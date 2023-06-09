TEXEM UK congratulates Director, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation on prestigious Yale Fellowship

By Abigael Joshua

TEXEM UK, a leading consulting organisation dedicated to promoting excellence and societal development, has celebrated her alumnus Ann Iyonu, the Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

According to a statement on TEXEM’s website, Iyonu is congratated on being selected as one of the 16 prestigious Global Yale Fellows.

The recognition is a testament to Ann’s outstanding contributions to humanity and exemplary societal leadership, the statement from TEXEM’s Director of Special Projects, Caroline Lucas announced.

Ann Iyonu participated in and completed the TEXEM executive development programme, Building Resilient Organisations for sustainable success, which held between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, 2022, in Birmingham, UK.

The Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program at Yale University is renowned for its commitment to fostering global leadership and promoting internationalism.

As a core element of Yale’s ongoing dedication to nurturing leaders who can drive positive change worldwide, the programme has become synonymous with excellence and impact.

Thus, Iyonu’s selection as a Global Yale Fellow is a momentous achievement for Nigeria and the continent of Africa for recognising her remarkable achievements, strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to making society a better place.

Throughout her career, Iyonu has consistently displayed initiative, resilience, dynamism, and a vibrant spirit that has propelled her forward in her endeavours.

Her exceptional dedication to helping society and unwavering support for security, good governance, democracy, and societal betterment make her an outstanding leader.

While attending the TEXEM programme, she actively participated and portrayed impressive emotional intelligence and ability to think critically, infectious drive, commendable capacity to multitask and inestimable capability to inspire.

“TEXEM UK firmly believes that this prestigious global recognition will serve as a catalyst, inspiring Ann Iyonu to continue her remarkable work and make an even more significant impact on society.

“With this fellowship, Ann has been bestowed with an extraordinary opportunity to expand her influence, network, and knowledge, further empowering her to drive positive change on a global scale.

“Ann’s selection as a Global Yale Fellow reflects positively on the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, an organisation dedicated to advancing democracy, good governance, and peace across Africa,” the statement affirmed.

It says her accomplishments highlight the Foundation’s commitment to fostering leadership and excellence in the service of humanity.

Dr Alim Abubakre, Founder of TEXEM, UK, says “that this global recognition of Ann Iyonu for her sterling qualities, impressive potential, and the positive difference she makes and will make in the future is a call for more service to humanity.

“Ann exemplifies the principle that hard work, dedication, altruism and societal leadership will always result in an enduring legacy.

“We hope her success thus far will spur her to do more and inspire others to emulate her”.

The statement elaborates that as Iyonu embarks on the prestigious fellowship journey starting in August, TEXEM UK cheers her on, offering unwavering support and encouragement. (NAN)