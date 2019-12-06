TETFund retrieves N10bn from non-performing institutions

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), says Tetfund has retrieved N10 billion for projects awarded, but not executed by beneficiary institutions.

Bogoro said this on Friday in Jos when he inaugurated the new University of Jos Faculty of Engineering building, the renovated burnt Main Library of the university and school’s new Faculty of Management building.

The executive secretary, who also laid the foundation for the Faculty of Agriculture, said the retrieved funds for non-performance by the affected institutions, were re-awarded to other institutions in dire need of infrastructure.

He advised management of institutions in Nigeria to judiciously use funds allocated to them for building of structures without compromising standards.

Bogoro assured that TetFund would ensure that all structures built in all institutions are of standard and also equipped with modern facilities.

The executive secretary said that TETFund had settled over 1000 stranded students on scholarship.

Bogoro added that Tetfund had so far spent over seven billion naira to facilitate studies by scholars abroad.

“TETFund under my watch intends to offset all the bills of persons on its scholarship within and outside the country”.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, Prof Sebastian Maimako, commended TETFund for the numerous projects executed in the university.

Maimako assured TetFund of effective use and management of the structures built and equipped by TETFund. (NAN)