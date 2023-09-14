The Era of operating without customs License will soon be a thing of the past – ANLCA National president

The National President Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Mr Emenike Nwokeoji has said that the era of operating without license as a clearing Agent will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking to members of ANLCA Eastern Zone, who trooped in their numbers to welcome him Monday, in Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital after returning from the recently concluded ANLCA election, he said “operating without a license is limiting yourselves” even as he insisted that going forward, the licenses would begin to count for effective operation as a licensed customs agent. “Don’t operate without any license. Get your license to avoid operating like a tout.” He admonished. Nwokeoji who promised assistance for those trying to get their operating licenses said people can form corporatives to enable them raise the finance to do that, noting that even when such is done and jobs captured, every individual would know the job that belongs to him. Nwokeoji who had paid glowing tribute to Chief Sir Ernest Elochukwu and other ANLCA members for the massive support he got , said his victory was made possible by God Almighty “our coming back with this glory that belongs to God, is that if you’re determined the sky is your limit” he insisted, even as he promised that “with your support and God on our side, we shall make a positive impact” adding that “no leader can perform beyond the support of the people he is leading.” Continuing, he said I will only asked let’s not chicken out, let’s work together for the upliftment our association Contributing, the former National president, and now a BoT member, chief Ernest Elochukwu said election was now over, insisting that all ANLCA members should come on board to build a formidable, respectful and purposeful association that will take its place in nation building. He said in the past, people were enthroned into positions because they were favoured not merited but today, a right thing has been done through the election of Mr. Emenike Nwokeoji as the national president of ANLCA. He however, solicited for the maximum support of the Eastern Zone to enable him succeed even as he admonished that members should desist from thinking of their individual gains but how to move that association forward. In his remarks, the former eastern zonal Chairman, chief Uche Martins said that he was optimistic that Mr. Emenike would succeed. He noted that with Emenike on the ANLCA National saddle, the Association is in good hands. He enjoined every member to accord him and his team the needed support. To Dr Chinyere Celestina Okere, it was wonderful working among men. She thanked God for all he has done and charged every ANLCA member to come together to strengthen the Association. She regretted that the crisis which engulfed ANLCA for some years now, has robbed it of successes. But she said, going forward, ANLCA is positioned to take back her rightful position even as added that the Association would continue to partner with the Nigerian customs service as a united body for effective service delivery. The event featured cultural displays including the famous Ohafia War Dance among others By Bon Peters, Port Harcourt, Rivers State ********************* ANLCA Boss Eulogies Elochukwu on His Birthday The Chairman/ CEO of Nestelo Nigeria Limited, Chief Sir Ernest Elochukwu former national President and now BoT member of ANLCA has been eulogized on his birthday. The commendation came on the heels of his birthday celebration organized by members of ANLCA Tuesday in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital. Speaking to our correspondent, on the sideline of the event, the National President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Mr. Emenike Nwokeoji stated that it was good to celebrate life. According to him, so many things are happening and many people are dropping dead every day. He admonished that members should endeavour to celebrate life anytime the opportunity called. Emenike who regretted the state of Nigerian economy and the condition the masses find themselves in today said that even the government is scavenging and the politicians are not after the welfare of the masses. The national president, who also used the occasion to solicit for more support and collaboration among ANLCA members, advised members and his media team to desist from statements or actions that would divide the Association. Emenike said “elections have come and gone, we thank God for everything. One person must win. Avoid any statement or release that will continue to divide us, we are one. Avoid any celebration that could be seen to ridicule any group, we are one.” Speaking further, he said chief Elochukwu has contributed immensely to the growth and success of Freight Forwarding business in Nigeria and mentored many. He then prayed to God to grant him good health and more successful years ahead even as he promised to be open to constructive advice to enable him perform his duty and take ANLCA to a greater height. Responding, Chief Ernest Elochukwu thanked the organizers of the event which he described as a big surprise to him. He said the event was another opportunity to bring the Eastern Zone of ANLCA together and enjoined them to work together to build a formidable association again. He said for the Association to move forward members should think of what is advisable and practicable. The Chairman of the organizing committee of the event, Chief Ijere Ibiam Eleanya said that what prompted him to start gathering people to celebrate chief Elochukwu was as a result of his stellar performance and contribution to the growth and development of the clearing and forwarding business. He described chief Elochukwu as a man who has worked so hard and needed to be appreciated and celebrated. Continuing, he said “We came out this morning and he never told anybody that today is his birthday but when we saw it,on the platform we decided to put up this event to celebrate him. He is a peace maker whom people most of the times misconstrued, a big fish in the industry who has mentored a lot of our members. We wish him more years as we still need his advice. On the new ANLCA EXCO, he said everybody should come together and work even as he insisted “no winner and no loser.

