TETFUND to spend N3bn on engineering, college of medicine, FUDMA

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) plans to spend over N3 billion for the establishment of Faculty of Engineering and Medical College at the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State.

The FUDMA acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Babangida Dangani, disclosed this on Thursday in Dutsinma during the site handing over and ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the two faculties.

He said that N1.02 billion would be spent on the faculty of engineering, which would comprise of the deanery, workshops, mechanical, civil, electrical and communication engineering departments, as well as, installation of furniture.

He added that the contracts had varying completion periods.

Dangani also said that the FUDMA Medical College would gulp the sum of N2 billion.

He further said that the project was under the Special High Impact Project (SHIP).

The acting VC said the design and bills were produced for the construction of departments of Biochemistry, Community Medicine, Anatomy and Physiology, as well as Nursing Science.

He revealed that also to be constructed are lecture theatres, deanery and library.

According to him, Ministerial Tenders Board considered tenders for the projects and Approval in Principle (AIP) was obtained for the contracts which were divided into lots.

He added that the contracts had varying periods of completion.

Dangani commended TETFUND under the able leadership of Prof. Suleiman Bogoro for the projects, saying that “like Oliver Twist, we will not be tired of asking for more and are hopeful that TETFUND would continue to respond to us positively.

He also commended the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission, and other stakeholders for their cooperation and support they had been giving to the university.

“I must register our appreciation to the chairman and members of the governing council of the university, management, senate, staff, students of the university, as well as traditional and religious leaders and members of the host community,” he said. (NAN)