“The Evil Genius” album mirrors my journey in life, says Mr Eazi 

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record executive, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly know as MR Eazi, has described his mnew album, titled, “The Evil Genius”, as a body of work and encompassment of his journey in life in recent times.

Mr Eazi said this on Wednesday night at the listening party of the new album, held at Windsor Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16-track album, a fusion of music and art has also been showcased in Accra and London.

According to him, the album is a seamless blend of visual art and musical creativity.

“To begin with, this album was made for me; the different seasons of life; baring my heart out, no holding back. When your personal story can inspire you, it’s liberating.

“The first track of the album, Oluwa Jor ( God please). Going to the ICU to check on my mum everyday got me thinking about life, from my pondering I realised life is all about sacrifices.

“About five tracks of this album was about my relationship, one of the track was Lack of Communication, which you’d agree with me is the number one danger sign in any type of relationship,” he said.

He added that the album made him understand that life is about making sacrifices and being intentional.

MR Eazi, on the sidelines of the event, told NAN that his engagement with Temi Otedola has further encouraged him to communicate more.

“Be it in platonic or romantic relationship, you’d see it’s all about making sacrifices, compromises is what living is all about. Before now, I usually don’t communicate well with Temi.

“I’d just stop talking, but there was this day she flipped it and I almost lost it, it made me understand how she felt.

”So, now I understand why it’s important to communicate be it with one’s partner or just friends,” he said.

Mr Eazi, said that ‘Evil Genius’ was the first track he recorded with with the famous Soweto Gospel Choir.

Present at the listening party was Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon, who described the infusion of music and art as a classic move.

“It’s fresh; it’s new and I have enjoyed the tracks one after the other. This is Mr Eazi, so I expected nothing short of this,” he said.

Similarly, ace broadcaster, Olisa Adebua, described the album as a beautiful combination of music and art.

“It’s Mr Eazi; it’s all good; the infusion of art and music takes this to another level; it’s good for the culture,” he said. (NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran

