TETFUND team visits new Kogi varsity

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TeTFund) on Tuesday promised its support for the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology ((CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi, as soon as the university is enlisted by the board.

Dr Suleiman Zangina, who led a team from TETFund Abuja on an inspection tour to the ongoing rehabilitation project at CUSTECH permanent site in Osara, Adavi LGA of Kogi State, made the promise.

The team was conducted round the facilities at the university campus by Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, FCIB, accompanied by the CUSTECH’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Salawu Sadiku, and other stakeholders.

Zangina noted that the university had formally applied to TeTFund for enlistment as a beneficiary of the fund.

According to him, the management considered it fit for the visitation to take place because it is part of the process.

He said that before any institution could be a beneficiary of the fund, it must be formally enlisted by the board.

”We have come, we have gone round and we have seen that the university has inherited some structures from the Kogi State Polytechnic.

”In addition, the State is putting some values to those structures; massive renovation work is ongoing, and I think so far so good the university is on the fast lane”, he said.

Zangina said that the TETFund visit was a prerequisite for the enlistment of the university.

He said that after the visit, a recommendation would be made to the management which would be considered for approval by the board.

”When the board gives approval, a formal letter will be issued to the university for enlistment, and we are hoping it will not take time”, he said.

In his remarks, the commissioner commended the team for the visit, saying it was a dream come true for the state.

Jones said that Gov. Yahaya Bello, had put in his best for the university to commence, but there was a need for external support, especially from TeTFund.

”We are very grateful and excited that TETFund team has visited us so early. It shows that God is with us in this project.

”With the assurances we have gotten from TeTFund team today, I am sure that by God’s grace, CUSTECH would be enlisted by TeTFund very soon”, Jones said.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of CUSTECH noted that the early visit of the team showed that the relationship between the board and CUSTECH was very cordial.

”We are looking forward to getting support from TeTFund for the development of the university”, Sadiku said.

He reiterated that they had a marching order from the governor to commence the academic activities at the university by the end of February.

”We are working assiduously to achieve that order because we don’t want to fail His Excellency, the state and the nation”, Sadiku said. (NAN)