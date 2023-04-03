The Banana Peel At Wadata House

By Kazeem Akintunde

His name is Iyorchia Ayu, a Tiv from Gboko in present-day Benue

State. Iyorchia, among the Tiv ethnic group, means someone people are

afraid of. Ayu, on the other hand, means a water mermaid.

In essence,

Iyorchia Ayu could be literarily translated to mean people are afraid of

mermaids. But Nyesom Wike, the stormy petrel in Rivers State, and his

faction in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, seem not to be afraid of

either Iyorchia Ayu or any mermaids lurking within the precinct of

Wuse in Abuja, as they have succeeded in getting rid of the ‘mermaid’ at

the Wadata Plaza, the headquarters of the PDP.



While mermaids are the queen of the water, another mermaid in the

person of Ayu presided over the affairs of men inside Wadata Plaza. But

the men in Wadata Plaza are made up of varieties of the good, the bad,

and the downright ugly. In fact, some of them are the real ‘badass’

among us. These are politicians that can ‘smell blood’ several kilometers

away. They are worse than hyenas. And the mermaid at Wadata Plaza

became a lump of dead meat immediately after the PDP lost the 2023

presidential election to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

But

Ayu, either due to naivety or overconfidence did not envisage that his

tenure could be cut short when he began a witch hunt of those perceived

to be responsible for the near colossal performance of the PDP in the

presidential poll.



First to taste the bitter pill of Ayu was Ayodele Fayose, former Governor

of Ekiti State, who was placed under suspension by the National

Working Committee of the PDP over allegations of working for the rival

APC. A presidential aspirant in the party and former Senate President,

Anyim Pius Anyim was also suspended, as were Professor Dennis

Ityavyar, a former Governorship aspirant in Benue State, and Chimaroke

Nnamani, former Governor of Enugu State. Ibrahim Sheme, a former

Governor, was also on the chopping block.

Ayu did not stop at that, as he directed the Governor of Benue State,

Samuel Ortom, a member of the G-5 governors led by Wike to appear

before a disciplinary committee of the party to show cause why he

should not be suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

Responding to his suspension, Fayose described Ayu’s latest move as

the last kick of a dying horse and it was not long before the real

politicking played out inside Wadata Plaza.

But the battle to get rid of Ayu began in Benue state from where he

hails. The leadership of PDP in the state, led by Ortom, did not wait for

too long before pulling the rug from under the feet of the mermaid in

Wadata Plaza. Ayu was suspended at his ward level for anti-party

activities and a few hours later, a court in the same Benue ruled that Ayu

should stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the PDP. The

presiding judge, Justice W.I Kpochi, who gave the interim order in the

suit No. MHC/85/2023 filed at the court by Terhide Utaan and supported

by a 15-paragraph affidavit, ruled that Ayu should stop parading himself

as the National Chairman of PDP after his suspension at the Igyorov

ward in Gboko local government area of Benue state.

Now is the time for the jackals and the hyenas at Wadata Plaza to finish

the job. Under the guise of obeying a valid court order, an emergency

NWC meeting was summoned and at the end of the day, Ayu’s tenure at

Wadata Plaza became history. Ayu was simply directed to step aside

pending the determination of the court case filed against him in Benue

State. But since the court had ruled that he should stop parading himself

as PDP National Chairman, it was time for Ayu to step aside pending the

final determination of the case. The party went ahead to direct the

Deputy National Chairman, (North), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum

to assume office in acting capacity. The National Publicity Secretary of

the Party, Debo Ologunagba was given the enormous duty of breaking

the ‘sad’ news of Ayu’s suspension to the media.

Ayu became the latest victim of the Banana peel that has always dogged

the activities of whoever is elected to lead the party. Since its formation

in 1998, the PDP has been led by 14 National Chairmen with most of

them leaving in controversial circumstances and without completing

their terms in office.

Sir Alex Ekwueme was the first pro-tem National Chairman of the Party

and was in office for only three months before resigning to pursue his

presidential ambition in the 1999 presidential election. Chief Bernabas

Gemade was forced to resign from the post when it became apparent that

he could no longer work seamlessly with former President Olusegun

Obasanjo. The manner Chief Audu Ogbeh, who took over from Gemade

was forced to leave the seat was even more dramatic. An uninvited guest

to his house – President Olusegun Obasanjo requested a bowl of

Pounded Yam and after eating, also requested Ogbeh’s resignation letter

which a shocked Ogbeh had to quickly draft. Ahmadu Ali, who took

over from Ogbeh, enjoyed some stability on the post as many believed

that with a military background, Ali was able to work with Obasanjo

with less trouble, until his tenure eventually ended in 2008, following

the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the South-East.

