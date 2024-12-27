The Consequences of a Nation Forsaking God: A Warning from History

By Isaac Megbolugbe

December 27, 2024

“Show me a Nation that choses to abandon the reverence of God with government-assisted policies, programs and practices and I’ll show you a society with failing health, wealth, security and descending into moral decadence and filth, becoming object of God’s wrath. The United States of America has exemplified such a Nation most prominently and blatantly in history”——Professor Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

The United States of America has long been regarded as a beacon of hope, freedom, and prosperity. However, in recent decades, the country has experienced a significant decline in its reverence for God, leading to far-reaching and devastating consequences. This article will explore the warning given by Professor Isaac Megbolugbe, “Show me a Nation that chooses to abandon the reverence of God with government-assisted policies, programs and practices and I’ll show you a society with failing health, wealth, security, moral decadence and filth, becoming object of God’s wrath.” By examining the consequences of America’s abandonment of God, we can gain valuable insights into the importance of reverence for God in shaping a nation’s values, principles, and overall well-being.

As we navigate the complexities of modern society, it’s essential to recognize the intrinsic link between a nation’s reverence for God and its overall well-being. The statement above serves as a poignant reminder of the dire consequences that befall a nation when it deliberately chooses to abandon its reverence for God. This article will delve into the insights and wisdom contained within this statement, using the United States of America as a case study.

The Abandonment of God: A Recipe for Disaster

When a nation’s government and institutions actively work to undermine the reverence of God, they inadvertently create a vacuum that is often filled with destructive ideologies and practices. This can manifest in various ways, such as:

Erosion of Moral Values: Without a shared moral compass, societies often descend into moral relativism, where right and wrong become subjective and malleable. This can lead to an increase in crime, corruption, and social unrest. Decline of Family and Social Structures: The disintegration of traditional family values and social structures can have far-reaching consequences, including increased poverty, divorce rates, and social isolation. Deterioration of Physical and Mental Health: A society that rejects God’s principles often experiences a decline in physical and mental health, as individuals seek fleeting pleasures and instant gratification rather than pursuing holistic well-being. Economic Instability and Inequality: The abandonment of God’s principles can lead to economic systems that prioritize greed and exploitation over fairness and justice, resulting in widening income gaps and social inequality. National Insecurity and Vulnerability: A nation that forsakes God’s protection and guidance can become increasingly vulnerable to external threats, terrorism, and internal strife.

The United States of America: A Case Study

Introduction

The United States was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, with a deep reverence for God and a recognition of His sovereignty. However, in recent decades, America has experienced a significant decline in its reverence for God, leading to far-reaching and devastating consequences.

Political Consequences:

Moral Relativism: Without a shared moral framework based on God’s principles, politics has become increasingly divisive and polarized. Corruption and Scandals: The absence of a higher authority has led to a decline in ethical standards, resulting in widespread corruption and scandals. Erosion of Trust: The loss of reverence for God has contributed to a decline in trust in institutions, including government, media, and education.

Economic Consequences

Income Inequality: The pursuit of wealth and materialism has led to significant income inequality, as those who are already wealthy accumulate more power and influence. Debt and Financial Instability: The lack of fiscal responsibility and the emphasis on short-term gains have resulted in unsustainable debt levels and financial instability. Exploitation of the Vulnerable: Without a moral framework, the most vulnerable members of society, including the poor, the elderly, and the unborn, are often exploited and marginalized.

Cultural Consequences

Decline of Traditional Values: The abandonment of God’s principles has led to a decline in traditional values, including the importance of family, marriage, and community. Rise of Secularism and Humanism: The void left by the decline of reverence for God has been filled by secularism and humanism, which prioritize human autonomy and self-interest over divine authority. Increased Focus on Entertainment and Leisure: The pursuit of pleasure and entertainment has become a dominant force in American culture, leading to a decline in civic engagement and community involvement.

