The Climate of Life: Understanding the Seasonal Weather of Our Existence

By Isaac Megbolugbe

June 2, 2025

Introduction

As human beings, our lives are governed by the dynamics of our bodily existence, intricately connected to our biology and relationship with the environment. The climate of life unfolds in seasons, from childhood to adulthood and beyond, especially as we age into our seventies and beyond. Just like the weather, our lives are subject to changes that can impact our health and well-being.

The Seasons of Life

As we navigate the seasons of life, our bodies undergo various changes that can affect our health. In our younger years, our bodies may be more resilient and adaptable, but as we age, our systems can become more vulnerable to stressors. It’s essential to understand these changes and adapt our lifestyle choices accordingly.

A Personal Journey

My personal experience with pre-diabetic diagnosis serves as a prime example. Throughout my life, I had episodic onset of pre-diabetic diagnosis whenever I put on weight. My response was immediate – watching my nutrition and exercising regularly. This pattern changed in 2019 when I opted for medication, which led to a worsening of my condition and an increase in medication. However, in 2023, I returned to my earlier approach of nutrition and exercise, but made a critical mistake by stopping my daily Vitamin C intake and other food supplements.

A Wake-Up Call

In 2024, a routine dental appointment revealed an abnormal bacterial load, indicating systemic compromise of my immune health. I was treated with high-dosage antibiotics and have since resumed taking Vitamin C, multivitamins, and other food supplements. This experience taught me a valuable lesson: as we age, especially into our post-70s, we cannot rely solely on nutrition and exercise. Vitamins, particularly Vitamin C, play a crucial role in maintaining our immune health.

The Importance of Vitamins

Linus Pauling, a Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, advocated for the universal use of vitamins to support our overall health. His work highlights the significance of vitamins in maintaining our immune system and overall well-being. As we navigate the seasonal weather of life, it’s essential to prioritize our health by incorporating vitamins and supplements into our daily routine.

Conclusion

The climate of life is governed by the dynamics of our bodily existence, and understanding these changes is crucial to maintaining our health and well-being. As we age, it’s essential to adapt our lifestyle choices to support our immune system and overall health. By prioritizing vitamins, particularly Vitamin C, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle, we can better navigate the seasonal weather of life and enjoy optimal health.

Takeaways

Understand the seasonal changes in your life and adapt your lifestyle choices accordingly.

Prioritize vitamins, particularly Vitamin C, to support your immune health.

Maintain a balanced lifestyle, including nutrition, exercise, and supplements.

Learn from the experiences of others, such as Linus Pauling, who advocated for the universal use of vitamins.

By embracing these takeaways, we can better navigate the climate of life and enjoy optimal health, regardless of the seasonal weather of life.

His Scientific Case

Linus Pauling’s scientific case for Vitamin C revolves around its essential role in various bodily functions and its potential to prevent or treat several diseases. Here’s a breakdown of his key points:

Antioxidant Properties: Vitamin C acts as a potent antioxidant, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. This helps prevent chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

Enzyme Cofactor: Vitamin C is necessary for the production of collagen, carnitine, and neurotransmitters, and regulates gene expression. This makes it crucial for maintaining healthy connective tissue, bones, and cardiovascular system.

Immune System Support: Vitamin C enhances the production and function of white blood cells, which helps fight infections and diseases. It also protects leukocytes from oxidative damage.

Cardiovascular Health: Vitamin C may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by improving endothelial function, lowering blood pressure, and preventing the formation of blood clots.

Cancer Prevention: While the evidence is not conclusive, some studies suggest that Vitamin C may help prevent certain types of cancer.

Common Cold: Vitamin C may help shorten the duration of the common cold, but its effectiveness in preventing the cold is still debated.

Pauling also emphasized the importance of adequate Vitamin C intake, recommending daily doses of at least 1-3 grams to maintain optimal health. He argued that the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for Vitamin C is too low and that higher doses are necessary to prevent chronic diseases.

Some key benefits of Vitamin C include:

Reducing endothelial dysfunction:?Vitamin C improves blood vessel function, which can help prevent cardiovascular disease.

Lowering blood pressure: Regular Vitamin C intake may help reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Preventing stroke: Higher Vitamin C intake has been associated with a lower risk of stroke.