The tenures of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo and

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur were tumultuous, and eventually consumed

them. While Ogbulafor was removed by President Goodluck Jonathan’s

pro – northern stand during the interregnum that occasioned the death

of President Umaru Yar’adua, both Nwodo and Tukur fell under the

pressure from the party’s governors, who resisted their authorities in the

struggle for influence. Like Secondus, whose removal was orchestrated

by Wike and his camp in the PDP, Ayu has been served the same meal

by the same Wike-led faction in the party.

Since the party lost power at the centre in 2015, Ayu is the fourth person

to have assumed that position, succeeding Secondus, who stepped in

after Ahmed Makarfi, who himself replaced Ali Modu Sheriff.

Ironically, Sheriff took over from Secondus, who was the Deputy

National Chairman, South, after Adamu Muazu, was forced to resign as

atonement for the 2015 presidential defeat.

The chief protagonist in the plot to unseat Ayu is Governor Wike, who

together with his fellow Governors in the G-5 group continued to

exercise disproportionate influence on the party through the power of the

purse, a factor that was crucial in foisting Secondus on the party in 2017.

Ayu became a marked man when Wike lost the PDP presidential ticket

to Atiku Abubakar. Wike felt that Ayu was the architect of the loss and

waited for his pound of flesh. Immediately after the convention, Wike

rallied like-minded Governors from the South and demanded that Ayu

resigned for a Southerner to lead the party. In their words, it would be

wrong for the PDP standard bearer and the party’s National Chairman to

come from the North. They also claimed that Ayu promised to resign if a

Northerner emerged as the Presidential candidate of the party in order to

balance the North-South power-sharing arrangement in the party. But

Ayu refused, and Atiku was not bold enough to dump Ayu. It was the

house-cleansing exercise embarked upon by Ayu after the loss that got

many angry and made it apparent that it was time for Ayu to kiss his job

goodbye.

The PDP has now reversed all the decisions taken by Ayu to suspend

Fayose and others with the hope that once the court case ran its full

course, a mini-convention could be held to elect a new National

Chairman of Southern extraction.

Wike, who has vowed to get rid of Ayu, is now grinning from ear to ear,

rejoicing over the downfall of the man that allegedly truncated his

presidential bid. Now, Wike has vowed to make the removal permanent.

Hear from him: “Those lawyers telling you the ward has no power to

suspend you, that only National Executive Council, NEC, can, don’t

understand what is happening. When you came, it was the ward that

suspended (Uche) Secondus, and you went and took office, is it not? So,

forget it, you are gone. You are wasting your time. We are ready for the

battle. I am not from Benue but I have an interest and that interest is that

Ayu must go. Look at it, a National Chairman, your own ward will be

suspending you. Does it not tell you that you are not on the ground?

He taunted Ayu further: “Ayu, the man you supported for president, you

didn’t give him a vote, he lost. We supported a Southern president and

we won in our states for equity, justice and fairness. A man who lost his

unit, a man who lost his ward, a man who lost his local government, a

man who lost his state and he is coming to preside over us who won our

units, won our wards, won our local governments, won our state,

something must be wrong. You cannot reap where you never sowed. If

all of us have lost our states, what will you be chairing? You want to use

Rivers State to be chairman, we are not a party to that. Go and bring

your own local government. Here (in Rivers), we won 32 over 32 seats

for the House of Assembly, Ayu, how many did you win? Here, we won

the three seats for Senate too, Ayu, how many did you win? We won 11

out of the 13 seats for the House of Representatives, Ayu, how many did

you win?”

Indeed, it could be rightly argued now that PDP could have easily won

the presidential poll if it has gone into the battle with a united front. The

party could have won in Oyo State, where Seyi Makinde, a member of

the G-5 delivered his state to the APC. It was the same scenario in

Rivers and Benue States. Internal sabotage in states such as Ebonyi,

Abia, and Cross River cost the party several thousands of votes coupled

with the tsunami that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour

Party became at the end of the exercise. Many hitherto PDP strongholds

were captured by the Labour Party candidate who had expected that the

ticket would be zoned to the South. It was at the last minute that Obi

resigned from the PDP to pitch his political tent with the Labour Party.

It is time for the party to begin an introspection of what went wrong in

the 2023 general elections and to begin to plan ahead for the 2027 polls.

The party should also stick to its North-South power-sharing

arrangement. It is wrong to mouth power sharing in one breath and at

another time canvass for the best candidate flying the flag of the party. If

Obi had remained in the party and there was no G-5 governors working

against the interest of the PDP, APC would have been history today. But

for now, the Banana peel inside Wadata Plaza has consumed another

victim.