The #EndSARS protest in Nigeria – Statement by NTTG Worldwide

THE #ENDSARS PROTEST IN NIGERIA

STATETMENT FROM THE NIGERIAN THINK TANK GROUP (NTTG) WORLDWIDE

The Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG) Worldwide, a non-political think tank Group with the main mission of “placing humanity above politics in the politics of nations” thereby supporting governments with aims driven by our mission in delivering peaceful and prosperous governance across board.

May we register our condolence to the families who have lost loved ones. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

The #EndSARS protest has become a Movement widely gathering momentum on Social Media, with demonstrations in the Diaspora including the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, and Canada.

NTTG Worldwide hereby appeal to protesters and organisers to keep it constructively peaceful and avoid breaking the law and avoid hoodlums while awaiting the implementation of a robust redress by the Government.

NTTG Worldwide thank Mr President for quickly disbanding SARS and promising a complete overhaul of The Nigeria Police Force.

NTTG Worldwide also equally appeal to the Nigerian Government to urgently demonstrate effective protection of all citizens’ fundamental human rights.

NTTG Worldwide will submit papers to appropriate quarters in view of not only supporting but also making suggestions to the nation’s Policy reforms team in due time.

We shall unrelentingly continue to contribute our quota to all nations for peace and progressive coexistence worldwide; with our main mission in mind.

Long live Nigeria

Signed by

Director | Media and Publicity

Omooba ‘Lanre Adegun