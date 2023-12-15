TETFUND inaugurates N1bn project at Bauchi State University

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has inaugurated a N1 billion 2,000 capacity Central Library Complex at Bauchi State University, Gadau.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project on Friday, Arc. Sonny Echono, the Executive Secretary of the fund, said the project was approved under the Years 2017-2019 merged annual intervention.

Represented by the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, TETFUND, Mr Olajide Babatunde, the Executive Secretary, said the university had been a beneficiary of the Fund’s interventions from year 2012 when it was enlisted as a beneficiary.

“From year 2012 to date, TETFUND has allocated the sum of N17.3 billion for infrastructure-related interventions only, cutting across the Annual, Special High Impact and Zonal interventions, amongst others.

“With about 97 per cent funds already accessed, we note with delight that these funds are being deployed judiciously in the provision of requisite facilities, which are obviously seen in various locations on the campus here,” he said.

He said the Fund would continue to ensure that its interventions were sustained and improved upon to enable government-owned tertiary institutions undertake impactful projects to make them competitive globally.

In his address, Hon. Aliyu Misau, Member, House Committee on TETFUND, said the Fund had also sponsored 100 lecturers for Ph.D. in both foreign and local institutions at the cost of N955 million.

He added that 143 lecturers were also sponsored for Masters Degrees in both foreign and local institutions at the cost of N359 million, among others.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Fatima Tahir, lauded TETFUND for the intervention, adding that the project would help in shaping the future of the institution.

“We must acknowledge the vital role played by TETFUND in making this dream a reality.

“Their unwavering support, both financially and logistically, has ensured that we have the resources necessary to provide exceptional learning experience for our students.

“On behalf of our university, I extend our deepest gratitude to the federal government of Nigeria and to TETFUND for their commitment to education and for believing in the transformative power of knowledge,” she said. (NAN)

By Olaide Ayinde

