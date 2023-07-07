TETFund promises to intervene in Jigawa State flood crisis 

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says it will assist the Jigawa State Government in tackling the flood menace ravaging its University of Science and Technology.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr Sunday Echono, made the pledge when Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa visited him in Abuja.

According to Echono, Jigawa is one of the major frontier states in terms of emerging technology.

“In spite of the challenges, Jigawa is resilient in the area of innovation and technology and I think that was why the Federal Government established the Federal University of Technology in Babura in the state.

“We want to assure you that we will continue to support your effort in the development of education in Babura and Jigawa State in general.

“You had it rough after the flood that ravaged the institution, where some structures were affected.

“Also, on the issue of security infrastructure, we will send a team to look at it and grant your request,” Echono said.

Earlier, the governor said that his visit was to thank Echono for TETfund’s intervention in the terriary institutions in Jigawa state.

He lauded the agency for all it was doing toward the development of education in the country.

“Like Oliver Twist, we need more of your interventions in Jigawa state and we will continue to cooperate with TETFund,” Namadi said. (NAN)

