TETFund has provided unbridled development in public tertiary institutions – COEASU

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) says the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has provided strategic infrastructure, robust staff development and unprecedented culture of research in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the President of COEASU, Dr Smart Olugbeko, in Abuja on Sunday.

Olugbeko said TETFund remained the only succour for unbridled development in public tertiary institutions in the country.

He added that the union was impressed and totally satisfied by the recent reforms and innovations introduced by the management of TETFund under the leadership of Mr Sonny Echono towards increased impact and more efficient service delivery.

” We received the news with great consternation and concern that certain individuals and groups are plotting to disrupt the activities of TETFund and malign its leadership.

” It beats all sensibilities that anyone anywhere could be so mean as to be bent on smearing the image of the fund and its management, especially the Executive Secretary, in spite of the giant strides and impactful efforts of TETFund.

” We condemn such malicious mission in the strongest terms and declare that the evil machinations of detractors shall fail,” Olugbeko said.

According to him, under the present executive secretary, the fund has not only preserved the great legacies of past administrations but has surpassed them and improved significantly through progressive innovations and transparent commitment to due process.

” Our union and other like-minded stakeholders hold TETFund in the highest esteem and bear first-hand testimony to TETFund’s honest and diligent adherence to laid down regulations in the discharge of its mandate to beneficiary institutions.

” TETFund is a product of unions’ agitations; therefore, all the academic staff unions in tertiary institutions keep an eagle eye on its activities and do constantly interact with the leadership of the fund.

” Colleges of Education have benefitted immensely from the activities of the fund; our colleges would have suffered terribly without the intervention of TETFund,” he added.. (NAN)