The Companion felicitates Muslims on Ramadan

The Companion-an association of Muslim men in business and professions- has congratulated adherents of Islam worldwide on the occasion of the on-going 1445 AH ( 2024) Ramadan season.

The group in a release by its National Amir Engr. Kamil Olalekan and the Public Affairs Secretary, Alhaji Muideen Adeleke, contended that the 2024 Ramadan fast could not have come at a better time, other than now that Nigeria is faced with enormous challenges in virtually all facets.

The Muslim organisation stressed that the ongoing spiritual rebirth offers the followers of Prophet Muhammad, an ample opportunity to seek the face of Allah, so that the country could successfully navigate through the myriad of problems confronting her.

The Companion also tasked Nigerian leaders at all levels to administer with utmost fear of Allah while the led give maximum support to the government, so that the country could regain her lost glory before long.

“No country has ever developed without passing through the turbulence. But patriotism on the part of the government and the governed, makes most of them to overcome their teething challenges, says the statement.”

The Muslim group equally enjoined the Nigerian youth not to lose hope in the nation but join the legion of forward looking individuals whose belief in the Nigerian project remains unshaken.

It advised the citizenry to refrain from sabotaging government programmes while the country’s leaders should strive to make contingency plans that would alleviate the excruciating hardship facing majority of Nigerian citizens.

The Companion maintained, that rather than curse the leaders in frustration, the ongoing Ramadan season provides a veritable window for the righteous to explore, in the overall interest of the nation.



“It is imperative that adherents of Islam take maximum advantage of the ongoing Ramadan fast to seek restitution through various meritorious deeds, instead of venting their anger on the leaders.”, said the statement.

The Companion reminded the adherents of Islam of the need to prioritise giving out charity to assist many less privileged Muslims to partake in the all-important annual spiritual rebirth.