The AKK as game changer, By Salisu Na’inna Dambatta

July 26, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Columns 0



The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, otherwise known as AKK, promises to be a game changer in the economic development of  the country, especially Northern Nigeria. Its game-changing impact is encompassed in its designed purpose of delivering  Natural Gas for multiple uses.

The gas  pipeline spans a length of  614 kilometres, running from Ajaokuta to Kano. The project cost is at $2.8 billion. And it   is a segment of  the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) and the Trans Saharan gas pipeline project.

The AKK represents a practical manifestation of the concept of Public sector collaborating with the Private sector in a  Partnership to a major national goal. The project is being implemented through a Build and Transfer (BT) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The contractor is providing 100 per cent  funding

The  pipeline project  traveserses four namely Kogi, Niger, Kaduna  Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It will pass by Zaria, an important city the inhabitants of which will equally benefit from the  over 2.2  billion cubic feet of gas it will deliver daily for domestic consumption.

The AKK is a game-changing project given the countless benefits it will bring to Nigerians. The promoters of the project said in a document that it “will provide gas for generation of power and for gas-based which would the development of new .” Another benefit is that, “It will  ensure the revival of moribund along transit towns in Kogi State, Abuja (FCT), Niger State, Kaduna State and Kano State.”

One more  benefit is that “it has significant job creation potential both direct and indirect, while fostering the development and utilization of local skills and manpower, technology transfer and promotion of local manufacturing.”

While flagging off the AKK project  13 months ago on June 30, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari emphasised one of its  critical benefits thus, “​When completed, the AKK Gas Pipeline Project will provide gas for generation of power and for gas-based which would the development of new and also the revival of moribund along transit towns in Kogi State, Abuja (FCT), Niger State, Kaduna State and Kano State.”

The details  on the power generation  aspect mentioned by President Muhammadu Buhari  indicate that the power generation will be at three new  thermal power generation plants which will be located in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano, with 1,350 MW, 900 MW and 2,350 MW capacity respectively.

 The pipeline “would enable the injection of 2.2 billion square cubic feet of gas daily into the domestic market. And, as stated earlier, it will   additional power generation capacity of 3,600MW.”

When these three power generation plants become operational, some of the factories that were forced to scale down their operations or shut down completely due to poor on-site and national grid power supplies, are likely to come back to life. And implies the return of econmic activities, with all the benefits that brings.

Yet another value from the  AKK project is its potential to  support the development of based on petrochemicals, fertilizer production, methanol processing and more gas-based that are capable of  generating job opportunities and boosting  in the country. is after reducing gas flaring in the Niger Delta area of our country.

Being part of the strategic 4,128 kilometre Trans-Saharan gas pipeline designed to deliver Nigerian gas to the   European Union  markets via Algeria., its intra- econmic and technical cooperation status is equally of immense value toward integrating economies. It is believed that the pipeline will compete favourably with other gas pipelines which feed the West European market.

The scope of the project shows that the  total length of the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline  from the Nigerian start-point to the terminal in Spain is 4,400km. The segment Nigeria is  1,037 kilometres; the portion in the Republic of Niger is 853 kilometres while its length in Algeria is  2,310 kilometres plus 220 kilometres from the Algerian border to the terminal in Spain. Its initial cost was at 10 billion USD.

The Union Development Agency ( AUDA-NEPAD) says on its website that,  “It (the pipeline) will have an annual capacity of 30 billion cubic litres of natural gas.” For Nigeria it means another pipeline for earning foreign exchange to finance development in Africa’s biggest economy and largest  democracy.

AUDA-NEPAD explains other dimensions of the project, ”The pipeline will be built through a partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Algeria’s Sonatrach, together holding 90% of the shares, and the Niger National Oil Company holding 10%. The pipeline will ensure closer co-operation and integration between neighbouring countries.”

The Muhammadu Buhari-led administation elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to deliver an important legacy project  when it succeeds in carrying  the AKK segment of the Trans National, cum Trans-Saharan, Gas Pipeline project through. It is achievable. And the work ought to be implemented on a faster pace.

Tags: , ,