Supporting immune function: Vitamin C enhances the production and function of white blood cells, which helps fight infections.

Overall, Pauling’s scientific case for Vitamin C highlights its importance in maintaining optimal health and preventing chronic diseases.

His Advocacy

Linus Pauling was a strong advocate for the importance of Vitamin C in human health. According to the Linus Pauling Institute, Vitamin C is essential for various bodily functions, including:

Recommended Intake

The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for Vitamin C varies by age and smoking status. For adults, the RDA is:

90 mg/day for men

75 mg/day for women

125 mg/day for smokers (men)

110 mg/day for smokers (women)

Food Sources

Vitamin C is found in various fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwis, and leafy greens. It’s essential to consume a balanced diet that includes these foods to meet the daily Vitamin C needs.

Supplementation

While supplements can help meet Vitamin C needs, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before taking high doses. Vitamin C supplements can interact with certain medications and may cause gastrointestinal disturbances in high doses.

His Suffering from Opposition

Linus Pauling’s ideas about Vitamin C and its potential health benefits were not widely accepted by the pharmaceutical industry for several reasons:

Conflict with established medical practices: Pauling’s advocacy for high-dose Vitamin C therapy challenged conventional medical approaches to treating diseases like cancer and the common cold.

Patent and profit concerns: Vitamin C is a natural substance that cannot be patented, which meant pharmaceutical companies couldn’t profit from it in the same way they could with patented drugs.

Lack of financial incentives: The pharmaceutical industry tends to focus on developing and marketing patented, profitable products rather than promoting natural substances like Vitamin C.

Skepticism and criticism: Some in the medical community questioned Pauling’s research methods and the validity of his claims, which may have contributed to the industry’s skepticism.

Despite these challenges, Pauling’s work on Vitamin C has had a lasting impact on nutritional research and continues to inspire interest in the potential health benefits of this essential nutrient.

Vitality of Vitamin C to Life and Health

According to Linus Pauling, Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is vital to human life and health due to its unique chemical properties and biological functions. Here are some key aspects:

Antioxidant Properties: Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that donates electrons to neutralize free radicals, thereby preventing oxidative stress and damage to cells.

Redox Reactions: Vitamin C participates in redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions, which are essential for various cellular processes, including energy production, DNA synthesis, and hormone regulation.

Collagen Synthesis: Vitamin C is necessary for the hydroxylation of proline and lysine residues in collagen, which is crucial for the stability and structure of collagen fibers.

Enzyme Cofactor: Vitamin C acts as a cofactor for several enzymes involved in various biological processes, including collagen synthesis, neurotransmitter production, and cholesterol metabolism.

Free Radical Scavenger: Vitamin C’s antioxidant properties help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Pauling’s work emphasized the importance of Vitamin C’s chemical properties, particularly its ability to participate in redox reactions and act as an antioxidant. He believed that Vitamin C’s unique chemical structure and biological functions make it an essential nutrient for maintaining optimal health.

Some key chemical properties of Vitamin C include:

Electron Donor: Vitamin C’s ability to donate electrons makes it an effective antioxidant.

Redox Potential: Vitamin C’s redox potential allows it to participate in various redox reactions.

Stability: Vitamin C is relatively stable in its reduced form, which allows it to maintain its antioxidant properties.

Overall, Pauling’s work highlighted the critical role of Vitamin C in maintaining optimal health, and its unique chemical properties and biological functions make it an essential nutrient for human life.

The Safety and Benefits of Vitamin C: Understanding How the Body Utilizes This Essential Nutrient

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including immune function, collagen production, and iron absorption. One of the key benefits of Vitamin C is its safety profile, with very few side effects reported even at high doses.

How the Body Utilizes Vitamin C

The body has a sophisticated system for utilizing Vitamin C, ensuring that it gets the right amount for optimal functioning. Here’s how it works:

Absorption: Vitamin C is absorbed in the small intestine and transported to various tissues and organs.

Utilization: The body uses Vitamin C for various functions, including collagen synthesis, immune function, and antioxidant activity.

Excretion: Excess Vitamin C is excreted in the urine, preventing accumulation to toxic levels.

The Body’s Regulation of Vitamin C

The body’s ability to regulate Vitamin C levels is a testament to its safety profile. Even at high doses, the body can efficiently eliminate excess Vitamin C, minimizing the risk of adverse effects.

