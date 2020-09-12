TETFund gives Ibadan Polytechnic pass mark for quality projects

Share the news













Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), on Friday gave The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), a pass mark for the quality of projects done.

Spokesman for The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, said in a statement that Bogoro gave the commendation during the commissioning of three building projects constructed by the Management with TETFUND fund.

The TETFUND executive secretary commissioned a 250 and 150 seats Lecture Hall and 350 seats lecture hall converted into a 400 seats hall with funds provided by the polytechnic.

He also commissioned a 300 seats Technical/ Engineering Drawing Studio on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of TETFUND, Alh. Kashim Ibrahim- Imam who was unavoidably absent.

Bogoro noted that there were several institutions in the country benefitting from TETFUND but not all of them performed as expected.

According to the TETFUND scribe, some of the institutions never completed their projects on schedule while the quality of some projects were questionable.

He commended the Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, for the quality of work done, adding that he only visited institutions with performing heads.

Bogoro added that the rector was one of the performing heads of tertiary institutions in the country.

He also commended the humble nature of the rector, adding that since they met about a year ago, they had been very close and had become personal friends.

Bogoro commended Federal Government for establishing and funding of TETFUND, pointing out that the body had no doubt turned around the fortunes of tertiary institutions in terms of provision of facilities and training of personnel.

Earlier, the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Kunle Akinyemi and the rector, Prof. Adebiyi, commended TETFUND for the support given to the institution and like Oliver Twist, asked for more.

They also promised that projects approved for the institution would always be executed within the approved time frame while the fund would be judiciously spent. (NAN)