The fine against Meta in perspectives, By Y. Z. Ya’u, CITAD

The recent fine slapped of $290 million on Meta for data protection and consumer rights infractions have sparked off a renewed conversation around the issue of platform accountability. Meta was fined by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for breaches including multiple and repeated infringements of the country’s Nigerian rules, including “denying Nigerians the right to control their data, transferring and sharing Nigerian user data without authorization, discriminating against Nigerian users compared to users in other jurisdictions, and abusing their dominant market position by forcing unfair privacy policies.” A statement by FCCPC informed. For years, many civil society organizations have been demanding for accountability from these platform owners ranging from transparent rules on content moderation to equal treatment of individuals and organizations. Even at micro levels, ordinary users have been victims of rules they hardly know when their accounts are summarily suspended without explanation as to why the account are suspended or how they could appeal against the suspension.

There have also been concerns that these platforms collect data without the consent of the data subjects, store, trade and profit from the data contrary to the ethics of data collection and protection. While in European countries, platforms are now forced to abide by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which is their continental data protection law, in African countries, platforms seem to disregard local laws and behave as they like.

It was in this context that the action by both FCCPC and the Data Protection Commission which supported the investigation upon which the ruling was made has jolted Meta to threaten that it will leave the country. In Europe, it would quickly have run back to the court to file an appeal. Here, it is threatening imperiously to withdraw, an action that smacks of racism. In doing so, Meta was sure, or so it thought, to court the support of digital rights activists who would see its threat of withdrawal from the country as constraint to access to and use of the platform which will be read as an attempt by the government to limit avenues for freedom of expression digitally and to generally constrain our digital rights. To a certain extent, this is possible and when companies are subjected to unfair laws, the deserve the support of all justice seekers. By the same token, companies must not pretend to be innocent when they cherry-pick on which countries laws to respect and which to disregard.

Not surprising, this threat has activated a flurry of responses by civil society organizations. However, while there are concerns that the action may gravitate toward the derogation of digital rights, there are also lots of hands clapping that the giant has been taken up and is called upon to be accountable. This clapping stems from the perception that platforms generally disregard our laws and are tolerated as such by African governments while they are made to abide by similar laws in the USA and European countries.

Commendable as the action may seem in this light, it is important also to interrogate what are the motivations of the Nigerian agencies, and the government in slapping the fine on Meta. First, it may be that the two agencies involved would want to truly do their own work of protecting Nigerians. Yet, it must be worth pointing that even some of the government agencies are as guilty as Meta when it comes to total disregard of our laws. Routinely government at all levels illegally detain critiques contrary to provisions of the laws.

Some have responded rather maliciously that it could also be that the agencies are motivated by the fat fine they could collect from Meta (and other platforms if they fail to respect our laws) but it could also be an attempt to punish the platform owners for the offence that social media users do of criticizing and campaigning against bad policies of the government on their platforms. In this sense, government is attempting to outsource its authoritarian impulse on the platforms and expect them to police the social media on its behave.

None of these seems palatable for supporting the government but each of them contained a gain that speaks to a reality that we cannot avoid. The first in fact connects to the debate around digital sovereignty. Shouldn’t platforms respect our laws and therefore recognize our sovereignty as a national entirety? Digital Sovereignty has many aspects. The most fairly and most easily understood is about data sovereignty, which the present case directly relates to. The data protection laws as embodiment of our sovereignty express how, as a nation, we have chosen to ensure that the data of our citizens is collected, processed, stored, transmitted, shared, shared and retired or deleted as provided by the jurisdiction of the country. Given the very nature of border porosity of digital space, this is very difficult but at least there is space for local laws and regulations. That is why the EU has developed the GDPR and why the USA has a similar law. In the same vein, different countries have enacted their own data protection laws and there is a gradual move towards a continent-wide data protection protocol.

In addition to data sovereignty, you may add data residency and localization. Data residency relates to the condition that data of a country data subjects should be kept in that country. Localization means that data collection other country must keep that data they collect within the country of origin. Given the level of infrastructure for data warehousing and as well as the very interconnected global nature of internet, this again, is not an easy thing to do nut there are practical outliners for this.

There are also other less readily acknowledged aspects of digital sovereignty, one of which is infrastructure sovereignty and the very notion of the ownership of the platforms. We are a hardware consuming country and, in that context, it is difficult to think of Infrastructure sovereignty when you are heavily dependent on someone’s infrastructure. Infrastructure sovereignty must not be confused with internet fragmentation, which tends to create inlands of the internet that are defined by geographical expressions, resulting in what has come to be known as Splinternet.

Irrespective of the challenges, to the very notion of digital sovereignty, while we clap for the government’s action, we must not only fail to recognize the important thin line between digital sovereignty and conscious attempt to limit digital rights. This in fact becomes suspect when government itself becomes too hard selectively on some aspects of digital sovereignty to impose and demand to be respected, when the very same government does not seem to care about other aspects digital sovereignty. You cannot for instance hope to win the case for data sovereignty, while doing very little to support data residency and data localization. It is estimated that nearly one-third of the total energy consumption in the USA is by data centres. We do not have the energy to support a robust data localization and when your data is hosted outside your legal jurisdiction, your laws become a disposable appendage. To whole heartily support the government may slide to a ground that will give the government the breather to decide how and what conditions we access and use the digital superhighway, and thus find it easy to derogate our digital rights.

In this context there, our response as forward-looking citizens, who are also patriots is to be more nuanced, one that recognizes both the merits and dangers embedded in the clapping and to call for a digital sovereignty that is not just decided and imposed unilaterally by the government but one that involves all stakeholders as has been the practice in the discussions and negotiations on internet governance, within which this can be addressed. Internet governance is driven by decades long multi-stakeholder processes and its practice as demonstrated by both the WSIS process and the Internet Governance forum as well as in the work of various relevant international organization operating in the sector, including both ICANN and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) which is the UN agency responsible for standard setting in the telecommunication sector.

In doing so, we must learn to go continental and think of African digital sovereignty and not just Nigeria’s digital sovereignty. That is what Europe has done and that is what Asia is beginning to do. There is a wisdom in fighting collectively. It is not must that our energies are pooled against the tech giants but also the size of our harmonized and united market becomes a weapon to use in any negotiation.