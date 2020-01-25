TetFund to construct N500m library at Fed. varsity Gusau

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund) is to fund the construction of an ultra modern library at the Federal University, Gusau at the cost of N500 million.

The Executive Secretary of the fund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro stated this in Gusau on Friday when he visited the institution ahead of its maiden convocation on Saturday.

“This money is there and waiting for the taking by the university, of course after meeting the criteria and other processes for the disbursement of such funds for the take off of the project.

“Apart from this, the TetFund has also lined up some development programmes for the university for the year 2020, but we are waiting for the full take off of the year’s budget,” he said.

Bogoro who commended the quality of projects being executed at the university, noted that the fund was now deviating from projects execution to research and development with more emphasis on content.

He said that the fund would now redirect most of its resources to post doctorate research programmes for national development.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Magaji Garba expressed delight over the development, saying it would facilitate the growth of the institution.

“We are going to process all the necessary documentation in the next two months at most, so that we can benefit from this laudable project,” Garba said. (NAN)