Sociological Consequences

Breakdown of the Family: The decline of traditional values has led to a breakdown of the family, resulting in increased rates of divorce, single parenthood, and child poverty. Increased Crime and Violence: The lack of moral framework and the emphasis on self-interest have contributed to increased rates of crime and violence. Decline of Community and Social Cohesion: The pursuit of individualism and self-interest has led to a decline in community and social cohesion, resulting in increased feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Religious Consequences

Decline of Church Attendance: The abandonment of God’s principles has led to a decline in church attendance and religious affiliation. Rise of Secularism and Atheism: The void left by the decline of reverence for God has been filled by secularism and atheism, which reject the idea of divine authority. Increased Persecution of Christians: The decline of reverence for God has led to increased persecution of Christians, who are often marginalized and excluded from public life.

Civic Health Consequences

Decline of Civic Engagement: The lack of reverence for God has led to a decline in civic engagement, resulting in decreased voter turnout and community involvement. Increased Polarization and Division: The abandonment of God’s principles has contributed to increased polarization and division, resulting in a breakdown of civil discourse and social cohesion. Loss of National Identity: The decline of reverence for God has led to a loss of national identity, resulting in a lack of shared values and purpose.

In conclusion, the abandonment of reverence for God is the root cause of the problem areas in America. By recognizing the sovereignty of God and adhering to His timeless principles, individuals and nations can rediscover the path to true prosperity, security, and happiness. It is essential for Americans to return to their Judeo-Christian roots and to prioritize the values of faith, family, and community. Only by doing so can America restore its moral foundation and reclaim its position as a beacon of hope and freedom for the world.

The Erosion of Core Values

The United States was founded on a set of core values that were deeply rooted in Judeo-Christian principles. These values, such as hard work, self-reliance, individual freedom, and respect for authority, were widely accepted and helped to unify American society. However, in recent years, these core values have become increasingly politicized, leading to a fragmentation of American society along cultural, political, and ethnic lines.

The Politicization of Values: The politicization of values has led to a situation where different groups within American society hold vastly different views on what constitutes core values. For example:

Freedom of Speech: While some groups view freedom of speech as a fundamental right, others see it as a threat to social justice and equality. Individual Responsibility: Some groups emphasize individual responsibility and self-reliance, while others believe that the government should play a more active role in providing for citizens’ needs. Respect for Authority: Some groups respect authority and tradition, while others view authority with suspicion and seek to challenge existing power structures.

The Consequences of a Fragmented Society: The fragmentation of American society along cultural, political, and ethnic lines has severe consequences, including:

Social Unrest: The polarization of American society has led to increased social unrest, as different groups vie for power and influence. Decline of Civil Discourse: The politicization of values has led to a decline in civil discourse, as individuals and groups become increasingly entrenched in their positions. Erosion of Trust: The fragmentation of American society has led to an erosion of trust in institutions, as different groups view institutions through the lens of their own values and interests.

Restoring Core Values: Restoring core values that unify American society requires a renewed emphasis on the principles that have historically defined America. This includes:

Reviving Civic Education: Reviving civic education to teach core values such as individual freedom, responsibility, and respect for authority. Promoting Civil Discourse: Promoting civil discourse and encouraging individuals to engage in respectful and open-minded dialogue. Fostering a Sense of Community: Fostering a sense of community and shared identity, rather than emphasizing differences and divisions.

By restoring core values and promoting a sense of unity and shared purpose, Americans can work towards rebuilding a more cohesive and harmonious society.

The Erosion of Empathy for the Working Class

The United States was founded on the principles of hard work, self-reliance, and equal opportunity. However, in recent decades, there has been a disturbing trend of erosion of empathy and respect for the working class.

The Devaluation of Labor: The devaluation of labor has led to a situation where working-class Americans are struggling to make ends meet, despite working multiple jobs and long hours. This has resulted in:

Stagnant Wages: Wages for working-class Americans have remained stagnant for decades, while the cost of living continues to rise. Increased Inequality: The wealth gap between the rich and the poor has grown exponentially, with the top 1% of earners controlling an disproportionate amount of wealth. Decline of Unionization: The decline of unionization has left working-class Americans without a collective voice, making it harder for them to negotiate for better wages and working conditions.

