TETFund dissociates self from fake Approvals-in- Principle in circulation

Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund has distance itself from the fake Approvals-in-Principle,AIP, quoting outrageous sums as allocations to some institutions that are not even beneficiaries of the Fund.

According to the Fund, the fake AIP has been mainly concentrated in and around Jos, Plateau State.

For: Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono in Abuja on Wednesday, said the fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these unknown individuals or groups includes the issuance of Approval-in-Principle to unsuspecting institutions using the letter head of the Fund and handing same to members of the public in exchange for gratification.

The Fund, however informed the public that A.I.P is not tantamount to award of contracts and does not confer financial benefits to third parties, saying its issuance is

based on allocations of funds specifically to beneficiaries of TETFund which in this case are the Public Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education as expressly stated by the laws establishing TETFund.

The Management, therefore, dissociated itself from the activities of these individuals or groups and advised stakeholders and the public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who come under the guise of consultants to TETFund to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

” All communication from TETFund shall be directly to beneficiary institutions and through open transparent channels,” it said.

Meanwhile, for clarification on the activities of TETFund, it Management urged the public to visit website www.tetfund.gov.ng.

