments and dwell especially on the 8th commandment which says “Do not steal ” so that the message might touch the thief.

On Sunday during the church service, the Pastor taught about the 10 Commandments, when he mentioned the 7th commandment which says “Do not commit adultery” the village elder then remembered where he had left his bicycle.

Often, I say I believe the things I write about, are as important for our nation as they are for other countries, but when it appears to me, Nigerians especially those in authority do not react to these issues as people in other lands do, I repeat them in new essays to remind old readers and recruit new ones to participate in the continuing dialogue.

Sadly, this is Nigeria where nothing works and no one cares, when it works, it is because someone’s interest is about to be served and not the people’s interest. We talk about our institutions despairingly. Our leaders do not watch network news except when their faces are there on the occasion of their sons/daughters’ weddings or such. They do not need the newspapers anymore because it is full of their lies, or paid adverts exchanging banters together.

Government bashing remains a national past time and every drinking joint, and suya spot has a sitting parliament with an expert on every and any issue but we forget that no matter the input, if the politicians and actors in our national scene have questionable lives both on a personal and domestic level, nothing will change, the best government policy cannot change the individual. It is because the policies are formulated on a bad foundation and by people with warped thinking.

Again, Nigeria’s educational system, which has long been a subject of passionate debate, characterized by recurrent policy flip-flops and inconsistencies that have left lasting impacts on both its children and the nation’s future is on the front burner. The recent announcement by the Federal Government—scrapping all Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools (SSS) in favor of a compulsory 12 years of uninterrupted basic education, and replacing the 6-3-3-4 system with a 12-4 structure—reflects an ambitious effort to align the country with global best practices. Yet, as laudable as these reforms may appear on paper, they also underscore the enduring challenges and systemic inconsistencies that have beleaguered Nigeria’s educational landscape for decades.

Historically, Nigeria’s education system has undergone multiple revisions. The 6-3-3-4 system once heralded as a structured pathway from primary education to tertiary institutions, was implemented with the intent of standardizing learning and promoting a well-rounded academic and vocational foundation. However, over time, the system revealed critical weaknesses. It inadvertently created segmentation and frequent interruptions in the academic journey, contributing to high dropout rates. Financial constraints, regional disparities, and systemic barriers—factors deeply entrenched in the fabric of the Nigerian education sector—compounded these problems, leaving many students unable to complete their education. Each policy revision, often introduced with great fanfare, has tended to offer a temporary fix without addressing the underlying structural issues.

The recent reform, as outlined by Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa during the extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Abuja, represents a radical departure from previous models. By subsuming what was traditionally known as secondary education into a unified, uninterrupted 12-year basic education program, the government intends to offer Nigerian children a seamless learning experience up to the age of 16. In addition, the proposal to adopt 16 years as the minimum entry age for tertiary institutions is aimed at ensuring that students enter higher education with a more mature and robust academic foundation. Proponents argue that these changes are not only aligned with global educational trends but also positioned to reduce dropout rates by mitigating financial and systemic impediments. In theory, a consistent and longer basic education would allow for a more focused and uninterrupted development of cognitive and social skills, potentially leading to a more competent workforce in the long term.

Yet, while the vision behind these reforms is commendable, the execution remains fraught with challenges. The history of flip-flopping educational policies in Nigeria has bred a sense of skepticism among educators, parents, and even policymakers. The abrupt discontinuation of established school structures such as JSS and SSS could lead to transitional disarray if not managed with careful planning and adequate resource allocation. Teachers, who are the backbone of any educational system, must be retrained and equipped with new curricula and pedagogical strategies that fit the 12-4 model. Without comprehensive teacher training programs and curriculum reform initiatives, the shift may exacerbate existing issues, further disenfranchising students who are already vulnerable.

The ripple effects of these inconsistencies on children are profound. Frequent changes in the structure of education often lead to curriculum discontinuity, leaving students confused about expectations and learning outcomes. Moreover, families that have already invested in the old system might find themselves facing financial uncertainties and logistical challenges during the transition. Children in rural or economically disadvantaged areas, who already contend with limited access to quality education, might be disproportionately affected. In the long run, these challenges could undermine the quality of human capital that Nigeria needs to drive its economic growth and social development.

Beyond the immediate impact on students, these policy inconsistencies have long-term implications for Nigeria’s socio-economic fabric. A robust educational system is foundational to national progress. When students are caught in a cycle of discontinuity and systemic barriers, the country risks cultivating a generation that is less prepared to meet the demands of an evolving global economy. The potential talent drain, coupled with the frustration and demotivation of capable youth, could impede innovation and competitiveness on both the national and international stages.

Now for me, these are the issues, I doubt if comprehensive stakeholder engagement took place, policy reform must be inclusive. Engaging teachers, school administrators, parents, students, and community leaders in the planning and implementation process will help ensure that reforms are responsive to on-the-ground realities.

Where are the teachers, do we currently have a robust teacher training and curriculum development programme? Are we ready for Investment in curriculum development that focuses on integrating technology, critical thinking, and vocational skills, ensuring that students are prepared for the demands of the 21st century?

Educational reforms must be matched by commensurate financial investments. We know the reality on the ground regarding our education budgets.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s journey toward a reformed educational system is both a bold opportunity and a formidable challenge. The recent announcement to replace the traditional 6-3-3-4 model with a 12-4 system, coupled with the adoption of a 16-year minimum entry age for tertiary education, is a reflection of an earnest attempt to align with global educational standards and reduce dropout rates. However, the historical inconsistencies and frequent flip-flops in policy have left deep-seated scars that threaten to undermine these well-intentioned reforms.

For Nigeria to truly harness the potential of its youth and create a sustainable, forward-thinking society, policymakers must approach reform with a holistic, inclusive, and well-resourced strategy. Only by addressing the systemic issues that have long plagued the educational landscape can Nigeria hope to transform its human capital into the long-term driver of national prosperity and innovation. We must find who stole our bicycle or remember where we left it—May Nigeria win!