The Worship of the Billionaire Class: Meanwhile, the billionaire class has been elevated to a position of worship and adoration. This has led to:

Tax Policies Favoring the Wealthy: Tax policies have been designed to favor the wealthy, with tax cuts and loopholes that benefit the top 1% of earners. Deregulation: Deregulation has allowed corporations to accumulate wealth and power, often at the expense of working-class Americans. Cult of Personality: The cult of personality surrounding billionaires has created a culture where wealth and success are revered above all else.

The Consequences of Income and Wealth Inequality: The consequences of income and wealth inequality are far-reaching and devastating:

Social Unrest: Income and wealth inequality have led to increased social unrest, as working-class Americans become increasingly frustrated with the system. Decline of Social Mobility: The decline of social mobility has made it harder for working-class Americans to climb the economic ladder. Erosion of Democracy: The concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few individuals has eroded democracy, making it harder for working-class Americans to have a voice in the political process.

Restoring Empathy and Respect for the Working Class: Restoring empathy and respect for the working class requires a fundamental shift in our values and priorities:

Raising the Minimum Wage: Raising the minimum wage to a living wage would help ensure that working-class Americans can afford to live with dignity. Strengthening Labor Unions: Strengthening labor unions would give working-class Americans a collective voice, making it easier for them to negotiate for better wages and working conditions. Progressive Taxation: Implementing progressive taxation would help reduce income and wealth inequality, ensuring that the wealthy pay their fair share.

By restoring empathy and respect for the working class, we can begin to address the devastating consequences of income and wealth inequality and create a more just and equitable society for all.

The Make America Great Again

The Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, also known as Trumpism, has become a polarizing force in American politics. Emerging during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, MAGA has evolved into a powerful and complex phenomenon that encompasses a range of ideologies, values, and policies. At its core, the MAGA movement is rooted in a nostalgia for a bygone era of American greatness, which its supporters believe has been eroded by globalization, immigration, and cultural changes. MAGA enthusiasts often advocate for “America First” policies, which prioritize national interests, economic protectionism, and a more isolationist foreign policy.

However, critics argue that MAGA has become a dog whistle for racist, sexist, and xenophobic ideologies. They point to Trump’s controversial rhetoric and policies, such as the Muslim travel ban and the border wall, as evidence of a broader agenda that seeks to marginalize and exclude certain groups.

The MAGA movement has also been linked to far-right extremism, with some studies suggesting that the hashtag #MAGA has been used as an “organizing discursive space” for white supremacist and white nationalist groups.

Despite these criticisms, the MAGA movement remains a significant force in American politics, with a dedicated base of supporters who see Trump as a champion of their values and interests. The recent 2024 presidential election just concluded, it’s clear that the MAGA movement will continue to play a major role in shaping the national conversation and will reshape the governance architecture towards oligarchy so that the country could be reengineered for integration into the operative international oligarchy led by Russia and President Putin who has become the defacto leader of the world, forget the free world.

The Polarization of American Politics

The MAGA movement has contributed to the increasing polarization of American politics despite winning the recent presidential election. The movement’s emphasis on “us versus them” rhetoric and its rejection of traditional democratic norms have created a sense of tribalism, where individuals are increasingly identifying as either “MAGA” or “anti-MAGA.”

This polarization has had several consequences:

Erosion of Civil Discourse: The polarization of American politics has led to the erosion of civil discourse, with individuals on both sides of the aisle becoming increasingly unwilling to engage in constructive dialogue. Increased Partisanship: The MAGA movement has exacerbated the trend of increased partisanship in American politics, with individuals becoming more entrenched in their partisan identities. Decline of Trust in Institutions: The polarization of American politics has contributed to the decline of trust in institutions, with individuals on both sides of the aisle becoming increasingly skeptical of the media, the government, and other institutions.

