The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expended over N1.7 billion in training 270 scholars of Bayero University Kano.



This is contained in a statement issued in Kano on Saturday by Mr Lamara Garba, Secretary, Information and Publication Unit of the university.



Garba quoted Malam Muhammed Sabob-Sara, the leader of the TETFund Intervention Monitoring Team, as saying this when he led a delegation from the fund to pay a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of the university.

“Our mission to the university is to monitor TETFund sponsored projects from 2015-2020.

“We will also check the record and interact with the scholars who have benefitted from our sponsorship alongside their certificates.

“It would not be out of place to find out if the beneficiaries had returned to the university after their studies and had served their bonds, as requested by TETFund regulations”, Sabob-Sara was quoted to have said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Abbas, thanked TETFund, saying the university has benefitted immensely from TETFund not only in terms of capacity development of staff, but also physical development.

“The university will comply with the rules and regulations of TETFund, thereby attracting more sponsorship from the body to the envy of other universities,” he said. (NAN)

