THE CONCLAVE publisher raises alarm over alleged threat to life

Publisher of THE CONCLAVE (online newspaper), Mr Sufuyan Ojeifo, has pointed the finger at a federal commissioner with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), (names withheld) for the threat to his life over a report on change of leadership guard at the Bureau.

Mr Ojeifo, in a petition he lodged at the Area Court 1, Kubwa, Abuja through the Registrar, dated December 29, 2023, sought the directive of the court to have the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) FCT Police Command, Garki, Abuja, investigate the direct criminal complaint of threat to life against (the Commissioner).

In a referral for investigation endorsed by the court registrar marked DC/CR/564/2023 and dated December 29, 2023, between Sufuyan Isa Ojeifo (complainant) and (the Commissioner) and Ords (defendants), addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, FCT Police Command, Garki, Abuja, the court directed the police to carry out a proper investigation pursuant to Section 89(50 of the ACJA 2015.

The Police Force CID acknowledged receipt of the court referral on January 12, 2024.

The referral reads: “The above subject matter refers.

“You are to report your findings within two weeks from today either on FIR (First Information report) or otherwise.

“Find a copy of the complaint for your total action.

“Thanks for your usual cooperation.”

Reproduced hereunder, is an excerpt of the complaint (petition) by publisher of THE CONCLAVE in which he said:

“I write to formally advert the attention of your Worship to a real and existential threat to my life, which had the imprimatur of a Federal Commissioner with the Code of Conduct of Bureau, (names witheld)

● Excerpts of the specifics of the threat

“At exactly 7.12 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, I received a phone call from a strange number: (withheld) -a male, whose voice was somewhat guttural, who angrily said he was going to yank my head off my shoulders for writing a negative story against a Benin man.

“The caller, whose identity I did not know, and still do not know, threatened that he would find me out and soak me in my own blood.

“He ranted endlessly, shouting on top of his voice and reeling out all manner of claims against me. He called me a blackmailer and purveyor of tainted new

“mmediately he hung up, I tried to recall the recent stories I had published in my online newspaper-THE CONCLAVE- and I remembered that the only person who called me about two weeks earlier to complain about a report we published in THE CONCLAVE on the race for the leadership of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) was (The Commissioner)

(The Commissioner) had called to complain about a story…, which was culled by THE CONCLAVE from TheCable online newspaper and the source of report was appropriately credited.

“(He) ignored the fact that the story was culled from TheCable and took time to harass and throw tantrums at me.

“I made him realise that THE CONCLAVE only culled the story from TheCable because THE CONCLAVE’s Board of Editors agreed that the story was instructive and quite significant to the process of enlightenment of Nigerians on public policy and the law that established the CCB.

“I told him that THE CONCLAVE was still conducting its investigation into the issue and would run a comprehensive report once it was ready…

“When I concluded investigations into the leadership succession palaver, the comprehensive report was published in THE CONCLAVE on December 1, 2023.

“Apparently irked by the report, (The Commissioner), I suspected, sent his proxy to issue the December 7, 2023 threat to my life via the telephone number stated supra.

,”I was initially not interested in making a formal report until some friends insisted that I should not take the threat lightly, that it was better to err on the side of caution or circumspection by doing the needful: a formal petition/ report to the Police.

“I hereby submit for your intervention and interrogation this petition, hoping that the authorities would avert whatever plot might be in the offing against me …”

“I look forward to your expeditious consideration of this petition.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

It could be recalled that (The Commissioner) had also sent a petition against THE CONCLAVE publisher to the Inspector General of Police alleging “injurious falsehood and defamation of character.’

The Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit had on the basis of his petition sent an invitation to Ojeifo on Tuesday, 16the January, 2024 at 10 am to shed more light on the allegation.

Consequent upon honouring the Police invitation and during the interview, Ojeifo was furnished with a copy of the petition by (The Commissioner) (authored by his counsel) wherein he alleged that by publishing a story … contents of a classified document were divulged.

He also alleged that the report defamed his character. Ojeifo had volunteered his statement in response, rebutting all the claims contained in (the Commissioner’s) petition.

It was learnt that a tripartite meeting involving both parties and a representative of the Inspector General of Police has been fixed for Monday, January 29, 2024 for interrogation of parties.