The Future of American Politics: The MAGA movement has raised important questions about the future of American politics. Will the movement continue to shape the Republican Party and American conservatism? How will the movement evolve in response to changing demographics and shifting public opinion? Ultimately, the future of American politics will depend on the ability of individuals and groups to engage in constructive dialogue and to find common ground. As the country moves forward, it is essential that Americans prioritize civility, empathy, and understanding in their political discourse. The MAGA movement has had a profound impact on American politics, contributing to the polarization of the country and the erosion of civil discourse. As the movement continues to evolve, it is essential that Americans prioritize constructive dialogue and seek to find common ground. Only by doing so can the country move forward and build a more just and equitable society for all. Unfortunately, the movement is neither Godly or righteous. The American Church views the MAGA movement as the less of the two evils of oligarchy and “radical and lunatic leftist liberal democracy”

The Role of Government in Promoting Godliness

Governments have a crucial role to play in promoting godliness and moral values within their societies. When governments abandon their responsibility to uphold God’s principles, they create an environment conducive to moral decay and social chaos. This has been the case in the U.S. for many decades now.

The Importance of Revival and Spiritual Awakening: The only antidote to the devastating consequences of a nation forsaking God is a widespread revival and spiritual awakening. This requires:

Repentance: A collective acknowledgment of sin and a genuine desire to turn back to God. Revival: A renewed emphasis on prayer, evangelism, and discipleship, leading to a fresh outpouring of God’s Spirit. Reformation: A thorough transformation of societal institutions, laws, and policies to align with God’s principles.

A Call to Action: As individuals, we must:

Seek God: Cultivate a deep, personal relationship with God through prayer, Bible study, and obedience. Stand for Truth: Unapologetically uphold God’s principles in our personal and public lives. Influence Others: Share the Gospel, disciple others, and advocate for policies that promote godliness.

As a nation, we must:

Return to Our Roots: Reaffirm our historic commitment to Judeo-Christian values. Reform Our Institutions: Align our laws, policies, and institutions with God’s principles. Revive Our Spirit: Seek a national revival, characterized by repentance, prayer, and a renewed emphasis on God’s Word.

By taking these steps, we can begin to reverse the devastating consequences of a nation forsaking God and rediscover the blessings of a society built on a foundation of faith, morality, and obedience to God’s principles. America might be able to become again the shinning city on the hill that President Reagan used to talk about a lot and fondly too.

The Consequences of Continued Disobedience

The Bible is clear about the consequences of disobedience to God’s laws and principles. In Deuteronomy 28, Moses outlines the blessings that will come to Israel if they obey God’s commands, as well as the curses that will come if they disobey. Similarly, in 2 Chronicles 7:14, God says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

A Call to Repentance: The message is clear: when a nation turns away from God, it suffers the consequences. But when a nation repents and turns back to God, it can experience healing, restoration, and blessing.

As individuals, we must examine our own lives and repent of any sin or disobedience. We must also pray for our nation, asking God to forgive our sins and heal our land.

A Vision for Restoration: As we look to the future, we must have a vision for restoration. We must envision a nation that is once again built on a foundation of faith, morality, and obedience to God’s principles.

We must work towards creating a society that values the sanctity of life, the importance of family, and the dignity of work. We must strive to create a nation that is just, equitable, and compassionate.

Conclusion: In conclusion, the statement “Show me a Nation that chose to abandon the reverence of God with government-assisted policies, programs and practices and I’ll show you a society with failing health, wealth, security, moral decadence and filth, becoming object of God’s wrath” is a sobering reminder of the consequences of disobedience to God’s laws and principles.

As individuals and as a nation, we must take heed of this warning and turn back to God. We must repent of our sins, pray for forgiveness, and work towards creating a society that is built on a foundation of faith, morality, and obedience to God’s principles. Only then can we experience the blessings of a nation that is pleasing to God.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, the consequences of a nation forsaking God are far-reaching and devastating. The United States of America serves as a stark reminder of the importance of reverence for God in shaping a nation’s values, principles, and overall well-being. As other nations navigate the complexities of modern society, they would do well to learn from America’s mistakes. By prioritizing reverence for God and adhering to His timeless principles, nations can avoid the pitfalls of moral decay, social chaos, and economic instability. Instead, they can build a society that is just, equitable, compassionate, and pleasing to God. Ultimately, the choice is clear: nations can choose to follow God’s principles and experience blessing, prosperity, and peace, or they can abandon God and suffer the devastating consequences.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.