Saturation point: The body has a saturation point for Vitamin C, beyond which excess amounts are excreted in the urine.

Efficient excretion: The kidneys efficiently remove excess Vitamin C from the bloodstream, preventing accumulation to toxic levels.

Benefits of Vitamin C

The benefits of Vitamin C are numerous and well-documented. Some of the key advantages of Vitamin C include:

Immune system support: Vitamin C plays a crucial role in immune function, helping to protect against infections and diseases.

Antioxidant activity: Vitamin C’s antioxidant properties help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Collagen production: Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, which is important for healthy skin, bones, and connective tissue.

Potential Side Effects and Precautions

While Vitamin C is generally considered safe, high doses may cause some side effects, including:

Gastrointestinal upset: High doses of Vitamin C may cause stomach upset, diarrhea, or nausea.

Kidney stone risk: Excessive Vitamin C intake may increase the risk of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

However, these side effects are rare and typically occur at very high doses (above 2,000-3,000 mg per day).

Conclusion

Vitamin C is a safe and essential nutrient that plays a critical role in various bodily functions. The body’s ability to regulate Vitamin C levels and efficiently eliminate excess amounts makes it an excellent choice for supplementation. With its numerous benefits and low risk of side effects, Vitamin C is an excellent addition to a healthy diet and lifestyle.

The Importance of Vitamin C in Our Diet

Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, is a vital nutrient that plays a significant role in various bodily functions, including immune function, collagen production, and iron absorption. While it is naturally occurring in foods and fruits, chemical processing can significantly reduce its content, making it challenging to get adequate amounts. Therefore, it’s best to consume vitamin C directly through daily intake for optimum health

Why Vitamin C is Essential

Vitamin C is required for:

Collagen synthesis: essential for healthy skin, bones, and connective tissue

Immune function: helps protect against infections and diseases

Iron absorption: crucial for healthy red blood cells

Antioxidant activity: protects cells from damage caused by free radicals

Food Sources of Vitamin C

Some rich sources of vitamin C include:

Fruits:

– Citrus fruits: oranges, grapefruits, lemons

– Kiwifruit: one medium kiwi provides 64mg of vitamin C

– Strawberrieso: one cup of sliced strawberries contains 49mg of vitamin C

Vegetables:

– Broccoli: one cup of cooked broccoli provides 51mg of vitamin C

– Brussels sprouts: one cup of cooked Brussels sprouts contains 48mg of vitamin C

– Red and green peppers: rich in vitamin C and antioxidants

The Impact of Chemical Processing

Chemical processing can significantly reduce the vitamin C content of foods. Factors that contribute to vitamin C loss include:

Heat: cooking and processing can destroy vitamin C

Water: vitamin C is water-soluble and can be lost during washing and cooking

Storage: prolonged storage can lead to vitamin C degradation

Recommended Daily Intake

The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for vitamin C varies by age and sex:

Adult men: 90mg/day

Adult women*: 75mg/day

Pregnant women: 85mg/day

Breastfeeding women: 120mg/day

Benefits of Daily Vitamin C Intake

Consuming vitamin C daily can provide numerous health benefits, including:

Boosting immune function: helping to protect against infections and diseases

Supporting collagen production: essential for healthy skin, bones, and connective tissue

Enhancing iron absorption: crucial for healthy red blood cells

Antioxidant activity: protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals

Conclusion

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining optimum health. While it is naturally occurring in foods and fruits, chemical processing can reduce its content. Therefore, it’s best to consume vitamin C directly through daily intake, either through a balanced diet or supplements, to ensure adequate amounts for optimal health benefits.

Concluding remark:

Balancing global health with the weather of our life requires harmony between internal biological processes and external contextual factors. By ensuring a foundation of essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, and adopting healthy habits, we can build resilience to navigate life’s challenges. Just as the climate influences the weather, our overall well-being shapes our response to various seasons of life, including ailments and illnesses. By prioritizing our health and making informed choices, we can cultivate a robust foundation for thriving in an ever-changing world.

Isaac Megbolugbe, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America, senior advisor, and managing principal of GIVA International, former director of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Senior Housing and Care, retired professor at Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University, and fellow at Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.